Centrifugal Pumps
3rd Edition
Description
Centrifugal Pumps describes the whole range of the centrifugal pump (mixed flow and axial flow pumps are dealt with more briefly), with emphasis on the development of the boiler feed pump. Organized into 46 chapters, this book discusses the general hydrodynamic principles, performance, dimensions, type number, flow, and efficiency of centrifugal pumps. This text also explains the pumps performance; entry conditions and cavitation; speed and dimensions for a given duty; and losses. Some chapters further describe centrifugal pump mechanical design, installation, monitoring, and maintenance. The various types and applications of pumps in the light of the particular design features involved are addressed in other chapters. This book is authoritative, informative, and thought-provoking to an exceptional extent. It establishes a notable advance in the progress of the art of the designer and manufacturer of centrifugal pumps, to the material advantage of the user.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Chapter 1. Introduction
Historical
Modern Pumps
Applications of Pumping Machines
The Design and Manufacture of Pumps — The Types of Pump
Reciprocating Pumps
Centrifugal Pumps (including Axial Flow Pumps)
Head and Quantity
Efficiency
Cavitation of Centrifugal Pumps
The Use of Experience
Variables in Manufacture
Empirical Designing
Mechanical Problems
Chapter 2. Units of the System International (S.I.)
Reason for Use of SI Units
Effect of Earth's Gravity
Abbreviations of SI Units
Chapter 3 General Review of Pumps
Technical Aspects of Centrifugal Pumps
Standard Pump Types
Reciprocating or Centrifugal Pump
Advantages of Centrifugal Pumps
Advantages of Reciprocating Pumps
Field of Operation of Centrifugal Pumps
General Construction
Chapter 4. General Hydrodynamic Principles
Geometric Designing
Hydraulic and Mechanical Limitations
Composite Similarity Rule
Model Tests
Summary of Similarity Formulas
Liquid or Water
Duty of the Pump
Chapter 5. Pump Performance and Dimensions
Determination of Dimensions of Pump for a Given Duty
Impeller to Casing Area Ratio (Figs 5 and 6)
Probable Shape of Performance Chart
Influence of Water Turbine Design on Pump Design
Subsequent Empirical Analysis
References
Chapter 6. Theory of Centrifugal Pumps
Pump Geometry
Inlet Conditions
Outlet Conditions
Area Ratio of Impeller Outlet Passages to Casing Throat
Flow Limitation of Throat
Classical Theories
Worster's Theoretical Investigation
Theoretical Analysis and Actual Tests Compared
Effect of Outlet Angle
Effect of Number of Impeller Vanes
Type Number
References
Chapter 7. Type Number, Flow and Efficiency
Efficiency and Type Number (See Appendix A)
Variation of Efficiency with Size and Speed
Efficiency Step-up Formulas
Efficiency Formulas for Variation of Size
Moody Formula
Surface Finish
Value of Efficiency
Efficiency, Quantity Chart
Efficiency, Quantity Formula
Comparison with Water Turbines
Effect of Surface Finish on Step-up Formulas
Scatter of Test Points
Present Position of Efficiency Analysis
Efficiency Majoration Formula for Fluid Machines (Refs 10, 11 and 12)
Available Data
Pump and Turbine Formulas
Majoration Formulas
Pump Data
Type Number (Ns)
Reversible Pump Turbines
Use of Model with Superior Finish
Examples of Use of Chart
References
Chapter 8. Statistical Analysis of Pump Performance
Surface Quality
Commercial Aspects
Improvement of the Breed
Statistics
Efficiency Variation with Flow Quantity and Type Number
Pump Tests Codes (See Chapter 26)
Tolerance on Head Quantity Characteristic
Forecast of Phenomena
Current Analysis of Efficiency Tests
Variations in Generated Head
Variations in Characteristic from Specification
Plotting and Analysis of Pump Tests
Current Records
Chapter 9. Entry Conditions and Cavitation
The Determination of Pump Speed and Dimensions for a Given Duty
Analysis of Cavitation Characteristics
Cavitation Tests
Determination of Impeller Inlet Dimensions
General Observations on Cavitation Phenomena
Vaporizing Liquid Duties
Inducers
Pump with Supercavitating Inducer (Ref 19)
Cavitation Tests
Long Term Basis
Temperature Effects
References
Chapter 10. The Determination of Pump Speed and Dimensions for a Given Duty
Analysis of Test: Head Quantity Characteristic
Effect of Area Ratio on Pump Characteristics (Appendix A)
Head and Quantity Coefficients
General Survey of a Whole Range of Pumps
Effect of Various Dimensional Changes in the Pump
Correlation of Area Ratio and Type Number
Determination of Impeller Outlet and Casing Dimensions:- General Summation
References
Chapter 11. Precision Manufacture of Hydraulic Passage Surfaces for Fluid Machines
Generation Methods
Flow Conditions
Gearing Analogy
Purely Generated (Hobbed) Impellers
Numerical Control of Passage Shape
Stationary Components
References
Chapter 12. Pump Type Variations
Choice of Speed and Number of Stages
High Pressure High Temperature Pumps
Series Operation, High-pressure High-temperature Glands
The Choice of Single or Double Entry Impellers
Large Single Entry Pumps
Diffusers on Multistage Pumps
Chapter 13. Planning a Range of Pumps
General
Dimensionless Designing
Variations of Type Numbers
Choice of Area Ratio for a Given Duty
Typical Example of a Range of Pumps for 30—50 m Head
Design Details
Area Ratio and Type Number
References
Chapter 14. Losses in Centrifugal Pumps
Power Losses
Head Losses
Leakage Losses
References
Chapter 15. Normal Construction Materials
Corrosion — Erosion
Chapter 16. Special Construction Materials
Severely Corrosive Duties
Materials for High Stage Heads (See Ref 27)
Plastics
References
Chapter 17. Mechanical Design of Centrifugal Pumps
Radial Thrust Formula
Axial Thrust
Example of Mechanical Design of Combined Motor Pump (Ref 18, Fig 92, Chapter 37)
Large Pumps and Water Turbines
Shaft and Bearing Loadings
Axial Loadings
Centrifugal Stresses
References
Chapter 18. Critical Speeds and Vibrations
Critical Speed of a Combined Motor Pump (Ref 17 and Fig 92, Chapter 37)
Electrical Radial Loadings
Shaft Deflection
Critical Speed of the Rotor of the Combined Unit
Rigidity of Anchorage Between Pump and Motor
Size of Shaft
Rotating Dynamic Machinery
Multistage Pumps on Medium Duties
Multistage Pumps on More Severe Duty
Shaft Centering Forces
References
Chapter 19. Bearings
Sleeve Bearings
Tilting Pad Thrust Bearings
Bearings Lubricated by Pumped Liquid
Thrust Bearings Lubricated by the Pumped Liquid
Non-Metallic Bearings
Secondary Bearings
References
Chapter 20. Pressure Vessel Aspects
Economical Use of Metal on Single Stage Machines
Two Versions of the Closure
Reference
Chapter 21. Shaft Sealing
Stuffingboxes
Hydrodynamic Seals
Mechanical Seals (Ref 36)
Balanced Seals
Coolant Circulation
Double Seal Arrangements
Split Seals
Radial Seals
Split Seal Rings
Sealing by Limited Clearance Flow
Reference
Chapter 22. Approach and Discharge Conditions
Methods of Conveying Water
Pump Drawing Water from a Sump or Culvert
Inlet Conditions
Suction Piping
Vaporizing Liquid Pumps
Foot Valves and Strainers
Delivery Valves and Non-Return Valves
Velocity and Pressure
Delivery Piping
Overall Picture of Pumping Station
References
Chapter 23. Characteristics of Pumps and Pipe Systems
Pump Characteristics
Consideration of Pump and Pipeline
Falling Characteristic
Static Head and Flow Conditions
Physical Explanation of Pressure Oscillations
Chapter 24. Installation of Pumps
Erection of Centrifugal Pumps
Pipe Loadings
Chapter 25. Starting Transient and Emergency Conditions
Priming and Suction Arrangements
Starting of Centrifugal Pumps
Starting Characteristics of Submersible Pumps
Omission of Foot Valve
Transient Conditions
Abnormal Conditions
Inertias of Rotor and Water Column
Inertia of Pipe Column
Example 1
Example 2
Example of Filling of Rising Main
Incorrect Assembly of impeller
References
Chapter 26. Testing and Test Codes
Testing of Pumps
Test Codes
Chapter 27. Monitoring and Maintenance of Pumps
Maintenance of Pumps
Routine Recording
Periodic Service
Repair Procedures
Rebuilding of Worn Surfaces
Monitoring of Pump Performance
Chapter 28. Single Stage Pumps
Single Stage Pumps of the Simplest Type (Fig 50)
Cost Aspect
Materials of Construction
General Construction Details
Splitting of Casing
Radial and Axial Thrust
Glanding Arrangements
Applications of Small Single Stage Pumps
Single Stage Double Entry Centrifugal Pumps (Fig 51)
General Construction
Provision for Wear
Manufacture
Details and Auxiliaries
Design Problems of Single Stage Pumps
Vertical Operation
Standard Single Stage Pumps
Chapter 29. Multistage Split Casing Pumps
Design of Two Stage Pumps (Fig 55)
Mechanical Problems
Rigidity of Two Stage Pump
Hydraulic Problems
Position of Cross Over
Application of Two Stage Pumps
Chapter 30. Borehole Pumps
General
Description of Borehole Pump
Details of Pump
Details of Rising Main (Fig 56)
Efficiency Aspect
Comparison with Submersible Pumps
Suction Strainer
Suction Piping
Absence of Foot Valve
The Pump Proper (Figs 58 and 59)
Internal Tube and Shafting (Fig 56)
Head Gear (Fig 56)
Examples of Borehole Pumps
Ejector Pumps
Chapter 31. Submersible Pumps
General
Introduction of Submersible Pumps (Ref 10)
Pump Details
Materials of Construction
Type Number
Characteristics
Journal and Thrust-Bearing Loadings
Radial Loadings
Influence of Borehole Diameter on Type of Pump
Reference
Chapter 32. Cone Flow and Axial Flow Pumps
Cone Flow or Mixed Flow Pumps
Axial Flow Pumps
Syphon Pipe Systems
Reference
Chapter 33. Multistage Cellular Pumps
General
Construction
Flexibility
Rotor
Mechanical Thrust Bearings
Disposal of Balance Water on Multistage Pumps
Section Drawings
Materials of Multistage Pumps
Chapter 34. Severe Duty Pumps
Head per Stage
Cavitation Problems
Chemical Effects
Load Factor
Increase of Size of Plant over the Years
References
Chapter 35. Small High Speed Pumps
Geared Pump Sets (Fig 71)
Rocket Pumps
Rotating Casing Pumps
Chapter 36. Boiler Feed Pumps
SI Units
Part 1 up to 1961
Symmetrical Feed Pump
60 MW Thermal Shock Test: 1948
Barrel Feed Pump (Fig 73)
100 MW Thermal Shock Test: 1957
Test Problems
Test Results
Main Bolt Stressing
Thermal Stress in the Shell of the Barrel
Site Tests on 100 MW Units
Barrel Material
Thermal and Stress Symmetry
End Cover
End Cover Stresses
Stress Calculations
Feed Range Characteristics
Pump Characteristics
Pump Operation on Zero Boiler Demand
Transient Temperature Conditions
Hydraulic Design
Determination of Impeller Vane and Passage Shape
Chemical Aspects
Metallurgical Details
Other Mechanical Design Aspects
Rotor
Main Bolts
Alignment
Glands
Pressure Joints
Minimizing of High-Frequency Vibration and Noise
General Chart of Mechanical Design
Thermal Comparison of Pump Casing and Boiler Drum
Comparison with Steam and Gas Turbines
Feed Pump Drives
Variation of Pump Efficiency with Temperature of Feed Water and with Rotational Speed
Effect of Viscosity Change
Make-up of Losses in Multistage Pumps (Ref 30 and Chapter 11)
Effect of Clearance Change
Determination of Leak-off Quantity
Procedure for Approximate Determination of Temperature Changes
Determination of Other Temperatures
Temperature Rise of Mixture
pH and Material Chart
Conclusion
Part 2: The 1970's by Leith McColl & Ryall (Ref 46)
Design Philosophy
Main Pump Construction
Internal Cartridge Assembly
Pump Rotating Element
Oil Seals and Coupling Guards
Rotor Dynamics
Hydraulic Design
Hydraulic Thrust
Impeller Seal and Balance Drum Geometry
External Gland Design
Compatibility of Materials
Test Program
Choice of Suction Pump
Future Developments
References
Chapter 37. Large Single Entry Pumps
Review of Developments
Pumps Designed for Rigidity
Water Turbines
Unit Construction, Single Entry Pumps
Construction and Application Details
Stainless Casings
Diesel Drive
Characteristics
Storage Pumps
Model Tests
Transient Conditions (See also Chapter 25)
Water Turbo-Alternators on the Unit Construction Principle
Small Combined Motor Pumps
Application of Single Entry Combined Motor Pumps
Mechanical Design
Hydraulic Design
Conclusion
References
Chapter 38. Pumps for Storage of Energy and other Large Power Duties
Incidence
The Ffestiniog Scheme (Ref 54)
Reversible Pump Turbine
American Francis Pump Turbines
Deriaz Units
Higher Head Deriaz Units
Problems of High Head Reversible Application
Cruachan 100 MW Reversible Units (Plates 47 and 48, Fig 104 and Refs 53 and 55)
Tehachapi (Fig 105 and Plate 60)
Future Developments
References
Chapter 39. Mine Pumps
Duties
Main Drainage Pumps
Stuffing-Boxes
Sinking and Dewatering Pumps
Coal-Face Pumps
Coal-Washing
Sludge Pumping
Pump Characteristics
Maximum Speeds
The Choice of Speed
Standage
Severe Mine Waters
Motors (See Chapter 44)
Submersible Motors (See Chapter 31)
Fiery Mines
Typical Examples of Drainage Pumps
References
Chapter 40. Thermal Power Station Pumps
Condenser Cooling Water Circulating Pumps
Extraction Pumps
Boiler Feed Pumps
Boiler Circulating Pumps
Wet and Canned Motor Pumps
Nuclear Power Station Circulating Pumps
References
Chapter 41. Offshore Marine and Aerospace Pumps
Glandless Combined Steam Turbine and Pump Lubricated by Imped Water ('Weir')
Lubrication
Bearings and Balance Disc
Miscellaneous Marine Pumps
Aerospace Pumps
References
Chapter 42. Chemical, Refinery and Process Pumps
Chemical Duties
Nature of Liquids — Acidity and Alkalinity
Aggressive Nature of Liquid
Raw Materials
Viscosity and Specific Gravity
Hydrocarbons
Properties of Hydrocarbons
Variation of Pump Performance with Specific Gravity and Viscosity
Liquid Properties Affecting the Design of Pumps
Pressure and Temperature
Corrosion and Erosion
Coking
Saturation Aspects
Flammability, Poisoning, etc
Light Fractions and Liquefied Gases
Use of Non-Ferrous Metals
Nature of Drive
Refinery Layout
Erosion
Pumping of Solids
High and Low Temperatures
Vaporizing Duties
Freezing Problems
Thermal Controls
Hydraulic Configuration
Configuration of Pumps
Shaft Material
Shaft Sealing
Canned and Wet Motors
Detail Design of Pump for Non-abrasive Liquids
Pumps for Abrasive Duties (See Ref 68)
Tangent Pumps
Higher Pressure Duties
Pipe Loadings
Power Recovery
References
Chapter 43. Pumps for Various Specific Duties
Paper Mill Pumps
Steelworks Pumps
Sewage Pumps and Storm Water Pumps
Pumps for Industrial Slurries
Molten Metal Pumps
Food Industries: Milk and Beer Pumps, etc
Drainage and Irrigation Pumps
Self Priming Pumps
References
Chapter 44. Drivers
Coupling of Driver to Pump
Determination of Pump Efficiency
Pump, Motor and Overall Efficiencies
Starting Conditions, etc
Reference
Chapter 45. Miscellaneous Aspects
Noise
Frame Selection Chart
Plotting and Analysis of Pump Tests
Pipe Friction
Flow through Orifices and Nozzles
Economical Assessment of Efficiency
Quality Assurance
Calculation of Combined Stresses
Mise Hencky Ductile Material Formula
Two Dimensional Stresses
Application to Shafts
Final Formula for Shear and Longitudinal Tensile Stress on a Shaft
Three Dimensional Stresses:
Hoop and Longitudinal Stresses in Brittle Materials
Design of Single Stage Pump Castings
Heating Effects
Pressure Test
References
Chapter 46. The Third Millennium
Introduction
Escalation of Present Activities
Boiler Feed Pumps
Space Rocket Pumps
Production and Performance
Statistical Control of Performance
Cost of Mass Produced Pumps
Production of Flow Passage Surfaces
Metallurgy and Plastics
Future Development of Pumps
Mechanical Seals
Submersible Motors and Pumps
Canned Motors
Pressure Vessel Design
Gearing
Liquid Metal Induction Pumps
Stage Numbers
Inducers
Ecology
New and Untried Processes
Nuclear duties
Space and Deep Sea Duties
MHD
Conclusion
Reference
Appendix A: Effect of Pump Geometry on Pump Performance
Inlet Conditions
Outlet Conditions
Symbols
Torque Equation
Head Characteristics
Power and Efficiency Characteristics
Efficiency
Efficiency Taking into Account Shock Losses only
Other Losses
Type Number
Assumptions
Conclusions
Actual Tests of Pumps
References
Appendix B: Materials for Various Liquids
Data Required by Pump Manufacturers for Proper Selection of Material
Abrasive Aspects
Pump Materials (from Ref 29)
Cast Irons
Cast Steels
Stainless Steels
Nickel
Superalloys
Titanium
Bronzes
Brasses
Aluminum
Lead
Ceramics
References
Appendix C: Example of Centrifugal Pump Design — Double Entry Pump Practical Application of Design Factors
Duty
Suction Performance
Efficiency
Area Ratio
Impeller
Outlet Angle
Eye and Shaft Design
Inlet Angle
Number of Impeller Vanes
Casing
Variations
Characteristics
Alternatives
Choice of Type Number for Best Efficiency
Efficiency Losses in this Example
Radial Loading at Zero Flow
Shaft Stress
Torque Stress
IMPSH and Atmospheric Pressure
Geometric Designing
Change of Speed for the Same Size of Pump
Geometric Change of Size for the Same rev/min
Geometric Change of Size with Inverse Change of Speed
Calculations
The Use of a Slide Rule or Calculator without Fractional Powers
Determination of Type Number
Fractional Powers
References
Appendix D Quality Assurance (Ref 21)
Pressure Vessels — Cycling Tests
Photoelastic Tests on a 120 mm Araldite Vessel (Epoxy Resin)
Bursting Tests
Stress Analysis
Materials for Rotating and Stationary Surfaces
High Speed Impeller and Diffuser Tests
Reference
Appendix E.
Historical
Increase of Power
Development of Turbines
Modern Turbines
Specific Speed
Choice of Turbine
Limiting Speed
Application of Water Turbines
Problems in the Operation of Turbines
Pipeline Inertia
Rotor Inertia
Construction of Turbines
References
References - Alphabetical
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1980
- Published:
- 31st December 1980
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294506