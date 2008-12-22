Cellular Response to Biomaterials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845693589, 9781845695477

Cellular Response to Biomaterials

1st Edition

Editors: Lucy Di Silvio
eBook ISBN: 9781845695477
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845693589
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd December 2008
Page Count: 648
Table of Contents

Part 1 Cell responses to biomaterials using polymers and ceramics: Biocompatible 3-D scaffolds for tendon tissue engineering using electrospinning; Degradable polymers and polymer composites for tissue engineering; Biocompatibility of degradable polymers for tissue engineering; Cellular response to the surface chemistry of nanostructured biomaterials; Biocompatibility and other properties of hydrogels in regenerative medicine; Cellular response to bioceramics; Biocompatibility and other properties of phosphate-glasses for medical applications. Part 2 Cell responses and regenerative medicine: Biodegradable scaffolds for tissue engineering; Developing smaller-diameter biocompatible vascular grafts; Improving biomaterials in tendon and muscle regeneration; Biomaterials for the repair of peripheral nerves; Stem cells and tissue scaffolds for bone repair; Cellular response to osteoinductive materials in orthopaedic surgery; Cellular response to bone graft matrices; Cellular response to hydroxyapatite and Bioglass® in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine; Diamond-like carbon (DLC) as a biocompatible coating in orthopaedic and cardiac medicine. Part 3 The effect of surfaces and proteins on cell response: Cell response to nanofeatures in biomaterials; Cell response to surface chemistry in biomaterials; Bioactive surfaces using peptide grafting in tissue engineering; In vitro testing of biomaterial toxicity and biocompatibility; The influence of plasma proteins on bone cell adhesion; Degradation of calcium phosphate coatings and bone substitutes; Surface-modified titanium to enhance osseointegration in dental implants; Surface modification of titanium for the enhancement of cell response.

Description

The response of cells to biomaterials is critical in medical devices. Traditionally inert biomaterials were used to minimise the reaction in cells in contact with the material. However, it has been realised that specific cell responses may be beneficial in such areas as encouraging adhesion, healing or cell multiplication. Cellular response to biomaterials discusses the response of cells to a wide range of biomaterials targeted at specific medical applications.

Part one discusses cell responses to a variety of polymers and ceramics with chapters on such topics as degradable polymers and biocompatibility. Part two covers cell responses and regenerative medicine with coverage of themes such as vascular grafts, nerve repair and Bioglass®. Part three examines the effect of surfaces and proteins on cell response. Specific chapters review nano-engineered surfaces, the influence of plasma proteins on bone cell adhesion and surface modification of titanium implants.

With its distinguished editor and team of international contributors, Cellular response to biomaterials is an essential read for those researching or studying medical devices in industry and academia.

Key Features

  • Examines the response of cells to a wide range of biomaterials targeted at specific medical applications
  • Discusses cell responses and regenerative medicine with specific chapters on vascular grafts and nerve repair
  • Assesses the effect of surfaces and proteins on cell response including the influence of plasma proteins on cell adhesion and surface modification of titanium implants

Readership

Those researching or studying medical devices in industry and academia

Details

No. of pages:
648
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845695477
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845693589

About the Editors

Lucy Di Silvio Editor

Dr Lucy Di Silvio is a Senior Lecturer in Biomaterials and Biomimetics at the esteemed King's College London. She has over 20 years experience in this field, and is currently President of the United Kingdom Society of Biomaterials (UKSB).

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK

