Ceramic-Matrix Composites
1st Edition
Microstructure, Properties and Applications
Description
The advent of engineering-designed polymer matrix composites in the late 1940s has provided an impetus for the emergence of sophisticated ceramic matrix composites. The development of CMCs is a promising means of achieving lightweight, structural materials combining high temperature strength with improved fracture toughness, damage tolerance and thermal shock resistance. Considerable research effort is being expended in the optimisation of ceramic matrix composite systems, with particular emphasis being placed on the establishment of reliable and cost-effective fabrication procedures.
Ceramic matrix composites consists of a collection of chapters reviewing and describing the latest advances, challenges and future trends in the microstructure and property relationship of five areas of CMCs. Part one focuses on fibre, whisker and particulate-reinforced ceramic matrix composites, part two explores graded and layered ceramics, while the five chapters in part three cover nanostructured CMCs in some detail. Refractory and speciality ceramic composites are looked at in part four, with chapters on magnesia-spinel composite refractory materials, thermal shock of CMCs and superplastic CMCs. Finally, part four is dedicated to non-oxide ceramic composites.
Ceramic matrix composites is a comprehensive evaluation of all aspects of the interdependence of processing, microstructure, properties and performance of each of the five categories of CMC, with chapters from experienced and established researchers. It will be essential for researchers and engineers in the field of ceramics and more widely, in the field of inorganic materials.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fibre, whisker and particulate-reinforced ceramic composites: Fibrous monolithic ceramics; Whisker reinforced silicon nitride ceramics; Fibre reinforced glass/glass-ceramic matrix composites; Particulate composites. Part 2 Graded and layered composites: Functionally-graded ceramic composites; SiAlON based functionally graded materials; Design of tough ceramic laminates by residual stresses control; Hardness of multilayered ceramics. Part 3 Nanostructured ceramic composites: Nanophase ceramic composites; Nanostructured coatings on advanced carbon materials; Processing and microstructural control of metal reinforced ceramic matrix nanocomposites; Carbon nanotubes-ceramic composites; Machinable nanocomposite ceramics. Part 4 Refractory and speciality ceramic composites: Magnesia-spinel (MgAl2O4) composite refractory materials; Thermal shock of ceramic matrix composites; Superplastic ceramic composites. Part 5 Non-oxide ceramic composites: Sialons; Carbon-ceramic alloys; Silicon nitride and silicon carbide-based ceramics; Oxynitride glasses-glass ceramics; Functionally graded ceramics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 25th January 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845691066
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739420
About the Editor
I M Low
Professor I. M. Low is the current WA Branch President and Federal Secretary of the Australian Ceramic Society. Since 2008, he has served on the Editorial Board of the Journal of the Australian Society. He is the recipient of the prestigious 1996 Joint Australasian Ceramic Society/Ceramic Society of Japan Ceramic Award for ceramics research and edited five books, along with authoring over 200 archival research papers. He also currently serves as an OzReader for the Australian Research Council to assess Laureate Fellowships and Discovery Projects proposals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Curtin University, Australia