Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 9: Ceramic Fabrication Processes covers the fundamental properties and characterization of materials, ranging from simple solids to complex heterophase systems. The book discusses the powder preparation processes; milling; the characterization of ceramic powders; and the effects of powder characteristics. The text also describes dry pressing; hot pressing; isostatic pressing; slip casting; doctor-blade process; firing; and ceramic machining and surface finishing. Surface treatments; mechanical behavior; and methods of measuring surface texture are also considered. The book further tackles crystal growth as well as controlled solidification in ceramic eutectic systems. The text also looks into controlled grain growth. Professional scientists and engineers, as well as graduate students in materials science and associated fields will find the book invaluable.
Powder Preparation Processes
I. Introduction
II. Size Reduction Processes
III. Particle Growth Processes
IV. Cryochemical or Freeze Drying
VI. Summary
V. Vapor Phase and Vaporization Processes
References
Milling
I. Introduction
II. Comminution Theory
III. Some Types of Milling Equipment
References
Characterization of Ceramic Powders
I. Introduction
II. Chemical and Crystallographic Characterization
III. Characterization of Powder Morphology
IV. Bulk Properties
V. Summary
References
Effects of Powder Characteristics
I. Introduction
II. Powder Properties and Characteristics
III. Effect of Powder Characteristics on Composition, Ball-Milling, Calcining, and Sintering
IV. Summary
References
Dry Pressing
I. Introduction
II. Process Variables
III. Compaction Behavior
IV. Die Wall Effects on Compaction
V. Control of Defects in Compacts
VI. Simplified Pressing Program
References
Hot Pressing
I. Introduction
II. Uniaxial Hot Pressing
III. Hot Isostatic Pressing
IV. Other Hot Pressing Methods
References
Isostatic Pressing
I. Introduction
II. Presses
III. Pressure-Generating Systems
IV. Equipment Selection
V. Parameter Considerations
VI. Operation
VII. Conclusion
References
Slip Casting
I. Basic Slip Casting Process
II. Theories of Slip Casting
III. Molds
IV. Constituents of Slips
V. Novel Casting Processes
VI. Slip Casting Oxides
VII. Slip Casting Fluorides
VIII. Slip Casting Metals
IX. Slip Casting Intermetallic Compounds
X. Slip Casting Cermets
XI. Summary
References
Doctor-Blade Process
I. Introduction
II. Slurry Formation
III. Sheet Casting
IV. Forming
V. Firing
VI. Preferred Orientation
VII. Laminated Structures
References
Firing
I. Introduction
II. Compound Formation
III. Powder for Pressing
IV. Sintering
V. Hot Pressing
VI. Summary
References
Ceramic Machining and Surface Finishing
I. Grinding
II. Mechanical Polishing
III. Nonabrasive Finishing
IV. Surface Topography
V. Influence of Surface Finishing on Properties
VI. Summary
References
Surface Treatments
I. Chemical Strengthening
II. Surface Coating
References
Mechanical Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Volume and Surface Finish Effects
III. Elastic Modulus
IV. Hardness
V. Tensile Strength
VI. Other Stress States
VII. Shock Effects
VIII. Fatigue of Ceramics
IX. Time-Dependent Properties
X. Fracture Energy
References
Methods of Measuring Surface Texture
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Summary
References
Crystal Growth
I. Introduction
II. Crystal Growth by the Vapor-Solid Process
III. Crystal Growth by the Liquid-Solid Process
IV. Crystal Growth by the Solid-Solid Process
References
Controlled Solidification in Ceramic Eutectic Systems
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Details
III. Heat Transfer in the Solidifying Ingot
IV. Eutectic Microstructures
V. Eutectic System, BaNb206/SrNb206
References
Controlled Grain Growth
I. Introduction
II. Normal Grain Growth Kinetics
III. Abnormal Grain Growth
IV. Direct Control of Grain Growth
V. Avoidance of Grain Growth
VI. Conclusions
References
