Cephalosporins and Penicillins
1st Edition
Chemistry and Biology
Cephalosporins and Penicillins: Chemistry and Biology describes the studies made on cephalosporin in relation to the scientific and medicinal benefits that can be derived from cephalosporin C. This collection discusses how cephalosporin C is produced through modern isolation methods. One paper discusses its structure through chemical means, its degradation products, its derivative and other metabolic products such as penicillin N and cephalosporin P. Another paper explains the preparation method for 7-aminocephalosporanic acid and 6-aminopenicillanic acid through biological or chemical means. Another paper explains the alteration of the dihydrothiazine ring of the cephalosporins as the functionalities of these rings are chemically difficult to obtain. One paper also explains the rearrangements of cephalosporins and penicillins; cephalosporin can be synthesized from penicillin through an intermediacy of penicillin sulfoxide. Other papers discuss the pharmacology and toxicology of cephalosporins, as well as the practical tests and methods of assay that can be used in most cephalosporins, and in some cases, in penicillins. This book can prove useful for pharmacologists, microchemists, research workers, and technologists dealing with toxicology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Cephalosporin Coder
I. Occurrence of the Cephalosporins
II. History of Development
III. Chemical Determination of Structure
IV. Degradation Products of Cephalosporin C
V. Derivatives of Cephalosporin C
VI. Other Metabolic Products of Cephalosporium sp.
References
Chapter 2 Preparative Methods for 7-Aminocephalosporanic Acid and 6-Aminopenicillanic Acid
General Remarks
I. Biological Methods
II. Chemical Methods
References
Chapter 3 Modifications of the ß-Lactam System
I. Reactions of the Side Chain Amino Group
II. Modifications at the ß-Lactam Carbons
III. Cleavage of the ß-Lactam
References
Chapter 4 Alteration of the Dihydrothiazine Ring Moiety
I. Introduction
II. Reactions at Sulfur (S-1)
III. Modifications at C-2
IV. Reactions of the Cephem Double Bond
V. Modifications at C-3
VI. Modifications of the C-4 Carboxyl Group
References
Chapter 5 Rearrangements of Cephalosporins and Penicillins
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Cephalosporin from Penicillin via Intermediacy of Penicillin Sulfoxide
III. Synthesis of Cephalosporin from Penicillin via an Azetidinone-Thiazolidine
IV. Attempted Synthesis of Cephalosporin from Penicillanyl Alcohol
V. Attempted Synthesis of Cephalosporin from Anhydropenicillin
VI. Some Miscellaneous Reactions of ß-Lactam Compounds
References
Chapter 6 Total Syntheses of Penicillins and Cephalosporins
I. Introduction
II. The Total Synthesis of Penicillin
III. The Total Synthesis of Cephalosporins
IV. Modified ß-Lactam Antibiotics
References
Chapter 7 Chemical and Biological Activity: Inferences from X-Ray Crystal Structures
I. Introduction
II. Crystallographic Results
III. Structure-Activity Relationships
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Physical-Chemical Properties of Cephalosporins and Penicillins
I. Introduction
II. Dissociation Constants
III. Infrared Spectroscopy
IV. Mass Spectroscopy
V. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
VI. Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
References
Chapter 9 Microbial Synthesis of Cephalosporin and Penicillin Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Tripeptide Theory
III. Biosynthesis of ß-Lactam Antibiotics and Primary Metabolism
IV. The Biology of Pénicillium and Cephalosporium
V. Modification of ß-Lactam Antibiotics by Enzymes from Pénicillium and Cephalosporium
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Biological Reactions of Cephalosporins and Penicillins
I. The Action of j8-Lactamases on Penicillins and Cephalosporins
II. Mode of Action of Penicillins and Cephalosporins Against Bacteria
III. Serum Binding of Penicillins and Cephalosporins
IV. Allergy to Penicillins and Cephalosporins
References
Chapter 11 Biological Evaluation
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Biological Properties of Cephalosporin Antibiotics from a Laboratory Standpoint
IV. Resistance to Cephalosporins by Staphylococci
V. Disc-Susceptibility Testing
References
Chapter 12 Structure-Activity Relationships of ß-Lactam Antibiotics
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Antibiotics
III. Scope to this Review
IV. Factors Affecting Antibacterial Activity
V. Evaluation
VI. Test Methods
VII. Comparison of Penicillins and Cephalosporins
VIII. Cephalosporins Substituted at C-3
IX. Cephalosporins Substituted at C-2
X. Cephalosporins Substituted at C-7
XI. Miscellaneous Compounds with Diminished Activity
XII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 13 Pharmacology and Toxicology of Cephalosporins
I. Introduction
II. Toxicology of Cephalosporins in Therapeutic Use
III. Absorption, Distribution, and Excretion of Cephalosporins in Therapeutic Use
IV. Metabolism of Cephalosporins in Therapeutic Use
V. Pharmacology of Cefazolin
References
Chapter 14 Analytical Procedures for Cephalosporins
I. Introduction
II. Microbiological Determinations
III. Chemical Determinations
IV. Chromatographie Determinations
V. Physical-Chemical Determinations
References
Chapter 15 ß-Lactam Antibiotics from Streptomyces
I. Introduction
II. Characteristic of the ß-Lactam-Producing Cultures
III. Production and Isolation of ß-Lactam Antibiotics from Streptomyces
IV. Physical-Chemical Properties
V. Determination of Structure
VI. Conversion of Cephalosporin C to 7-(5-amino-5-carboxyvaleramido)-3-carbamoyloxymethyl-3-cephem-4-carboxylic acid
VII. Circular Dichroism Studies
VIII. Biosynthetic Studies
References
Chapter 16 Appendix
I. Preparative Procedures
References
II. Analytical Methods
III. Physical-Chemical Data
References
Author Index
Subject Index
