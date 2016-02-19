Ceramic Fabrication Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418098, 9781483218182

Ceramic Fabrication Processes

1st Edition

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 9

Editors: Franklin F. Y. Wang
eBook ISBN: 9781483218182
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1976
Page Count: 400
Description

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 9: Ceramic Fabrication Processes covers the fundamental properties and characterization of materials, ranging from simple solids to complex heterophase systems. The book discusses the powder preparation processes; milling; the characterization of ceramic powders; and the effects of powder characteristics. The text also describes dry pressing; hot pressing; isostatic pressing; slip casting; doctor-blade process; firing; and ceramic machining and surface finishing. Surface treatments; mechanical behavior; and methods of measuring surface texture are also considered. The book further tackles crystal growth as well as controlled solidification in ceramic eutectic systems. The text also looks into controlled grain growth. Professional scientists and engineers, as well as graduate students in materials science and associated fields will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Powder Preparation Processes

I. Introduction

II. Size Reduction Processes

III. Particle Growth Processes

IV. Cryochemical or Freeze Drying

VI. Summary

V. Vapor Phase and Vaporization Processes

References

Milling

I. Introduction

II. Comminution Theory

III. Some Types of Milling Equipment

References

Characterization of Ceramic Powders

I. Introduction

II. Chemical and Crystallographic Characterization

III. Characterization of Powder Morphology

IV. Bulk Properties

V. Summary

References

Effects of Powder Characteristics

I. Introduction

II. Powder Properties and Characteristics

III. Effect of Powder Characteristics on Composition, Ball-Milling, Calcining, and Sintering

IV. Summary

References

Dry Pressing

I. Introduction

II. Process Variables

III. Compaction Behavior

IV. Die Wall Effects on Compaction

V. Control of Defects in Compacts

VI. Simplified Pressing Program

References

Hot Pressing

I. Introduction

II. Uniaxial Hot Pressing

III. Hot Isostatic Pressing

IV. Other Hot Pressing Methods

References

Isostatic Pressing

I. Introduction

II. Presses

III. Pressure-Generating Systems

IV. Equipment Selection

V. Parameter Considerations

VI. Operation

VII. Conclusion

References

Slip Casting

I. Basic Slip Casting Process

II. Theories of Slip Casting

III. Molds

IV. Constituents of Slips

V. Novel Casting Processes

VI. Slip Casting Oxides

VII. Slip Casting Fluorides

VIII. Slip Casting Metals

IX. Slip Casting Intermetallic Compounds

X. Slip Casting Cermets

XI. Summary

References

Doctor-Blade Process

I. Introduction

II. Slurry Formation

III. Sheet Casting

IV. Forming

V. Firing

VI. Preferred Orientation

VII. Laminated Structures

References

Firing

I. Introduction

II. Compound Formation

III. Powder for Pressing

IV. Sintering

V. Hot Pressing

VI. Summary

References

Ceramic Machining and Surface Finishing

I. Grinding

II. Mechanical Polishing

III. Nonabrasive Finishing

IV. Surface Topography

V. Influence of Surface Finishing on Properties

VI. Summary

References

Surface Treatments

I. Chemical Strengthening

II. Surface Coating

References

Mechanical Behavior

I. Introduction

II. Volume and Surface Finish Effects

III. Elastic Modulus

IV. Hardness

V. Tensile Strength

VI. Other Stress States

VII. Shock Effects

VIII. Fatigue of Ceramics

IX. Time-Dependent Properties

X. Fracture Energy

References

Methods of Measuring Surface Texture

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Summary

References

Crystal Growth

I. Introduction

II. Crystal Growth by the Vapor-Solid Process

III. Crystal Growth by the Liquid-Solid Process

IV. Crystal Growth by the Solid-Solid Process

References

Controlled Solidification in Ceramic Eutectic Systems

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Details

III. Heat Transfer in the Solidifying Ingot

IV. Eutectic Microstructures

V. Eutectic System, BaNb206/SrNb206

References

Controlled Grain Growth

I. Introduction

II. Normal Grain Growth Kinetics

III. Abnormal Grain Growth

IV. Direct Control of Grain Growth

V. Avoidance of Grain Growth

VI. Conclusions

References

Subject Index


About the Editor

Franklin F. Y. Wang

Ratings and Reviews

