Central Sleep Apnea, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 9-1
1st Edition
Authors: Peter Gay
eBook ISBN: 9780323287234
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287227
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th March 2014
Description
Dr. Peter Gay has put together a team of expert authors centering on the topic of Central Sleep Apnea. Focus will include articles on CSA due to other Medical Disorders, Cheyne-Stokes Respiration, Central Sleep Apnea and Cardiovascular Disease, Complex Sleep Apnea,Adaptive servo-ventilation Treatment, Drug induced central apneas- Mechanism and Therapies, ICSD-2 and AASM Practice Parameters, Alternative approaches to treatment of Central Sleep Apnea, and Infant central apnea.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 14th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287234
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323287227
About the Authors
Peter Gay Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo
