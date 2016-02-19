Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 9: Ceramic Fabrication Processes covers the fundamental properties and characterization of materials, ranging from simple solids to complex heterophase systems. The book discusses the powder preparation processes; milling; the characterization of ceramic powders; and the effects of powder characteristics. The text also describes dry pressing; hot pressing; isostatic pressing; slip casting; doctor-blade process; firing; and ceramic machining and surface finishing. Surface treatments; mechanical behavior; and methods of measuring surface texture are also considered. The book further tackles crystal growth as well as controlled solidification in ceramic eutectic systems. The text also looks into controlled grain growth. Professional scientists and engineers, as well as graduate students in materials science and associated fields will find the book invaluable.