Chapter 1: Thermal shock resistant and flame retardant ceramic nanocomposites

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Design of thermal shock resistant and flame retardant ceramic nanocomposites

1.3 Types and processing of thermally stable ceramic nanocomposites

1.4 Thermal properties of particular ceramic nanocomposites

1.5 Interface characteristics of ceramic nanocomposites

1.6 Superplasticity characteristics of thermal shock resistant ceramic nanocomposites

1.7 Densification for the fabrication of thermal shock resistant ceramic nanocomposites

1.8 Test Methods for the characterization and evaluation of thermal shock resistant ceramic nanocomposites

1.9 Conclusions

1.10 Future trends

1.11 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 2: Magnetic properties of ceramic nanocomposites

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Magnetic nanocomposites

2.3 Size-dependent magnetic properties

2.4 Colossal magnetoresistance (CMR)

2.5 Electrical transport/resistivity

2.6 Spin-dependent single-electron tunneling phenomena

2.7 Applications: cobalt-doped nickel nanofibers as magnetic materials

2.8 Applications: amorphous soft magnetic materials

2.9 Applications: assembly of magnetic nanostructures

Chapter 3: Optical properties of ceramic nanocomposites

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Optical properties of ceramic nanocomposites

3.3 Transmittance and absorption

3.4 Non-linearity

3.5 Luminescence

3.6 Optical properties of glass–carbon nanotube (CNT) composites

Chapter 4: Failure mechanisms of ceramic nanocomposites

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Rupture strength

4.3 Fracture origins

4.4 Crack propagation, toughening mechanisms

4.5 Preventing failures

4.6 Wear of ceramic nanocomposites

4.7 Future trends

Chapter 5: Multiscale modeling of the structure and properties of ceramic nanocomposites

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Multiscale modeling and material design

5.3 Multiscale modeling approach

5.4 The cohesive finite element method (CFEM)

5.5 Molecular dynamics (MD) modeling

5.6 Dynamic fracture analyses

5.7 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Ceramic nanoparticles in metal matrix composites

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Material selection

6.3 Physical and mechanical properties of metal matrix nanocomposites (MMNCs)

6.4 Different manufacturing methods for MMNCs

6.5 Future trends

Chapter 7: Carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforced glass and glass-ceramic matrix composites

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carbon nanotubes

7.3 Glass and glass-ceramic matrix composites

7.4 Glass/glass-ceramic matrix composites containing carbon nanotubes: manufacturing process

7.5 Microstructural characterization

7.6 Properties

7.7 Applications

7.8 Conclusions and scope

Chapter 8: Ceramic ultra-thin coatings using atomic layer deposition

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ultra-thin ceramic films coated on ceramic particles by atomic layer deposition (ALD)

8.3 Using ultra-thin ceramic films as a protective layer

8.4 Enhanced lithium-ion batteries using ultra-thin ceramic films

8.5 Using ultra-thin ceramic films in tissue engineering

8.6 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 9: High-temperature superconducting ceramic nanocomposites

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Material preparation, characterization and testing

9.3 Superconducting (SC) properties of polymer–ceramic nanocomposites manufactured by hot pressing

9.4 Mechanical properties of SC polymer–ceramic nanocomposites

9.5 Interphase phenomena in SC polymer–ceramic nanocomposites

9.6 Influences on the magnetic properties of SC polymer–ceramic nanocomposites

9.7 The use of metal-complex polymer binders to enhance the SC properties of polymer–ceramic nanocomposites

9.8 Aging of SC polymer–ceramic nanocomposites

9.9 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Nanofluids including ceramic and other nanoparticles: applications and rheological properties

10.1 Introduction

10.2 The development of nanofluids

10.3 Potential benefits of nanofluids

10.4 Applications of nanofluids

10.5 The rheology of nanofluids

10.6 Modeling the viscosity of nanofluids

10.7 Summary and future trends

Chapter 11: Nanofluids including ceramic and other nanoparticles: synthesis and thermal properties

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Synthesis of nanofluids

11.3 The thermal conductivity of nanofluids

11.4 Modeling of thermal conductivity

11.5 Summary and future trends

11.7 Appendix: thermal conductivity details of nanofluids prepared by two-step process

Chapter 12: Mechanochemical synthesis of metallicâ€“ceramic composite powders

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Composite powder formation: bottom-up and top-down techniques

12.3 Monitoring mechanochemical processes

12.4 Examples of applied high-energy milling in the synthesis of selected metallic–ceramic composite powders

12.5 Copper-based composite powders with Al2O3

12.6 Nickel-based composite powders with Al2O3

12.7 Other possible variants of the synthesis of metal matrix–ceramic composites in Cu–Al–O and Ni–Al–O elemental systems using mechanical treatment ex situ and in situ

12.8 Conclusions

12.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 13: Sintering of ultrafine and nanosized ceramic and metallic particles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Thermodynamic driving force for the sintering of nanosized particles

13.3 Kinetics of the sintering of nanosized particles

13.4 Grain growth during sintering of nano particles

13.5 Techniques for controlling grain growth while achieving full densification

13.6 Conclusion

Chapter 14: Surface treatment of carbon nanotubes using plasma technology

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Carbon nanotube surface chemistry and solution-based functionalization

14.3 Plasma treatment of carbon nanotubes

14.4 Summary

Chapter 15: Ceramic nanocomposites for energy storage and power generation

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Electrical properties

15.3 Ionic nanocomposites

15.4 Energy storage and power generation devices

15.5 Future trends

Chapter 16: Biomedical applications of ceramic nanocomposites

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Why ceramic nanocomposites are used in biomedical applications

16.3 Orthopaedic and dental implants

16.4 Tissue engineering

16.5 Future trends

Chapter 17: Synthetic biopolymer/layered silicate nanocomposites for tissue engineering scaffolds

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Tissue engineering applications

17.3 Synthetic biopolymers and their nanocomposites for tissue engineering

17.4 Three-dimensional porous scaffolds

17.5 In-vitro degradation

17.6 Stem cell–scaffold interactions

17.7 Conclusions

Index