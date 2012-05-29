Cellulases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124159310, 9780124159662

Cellulases, Volume 510

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Harry Gilbert
eBook ISBN: 9780124159662
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124159310
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th May 2012
Page Count: 552
Table of Contents

 

  1. Measurement of endo-1,4-b-glucanase

    2. Barry V. McCleary, Vincent McKie and Anna Draga

  2. Biomass Conversion determined via Fluorescent Cellulose Decay assay

    3. Bente Wischmann, Marianne Toft, Marco Malten and KC McFarland

  3. The analysis of saccharification in biomass using an automated high-throughput method

    4. Caragh Whitehead, Leonardo D. Gomez, Simon J. McQueen-Mason

  4. Studies of enzymatic cleavage of cellulose using Polysaccharide Analysis by Carbohydrate gel Electrophoresis (PACE)

    5. Ondrej Kosik, Jennifer Bromley, Marta Busse-Wicher, Zhinong Zhang & Paul Dupree

  5. Measuring processivity

    6. Svein J. Horn, Morten Sørlie, Kjell M. Vårum, Priit Väljamäe and Vincent G.H. Eijsink

  6. Distinguishing xyloglucanase activity in endo-b (1® 4) glucanases

    7. Jens M. Eklöf, Marcus C. Ruda and Harry Brumer

  7. Methods for structural characterization of the products of cellulose- and xyloglucan-hydrolyzing enzymes

    8. Maria J. Peña, Sami T. Tuomivaara, Breeanna R. Urbanowicz, Malcolm A. O’Neill and William S. York

  8. The crystallization and structural analysis of cellulases (and other glycoside hydrolases): strategies and tactics

    9. Shirley M. Roberts and Gideon J. Davies

  9. Visualization of Cellobiohydrolase I from Trichoderma reesei Moving on Crystalline Cellulose Using High-Speed Atomic Force Microscopy

    10. Kiyohiko Igarashi, Takayuki Uchihashi, Anu Koivula, Masahisa Wada, Satoshi Kimura, Merja Penttilä, Toshio Ando and Masahiro Samejima

  10. Small angle X-ray scattering and crystallography; a winning combination for exploring the multi-modular organisation of cellulolytic macromolecular complexes

    11. Mirjam Czjzek, Henri-Pierre Fierobe and Véronique Receveur-Bréchot

  11. Quantitative approaches to the analysis of carbohydrate-binding module function

    12. D. Wade Abbott‡ and Alisdair B. Boraston

  12. In Situ Detection Of Cellulose With Carbohydrate-Binding Modules

    13. J. Paul Knox

  13. Interactions between family 3 carbohydrate binding modules (CBMs) and cellulosomal linker peptides

    14. Oren Yaniv. Felix Frolow. Maly Levy-Assraf, Raphael Lamed and Edward A. Bayer

  14. Approaches for improving thermostability characteristics in cellulases

    15. Michael Anbar and Edward A. Bayer

  15. Thermophilic glycosynthases for oligosaccharides synthesis

    16. Beatrice Cobucci-Ponzano, Giuseppe Perugino, Andrea Strazzulli, Mosè Rossi and Marco Moracci

  16. Engineering cellulase activity into Clostridium acetobutylicum

    17. Henri-Pierre Fierobe, Florence Mingardon and Angélique Chanal

  17. Transformation of Clostridium thermocellum by electroporation

    18. Daniel G. Olson and Lee R. Lynd

  18. Genetic and Functional Genomic Approaches for the Study of Plant Cell Wall Degradation in Cellvibrio japonicus

    19. Jeffrey G. Gardner and David H. Keating

  19. Methods for the isolation of cellulose-degrading microorganisms

    20. James E. McDonald, David J. Rooks and Alan J. McCarthy

  20. Metagenomic approaches to the discovery of cellulases

    21. David J. Rooks, James E. McDonald and Alan J. McCarthy

  21. Escherichia coli expression, purification, crystallization and structure determination of bacterial cohesin-dockerin complexes

    22. Joana Brás, Ana Luisa Carvalho, Aldino Viegas, Shabir Najmudin, Victor D. Alves, José A.M. Prates, Luís M.A. Ferreira, Maria J. Romão, Harry J. Gilbert and Carlos M.G.A. Fontes

  22. Measurements of relative binding of cohesin and dockerin mutants using an advanced ELISA technique for high-affinity interactions

    23. Michal Slutzki, Yoav Barak, Dan Reshef, Ora Schueler-Furman, Raphael Lamed and Edward A. Bayer

  23. Designer cellulosomes for enhanced hydrolysis of cellulosic substrates

    24. Yael Vazana, Sarah Moraïs, Yoav Barak, Raphael Lamed and Edward A. Bayer

  24. High-throughput screening of cohesin mutant libraries on cellulose microarrays

Michal Slutzki, Vered Ruimy, Ely Morag, Yoav Barak, Rachel Haimovitz, Raphael Lamed and Edward A. Bayer

Description

Cellulase refers to a class of enzymes produced chiefly by fungi, bacteria, and protozoans that catalyze cellulolysis. This volume of Methods in Enzymology comprehensively covers this topic. With an international board of authors, this volume covers subjects such as "The DNSA reducing assay for measuring cellulases," "Measuring processivity" and "In situ cellulose detection with carbohydrate-binding modules."

Key Features

  • Comprehensively covers the topic of cellulases
  • International board of authors

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

