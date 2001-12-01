Ceramic Technology and Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514435, 9780815516330

Ceramic Technology and Processing

1st Edition

A Practical Working Guide

Authors: Alan G. King
eBook ISBN: 9780815516330
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514435
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st December 2001
Page Count: 533
Description

Perfect for the new technician or engineer entering the ceramics industry as well as for the ""old hand"" who needs an update on some aspect of ceramics processing, this resource provides practical laboratory-oriented answers to such typical processing problems as particle segregation, agglomeration, contamination, pressure gradients, adherence to tooling, and temperature gradients during drying and firing.

The author examines the difficulties of practical testing and processing in the ceramic laboratory, such as vast differences in scale and equipment, and shows how to evaluate results taking such variables into account. Once the laboratory work is satisfactorily completed, the rest of the book explores serious issues involved in transferring technology from the lab bench to the plant floor and then to the customer. The author gives advice on dealing with real-life problems such as allocating human and capital resources and overcoming customer wariness of being first to try new procedures and processes.

Each section contains practical, hands-on suggestions on performing and sometimes avoiding certain tasks, bringing to the reader key information that is at best sparsely available in the industry. As the author states, ""Laboratory skills are gained by hands-on experience. The intent of this book is to accelerate the process.""

Readership

Technologists, engineers, plant personnel in the industrial ceramics industry.

Table of Contents

Introduction Safety Mixing/Milling Equipment Slip Preparation Procedures Mixing Coarse Grained Materials Forming Green Machining Firing Machining Effects of Processing on Properties Pressure Ceramic Property Measurements

Details

No. of pages:
533
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2002
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516330
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514435

About the Author

Alan G. King

Affiliations and Expertise

Ceramic Consulting Group, Inc., Twinsburg, Ohio, USA

