Ceramics Drying - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080334677, 9781483293059

Ceramics Drying

1st Edition

Authors: R. W. Ford
eBook ISBN: 9781483293059
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st June 1986
Description

Describes the drying behaviour of clay-based and non-clay ceramics in terms of the external conditions influencing the rate of evaporation, and the internal mechanism with reference to moisture movement and shrinkage. The work mainly considers the practical aspects relating to problems and faults which arise during the drying of a preshaped article, although a theoretical treatment of the drying processes is provided for those requiring a deeper knowledge of this important subject.

Readership

Of interest to ceramics technologists, ceramics students and apprentices.

Table of Contents

Introduction: the external and internal mechanism of drying. Method of defining moisture content. The effect of external conditions on drying: general considerations. Transfer of heat by convection. Transfer of heat by radiation. Transfer of heat by conduction. The internal mechanism of drying: general considerations. Adsorption of water at a solid surface. The drying mechanism of non-clay ceramics. The clay-water relationship. Volume changes of plastic bodies during drying. The leatherhard moisture content. Size changes of dust-pressed articles. Linear drying-shrinkage. Anisotropic shrinkage. Distribution and movement of moisture. Cracking and warping. Drying of slip-cast and jiggered ware.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293059

About the Author

R. W. Ford

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Ceramics, Stoke-on-Trent, UK

Reviews

@qu:...this is a valuable little book... @source:British Ceramic Research

Ratings and Reviews

