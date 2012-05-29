Cellulases, Volume 510
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Measurement of endo-1,4-b-glucanase
- Biomass Conversion determined via Fluorescent Cellulose Decay assay
- The analysis of saccharification in biomass using an automated high-throughput method
- Studies of enzymatic cleavage of cellulose using Polysaccharide Analysis by Carbohydrate gel Electrophoresis (PACE)
- Measuring processivity
- Distinguishing xyloglucanase activity in endo-b (1® 4) glucanases
- Methods for structural characterization of the products of cellulose- and xyloglucan-hydrolyzing enzymes
- The crystallization and structural analysis of cellulases (and other glycoside hydrolases): strategies and tactics
- Visualization of Cellobiohydrolase I from Trichoderma reesei Moving on Crystalline Cellulose Using High-Speed Atomic Force Microscopy
- Small angle X-ray scattering and crystallography; a winning combination for exploring the multi-modular organisation of cellulolytic macromolecular complexes
- Quantitative approaches to the analysis of carbohydrate-binding module function
- In Situ Detection Of Cellulose With Carbohydrate-Binding Modules
- Interactions between family 3 carbohydrate binding modules (CBMs) and cellulosomal linker peptides
- Approaches for improving thermostability characteristics in cellulases
- Thermophilic glycosynthases for oligosaccharides synthesis
- Engineering cellulase activity into Clostridium acetobutylicum
- Transformation of Clostridium thermocellum by electroporation
- Genetic and Functional Genomic Approaches for the Study of Plant Cell Wall Degradation in Cellvibrio japonicus
- Methods for the isolation of cellulose-degrading microorganisms
- Metagenomic approaches to the discovery of cellulases
- Escherichia coli expression, purification, crystallization and structure determination of bacterial cohesin-dockerin complexes
- Measurements of relative binding of cohesin and dockerin mutants using an advanced ELISA technique for high-affinity interactions
- Designer cellulosomes for enhanced hydrolysis of cellulosic substrates
- High-throughput screening of cohesin mutant libraries on cellulose microarrays
Barry V. McCleary, Vincent McKie and Anna Draga
Bente Wischmann, Marianne Toft, Marco Malten and KC McFarland
Caragh Whitehead, Leonardo D. Gomez, Simon J. McQueen-Mason
Ondrej Kosik, Jennifer Bromley, Marta Busse-Wicher, Zhinong Zhang & Paul Dupree
Svein J. Horn, Morten Sørlie, Kjell M. Vårum, Priit Väljamäe and Vincent G.H. Eijsink
Jens M. Eklöf, Marcus C. Ruda and Harry Brumer
Maria J. Peña, Sami T. Tuomivaara, Breeanna R. Urbanowicz, Malcolm A. O’Neill and William S. York
Shirley M. Roberts and Gideon J. Davies
Kiyohiko Igarashi, Takayuki Uchihashi, Anu Koivula, Masahisa Wada, Satoshi Kimura, Merja Penttilä, Toshio Ando and Masahiro Samejima
Mirjam Czjzek, Henri-Pierre Fierobe and Véronique Receveur-Bréchot
D. Wade Abbott‡ and Alisdair B. Boraston
J. Paul Knox
Oren Yaniv. Felix Frolow. Maly Levy-Assraf, Raphael Lamed and Edward A. Bayer
Michael Anbar and Edward A. Bayer
Beatrice Cobucci-Ponzano, Giuseppe Perugino, Andrea Strazzulli, Mosè Rossi and Marco Moracci
Henri-Pierre Fierobe, Florence Mingardon and Angélique Chanal
Daniel G. Olson and Lee R. Lynd
Jeffrey G. Gardner and David H. Keating
James E. McDonald, David J. Rooks and Alan J. McCarthy
David J. Rooks, James E. McDonald and Alan J. McCarthy
Joana Brás, Ana Luisa Carvalho, Aldino Viegas, Shabir Najmudin, Victor D. Alves, José A.M. Prates, Luís M.A. Ferreira, Maria J. Romão, Harry J. Gilbert and Carlos M.G.A. Fontes
Michal Slutzki, Yoav Barak, Dan Reshef, Ora Schueler-Furman, Raphael Lamed and Edward A. Bayer
Yael Vazana, Sarah Moraïs, Yoav Barak, Raphael Lamed and Edward A. Bayer
Michal Slutzki, Vered Ruimy, Ely Morag, Yoav Barak, Rachel Haimovitz, Raphael Lamed and Edward A. Bayer
Description
Cellulase refers to a class of enzymes produced chiefly by fungi, bacteria, and protozoans that catalyze cellulolysis. This volume of Methods in Enzymology comprehensively covers this topic. With an international board of authors, this volume covers subjects such as "The DNSA reducing assay for measuring cellulases," "Measuring processivity" and "In situ cellulose detection with carbohydrate-binding modules."
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers the topic of cellulases
- International board of authors
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 29th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124159662
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124159310