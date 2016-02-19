Centrifugation in Density Gradients provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of density gradient centrifugation. This book discusses the benefits of density gradient centrifugation to membrane-bound particles.

Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the method of differential or fractional centrifugation. This text then explores the physical basis of density gradient centrifugation. Other chapters deal with the nuts and bolts of density gradient centrifugation, the construction and composition of gradients, the properties and operation of centrifuge systems, and certain arcane but highly useful procedures. This book discusses as well density gradient centrifugation in the analytical ultracentrifuge. The final chapter deals with a collection of protocols for separating particles ranging in size from whole cells to macromolecules.

This book is intended to be suitable for readers who need to separate biological particles. Biologists, chemists, biochemists, cytologists, physiologists, scientists, and research workers will also find this book useful.