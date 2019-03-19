Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
1st Edition
Description
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy discusses the mechanisms, pathogenesis and risk factors of CSCR, findings on various imaging modalities, available treatment options, and translational research into new treatment options for CSCR management. This comprehensive book is written for retina specialists and surgeons, researchers and clinical practitioners in sensory systems (vision), and ophthalmologists. Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSCR) is a common disorder across the world with a variable prognosis without any standard of care. Recently, advancements in imaging have led to a better understanding of the pathogenesis and mechanisms of this disease.
Key Features
- Summarizes the clinical understanding of CSCR
- Explores pathogenesis, molecular mechanisms and risk factors
- Compares angiography, tomography and additional imaging modalities
- Identifies the best treatment practices
- Discusses new laser, photodynamic and oral medication treatments, along with translational research into potential new treatments
Readership
Researchers and clinical practitioners in sensory systems (vision), Ophthalmologists, retina specialists and surgeons
Table of Contents
Section I. Basics
1. Pathophysiology of CSCR
2. Pachychoroid disease
3. Visual Dysfunction in Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
4. CSCR classification and its fallacies
5. Risk factors
6. Genetics
Section II. Imaging
7. Fundus autofluorescence
8. Fundus fluorescein angiography
9. Indocyanine green angiography
10. Optical coherence tomography
11. Optical coherence tomography angiography
12. Adaptive Optics Imaging in Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
13. Other imaging modalities in CSC
14. CSCR masquerades
15. Bullous variant and other atypical CSCR
16. Choroidal neovascularization associated with CSCR
Section III. Management
17. Conventional laser treatment in CSC
18. Subthreshold laser in CSCR
19. Photodynamic therapy in central serous chorioretinopathy
20. Oral Agents in the Treatment of Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
21. Other therapies in CSCR
22. Future research strategies in CSCR
23. Retro-Mode Imaging in Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 662
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 19th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128173015
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168004
About the Editor
Jay Chhablani
Dr. Chhablani is a consultant at the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad, India. He is on the reviewing boards of all high impact Ophthalmology journals. He is on the editorial board of several journals including American Journal of Ophthalmology. He is a member of Global ONE network committee of American Academy of Ophthalmology and Asia Pacific Ocular Imaging Society. He has won several national and international awards. He has delivered inaugural Ian Constable lecture at Asia-Pacific Vitreo-Retina Society in 2016. He received Inaugural Namperumalsamy Young Researcher Award in 2018 by Vitreo-Retina Society of India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, L.V.Prasad Eye Institute, Kallam Anji Reddy Campus, L.V.Prasad Marg, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, India