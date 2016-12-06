Cenozoic Foraminifera and Calcareous Nannofossil Biostratigraphy of the Niger Delta
1st Edition
Description
Cenozoic Foraminifera and Calcareous Nannofossil Biostratigraphy of the Niger Delta is available just as exploration and production activities are moving into the little known deep water terrain of the Niger Delta. A thorough understanding of the Cenozoic Niger Delta will improve understanding and exploration of the evolution of deeper offshore belts, help researchers strengthen and refine existing Neogene nannofossil biostratigraphic schemes for the Niger Delta region, and gain a better understanding of the relationship between nannofossil assemblage variations and paleoenvironments.
The hydrocarbon reserves of the Niger Delta are an extremely valuable natural resource. Biostratigraphy and Correlation play important roles in the discovery, development and maturing of hydrocarbon fields. Calcareous nannofossils have been important tools for the stratigraphers in the Niger Delta and in recent years exploration has moved into deeper offshore areas where nannofossils are more abundant and diverse. Little has been published about the calcareous nannofossil chronostratigraphy of the Niger delta. Cenozoic Foraminifera and Calcareous Nannofossil Biostratigraphy of the Niger Delta fills the gap for earth scientists and those working in the oil and gas industry.
Key Features
- Showcases the phylogenetic relationships of some of the principal Niger Delta marker species and their biostratigraphic and biochronologic significance
- Features photographs of index benthonic foraminifera and their equivalent planktonic datums as well as environmentally sensitive species used in paleobathymetric reconstruction
- Includes information and research that has, until now, been in the private archives of operational companies
- Companion website features 20+ full color stratigraphic charts and maps
Readership
Geologists, geophysicists, exploration geologists, petroleum geologists, oil and gas industry
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Project Personnel
- Part I: Cenozoic Foraminifera Biostratigraphy of the Niger Delta
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. Origin and Concept of the Stratigraphic Committee of the Niger Delta (StratCom)
- 1.2. The Organization that Oversees StratCom Activities
- 1.3. The Committees of StratCom
- 1.4. The Foraminifera Consortium
- 1.5. Project Objectives and Methodology
- Chapter 2: Geology of the Niger Delta Basin
- Abstract
- 2.1. Definition and Classification of the Niger Delta
- 2.2. Origin and Lithic Fill of the Niger Delta Basin
- 2.3. Niger Delta Structure and Tectonics
- 2.4. The Hydrocarbon Systems
- 2.5. Summary
- Chapter 3: Phylogeny of the Niger Delta Cenozoic Foraminifera
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Phylogenetic Trends Among Selected Cenozoic Niger Delta Foraminifera
- Chapter 4: Chronostratigraphy of the Niger Delta Cenozoic Foraminifera
- Abstract
- 4.1. Harmonization of the Foraminifera Chronostratigraphic Schemes of StratCom Member Companies
- 4.2. The Niger Delta Chronostratigraphic Scheme (Enclosure 1.1)
- 4.3. Niger Delta Foraminifera Biozonation
- 4.4. Biofacies Analysis of the Studied Wells
- Chapter 5: Paleoenvironmental Synthesis
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Foraminiferal Paleobathymetric Model
- 5.3. Paleoenvironmental Synthesis of Selected Niger Delta Wells
- Chapter 6: Systematic Paleontology: Niger Delta Foraminifera
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Benthonic Foraminifera
- 6.3. Planktonic Foraminifera
- Plates 1–41
- Explanation of Plate 1
- Explanation of Plate 2
- Explanation of Plate 3
- Explanation of Plate 4
- Explanation of Plate 5
- Explanation of Plate 6
- Explanation of Plate 7
- Explanation of Plate 8
- Explanation of Plate 9
- Explanation of Plate 10
- Explanation of Plate 11
- Explanation of Plate 12
- Explanation of Plate 13
- Explanation of Plate 14
- Explanation of Plate 15
- Explanation of Plate 16
- Explanation of Plate 17
- Explanation of Plate 18
- Explanation of Plate 19
- Explanation of Plate 20
- Explanation of Plate 21
- Explanation of Plate 22
- Explanation of Plate 23
- Explanation of Plate 24
- Explanation of Plate 25
- Explanation of Plate 26
- Explanation of Plate 27
- Explanation of Plate 28
- Explanation of Plate 29
- Explanation of Plate 30
- Explanation of Plate 31
- Explanation of Plate 32
- Explanation of Plate 33
- Explanation of Plate 34
- Explanation of Plate 35
- Explanation of Plate 36
- Explanation of Plate 37
- Explanation of Plate 38
- Explanation of Plate 39
- Explanation of Plate 40
- Explanation of Plate 41
- Part II: Cenozoic Calcareous Nannofossil Biostratigraphy of the Niger Delta
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. Origin and Concept of the Stratigraphic Committee of the Niger Delta (StratCom)
- 1.2. The Organization that Oversees StratCom Activities
- 1.3. The Committees of StratCom
- 1.4. The Calcareous Nannofossil Consortium
- 1.5. Biostratigraphic Significance of Calcareous Nannofossils
- 1.6. Previous Calcareous Nannofossil Biostratigraphic Work in the Niger Delta
- 1.7. Study Materials
- 1.8. Sample Preparation Techniques
- 1.9. Data Collection and Presentation
- Chapter 2: Calcareous Nannofossil Biozonation
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Paleogene Biozonation
- 2.3. Neogene Biozonation
- 2.4. The Quaternary Niger Delta (QND17–21) Calcareous Nannofossil Zones
- Chapter 3: Calcareous Nannofossil Assemblages of Major Condensed Sections of the Niger Delta
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- Chapter 4: Systematic Paleontology: Niger Delta Calcareous Nannofossils
- Abstract
- Plates 1–21
- Explanation of Plate 1
- Explanation of Plate 2
- Explanation of Plate 3
- Explanation of Plate 4
- Explanation of Plate 5
- Explanation of Plate 6
- Explanation of Plate 7
- Explanation of Plate 8
- Explanation of Plate 9
- Explanation of Plate 10
- Explanation of Plate 11
- Explanation of Plate 12
- Explanation of Plate 13
- Explanation of Plate 14
- Explanation of Plate 15
- Explanation of Plate 16
- Explanation of Plate 17
- Explanation of Plate 18
- Explanation of Plate 19
- Explanation of Plate 20
- Explanation of Plate 21
- References
- Taxonomic Index
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122372
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121610
About the Editor
Oluwafeyisola Adegoke
Prof. Adegoke holds the degrees of BSc Zoology (2nd Class Upper Division) of University of London (1962) and PhD Paleontology of University of California, Berkeley (1966). He was Professor of Geology at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Nigeria (1967) and currently Managing Director Mosunmolu Ltd. Oil and gas consulting. He was Research Associate at California Institute of Technology, Pasadena (1966-1967) and Visiting Research Associate, Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC (1970-1971). He is recipient of the Nigerian National Order of Merit in Science (1987), Nigeria and NLNG National Hall of Fame in Science. He is Fellow of Nigerian Science Association, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, Nigerian Academy of Science, African Academy of Sciences, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Mosunmolu Ltd., Nigeria
Ajibola Oyebamiji
Mr. Oyebamiji holds the degrees of B.Tech Applied Geology of the Federal University of Technology Akure (1991); MSc degree in Micropaleontology of the University College London, UK (1997). In 1993, he worked in Mosunmolu Limited as a Biostratigrapher specializing in Micropaleontology and Calcareous Nannofossils (Oil and Gas Service Company) and rose to become the General/Technical Manager. He joined the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited as a Senior Biostratigrapher in 2005. He is currently working as the Principal Biostratigrapher and Coordinator, Geosciences Research & Development & Knowledge Management for the ENI Companies in Nigeria. He was the Editor-in-Chief of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists and currently the Abuja Chapter Chairman of the Association. He is the Treasurer, Africa Region of AAPG (2012-2016).
Affiliations and Expertise
Geosciences R&D, Geological Studies, and Knowledge Management Coordinator, Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, Abuja, Nigeria
James Edet
Dr. Edet holds the degrees of BSc Geology (2nd Class Upper Division) of University of Calabar (1983); MSc, Geology, University of Calabar-1988 and PhD, Micropaleontology of the University College London, UK (1991 – 1995). He is the Corporate R&D Manager, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Lagos (Aug. 2012 – Date): Establishment and management of the subsidiary’s Research & Development Department. He is Fellow of Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Corporate R&D Manager, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, Lagos
Peter Osterloff
Dr. Osterloff holds the degrees of BSc Geology and Geography (Distinction) of University of Newcastle Upon Tyne (1981) and PhD, Palynology of the University of Sheffield, UK (1993). He joined Shell Exploration and Production Ltd., London in 1982. He is currently a Principal Stratigrapher in Shell UK Ltd. Aberdeen. He is a Special Publications Editor, The Micropaleontology Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Biostratigrapher, Shell UK Ltd., Aberdeen, UK
Ogbonnaya Ulu
Prof. O.K. Ulu holds the degrees of BSc Geology of University of Texas (1979); MSc, Geology, Louisiana State University (1979 – 1981) and PhD Geology/Palynology of University of Calabar, Nigeria (1988). He became a visiting Professor of Geology at Nassarawa State University, Keffi, Nigeria (2005) and currently consulting in the Oil and gas industry. Prof. O.K. Ulu, is a seasoned Biostratigrapher, Visiting Professor of Geology who has over 35 years of Oil and Gas Industry and academic experience in the field of Geology specializing in Biostratigraphy. He has studied over 1000 wells, created zonal schemes and built stratigraphic correlation across the Tertiary Niger Delta as well as Cretaceous Inland. He is Fellow of Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Kulson Consultants Limited, Lagos