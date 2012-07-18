Central Nervous System Malignancies, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 26-4
1st Edition
Authors: Jill Lacy Joachim Baehring
eBook ISBN: 9781455747634
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749409
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th July 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Topics include: Neoplastic Meningitis and Epidural Metastases: Evaluation and Management; Management of Brain Metastases: Surgery, Radiation, or Both?; Meningiomas/Nerve Sheath Tumors/Pituitary Tumors: Diagnosis and Treatment; Medulloblastoma/Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumor and Germ Cell Tumors: The Uncommon but Potentially Curable Primary Brain Tumors; Primary CNS Lymphoma: Overview of Current Treatment Strategies; Anaplastic Gliomas: Radiation, Chemotherapy, or Both?; Low Grade Gliomas: When and How to Treat?; Glioblastoma Multiforme: Overview of Current Treatment and Future Perspectives.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 18th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747634
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749409
About the Authors
Jill Lacy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University
Joachim Baehring Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University
