Central Sleep Apnea, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323287227, 9780323287234

Central Sleep Apnea, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 9-1

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Gay
eBook ISBN: 9780323287234
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287227
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th March 2014
Description

Dr. Peter Gay has put together a team of expert authors centering on the topic of Central Sleep Apnea. Focus will include articles on CSA due to other Medical Disorders, Cheyne-Stokes Respiration, Central Sleep Apnea and Cardiovascular Disease, Complex Sleep Apnea,Adaptive servo-ventilation Treatment, Drug induced central apneas- Mechanism and Therapies, ICSD-2 and AASM Practice Parameters, Alternative approaches to treatment of Central Sleep Apnea, and Infant central apnea.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323287234
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323287227

About the Authors

Peter Gay Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo

