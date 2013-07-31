Ceramic Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Part I: Properties
Chapter 1: Thermal shock resistant and flame retardant ceramic nanocomposites
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Design of thermal shock resistant and flame retardant ceramic nanocomposites
1.3 Types and processing of thermally stable ceramic nanocomposites
1.4 Thermal properties of particular ceramic nanocomposites
1.5 Interface characteristics of ceramic nanocomposites
1.6 Superplasticity characteristics of thermal shock resistant ceramic nanocomposites
1.7 Densification for the fabrication of thermal shock resistant ceramic nanocomposites
1.8 Test Methods for the characterization and evaluation of thermal shock resistant ceramic nanocomposites
1.9 Conclusions
1.10 Future trends
1.11 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 2: Magnetic properties of ceramic nanocomposites
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Magnetic nanocomposites
2.3 Size-dependent magnetic properties
2.4 Colossal magnetoresistance (CMR)
2.5 Electrical transport/resistivity
2.6 Spin-dependent single-electron tunneling phenomena
2.7 Applications: cobalt-doped nickel nanofibers as magnetic materials
2.8 Applications: amorphous soft magnetic materials
2.9 Applications: assembly of magnetic nanostructures
Chapter 3: Optical properties of ceramic nanocomposites
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Optical properties of ceramic nanocomposites
3.3 Transmittance and absorption
3.4 Non-linearity
3.5 Luminescence
3.6 Optical properties of glass–carbon nanotube (CNT) composites
Chapter 4: Failure mechanisms of ceramic nanocomposites
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Rupture strength
4.3 Fracture origins
4.4 Crack propagation, toughening mechanisms
4.5 Preventing failures
4.6 Wear of ceramic nanocomposites
4.7 Future trends
Chapter 5: Multiscale modeling of the structure and properties of ceramic nanocomposites
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Multiscale modeling and material design
5.3 Multiscale modeling approach
5.4 The cohesive finite element method (CFEM)
5.5 Molecular dynamics (MD) modeling
5.6 Dynamic fracture analyses
5.7 Conclusions
Part II: Types
Chapter 6: Ceramic nanoparticles in metal matrix composites
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Material selection
6.3 Physical and mechanical properties of metal matrix nanocomposites (MMNCs)
6.4 Different manufacturing methods for MMNCs
6.5 Future trends
Chapter 7: Carbon nanotube (CNT) reinforced glass and glass-ceramic matrix composites
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Carbon nanotubes
7.3 Glass and glass-ceramic matrix composites
7.4 Glass/glass-ceramic matrix composites containing carbon nanotubes: manufacturing process
7.5 Microstructural characterization
7.6 Properties
7.7 Applications
7.8 Conclusions and scope
Chapter 8: Ceramic ultra-thin coatings using atomic layer deposition
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ultra-thin ceramic films coated on ceramic particles by atomic layer deposition (ALD)
8.3 Using ultra-thin ceramic films as a protective layer
8.4 Enhanced lithium-ion batteries using ultra-thin ceramic films
8.5 Using ultra-thin ceramic films in tissue engineering
8.6 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 9: High-temperature superconducting ceramic nanocomposites
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Material preparation, characterization and testing
9.3 Superconducting (SC) properties of polymer–ceramic nanocomposites manufactured by hot pressing
9.4 Mechanical properties of SC polymer–ceramic nanocomposites
9.5 Interphase phenomena in SC polymer–ceramic nanocomposites
9.6 Influences on the magnetic properties of SC polymer–ceramic nanocomposites
9.7 The use of metal-complex polymer binders to enhance the SC properties of polymer–ceramic nanocomposites
9.8 Aging of SC polymer–ceramic nanocomposites
9.9 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Nanofluids including ceramic and other nanoparticles: applications and rheological properties
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The development of nanofluids
10.3 Potential benefits of nanofluids
10.4 Applications of nanofluids
10.5 The rheology of nanofluids
10.6 Modeling the viscosity of nanofluids
10.7 Summary and future trends
Chapter 11: Nanofluids including ceramic and other nanoparticles: synthesis and thermal properties
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Synthesis of nanofluids
11.3 The thermal conductivity of nanofluids
11.4 Modeling of thermal conductivity
11.5 Summary and future trends
11.7 Appendix: thermal conductivity details of nanofluids prepared by two-step process
Part III: Processing
Chapter 12: Mechanochemical synthesis of metallicâ€“ceramic composite powders
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Composite powder formation: bottom-up and top-down techniques
12.3 Monitoring mechanochemical processes
12.4 Examples of applied high-energy milling in the synthesis of selected metallic–ceramic composite powders
12.5 Copper-based composite powders with Al2O3
12.6 Nickel-based composite powders with Al2O3
12.7 Other possible variants of the synthesis of metal matrix–ceramic composites in Cu–Al–O and Ni–Al–O elemental systems using mechanical treatment ex situ and in situ
12.8 Conclusions
12.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 13: Sintering of ultrafine and nanosized ceramic and metallic particles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Thermodynamic driving force for the sintering of nanosized particles
13.3 Kinetics of the sintering of nanosized particles
13.4 Grain growth during sintering of nano particles
13.5 Techniques for controlling grain growth while achieving full densification
13.6 Conclusion
Chapter 14: Surface treatment of carbon nanotubes using plasma technology
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Carbon nanotube surface chemistry and solution-based functionalization
14.3 Plasma treatment of carbon nanotubes
14.4 Summary
Part IV: Applications
Chapter 15: Ceramic nanocomposites for energy storage and power generation
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Electrical properties
15.3 Ionic nanocomposites
15.4 Energy storage and power generation devices
15.5 Future trends
Chapter 16: Biomedical applications of ceramic nanocomposites
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Why ceramic nanocomposites are used in biomedical applications
16.3 Orthopaedic and dental implants
16.4 Tissue engineering
16.5 Future trends
Chapter 17: Synthetic biopolymer/layered silicate nanocomposites for tissue engineering scaffolds
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Tissue engineering applications
17.3 Synthetic biopolymers and their nanocomposites for tissue engineering
17.4 Three-dimensional porous scaffolds
17.5 In-vitro degradation
17.6 Stem cell–scaffold interactions
17.7 Conclusions
Index
Description
Ceramic nanocomposites have been found to have improved hardness, strength, toughness and creep resistance compared to conventional ceramic matrix composites. Ceramic nanocomposites reviews the structure and properties of these nanocomposites as well as manufacturing and applications.
Part one looks at the properties of different ceramic nanocomposites, including thermal shock resistance, flame retardancy, magnetic and optical properties as well as failure mechanisms. Part two deals with the different types of ceramic nanocomposites, including the use of ceramic particles in metal matrix composites, carbon nanotube-reinforced glass-ceramic matrix composites, high temperature superconducting ceramic nanocomposites and ceramic particle nanofluids. Part three details the processing of nanocomposites, including the mechanochemical synthesis of metallic–ceramic composite powders, sintering of ultrafine and nanosized ceramic and metallic particles and the surface treatment of carbon nanotubes using plasma technology. Part four explores the applications of ceramic nanocomposites in such areas as energy production and the biomedical field.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Ceramic nanocomposites is a technical guide for professionals requiring knowledge of ceramic nanocomposites, and will also offer a deeper understanding of the subject for researchers and engineers within any field dealing with these materials.
Key Features
- Reviews the structure and properties of ceramic nanocomposites as well as their manufacturing and applications
- Examines properties of different ceramic nanocomposites, as well as failure mechanisms
- Details the processing of nanocomposites and explores the applications of ceramic nanocomposites in areas such as energy production and the biomedical field
Readership
Professionals requiring an understanding of ceramic nanocomposites; Researchers and engineers dealing with these materials; Material scientists; Universities, industries and research organizations engaged in research and teaching of scientific disciplines, such as materials for energy, fuel cells and batteries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st July 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093493
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857093387
About the Editors
Rajat Banerjee Editor
Rajat Banerjee is a Senior Officer (Research and Development) at the Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata, India. Dr Banerjee has undertaken research at the Friedrich Schiller University in Germany, The University of Maryland and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the USA. He published widely in the area of ceramic nanocomposites. He has received an Indo-EU Heritage Fellowship, the best paper award at the XVIIth International Congress on Glass and a Certificate of Appreciation from NIST for his outstanding research on nanomaterials.
Indranil Manna Editor
Indranil Manna is Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, India. Professor Manna was formerly Director of the Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute, Kolkata. He has taught physical metallurgy at IIT Kharagpur for over 25 years and was a Visiting Professor in Germany, USA, Singapore, Poland, Russia and France. Currently a JC Bose Fellow in India, Professor Manna has written over 250 journal publications and is the recipient of numerous national and international awards, and is a Fellow of all four national academies in India (INSA, IAS, NASI, INAE).
