Central Nervous System Malignancies, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 26-4

Topics include: Neoplastic Meningitis and Epidural Metastases: Evaluation and Management; Management of Brain Metastases: Surgery, Radiation, or Both?; Meningiomas/Nerve Sheath Tumors/Pituitary Tumors: Diagnosis and Treatment; Medulloblastoma/Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumor and Germ Cell Tumors: The Uncommon but Potentially Curable Primary Brain Tumors; Primary CNS Lymphoma: Overview of Current Treatment Strategies; Anaplastic Gliomas: Radiation, Chemotherapy, or Both?; Low Grade Gliomas: When and How to Treat?; Glioblastoma Multiforme: Overview of Current Treatment and Future Perspectives.