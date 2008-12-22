Cellular Response to Biomaterials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Cell responses to biomaterials using polymers and ceramics: Biocompatible 3-D scaffolds for tendon tissue engineering using electrospinning; Degradable polymers and polymer composites for tissue engineering; Biocompatibility of degradable polymers for tissue engineering; Cellular response to the surface chemistry of nanostructured biomaterials; Biocompatibility and other properties of hydrogels in regenerative medicine; Cellular response to bioceramics; Biocompatibility and other properties of phosphate-glasses for medical applications. Part 2 Cell responses and regenerative medicine: Biodegradable scaffolds for tissue engineering; Developing smaller-diameter biocompatible vascular grafts; Improving biomaterials in tendon and muscle regeneration; Biomaterials for the repair of peripheral nerves; Stem cells and tissue scaffolds for bone repair; Cellular response to osteoinductive materials in orthopaedic surgery; Cellular response to bone graft matrices; Cellular response to hydroxyapatite and Bioglass® in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine; Diamond-like carbon (DLC) as a biocompatible coating in orthopaedic and cardiac medicine. Part 3 The effect of surfaces and proteins on cell response: Cell response to nanofeatures in biomaterials; Cell response to surface chemistry in biomaterials; Bioactive surfaces using peptide grafting in tissue engineering; In vitro testing of biomaterial toxicity and biocompatibility; The influence of plasma proteins on bone cell adhesion; Degradation of calcium phosphate coatings and bone substitutes; Surface-modified titanium to enhance osseointegration in dental implants; Surface modification of titanium for the enhancement of cell response.
Description
The response of cells to biomaterials is critical in medical devices. Traditionally inert biomaterials were used to minimise the reaction in cells in contact with the material. However, it has been realised that specific cell responses may be beneficial in such areas as encouraging adhesion, healing or cell multiplication. Cellular response to biomaterials discusses the response of cells to a wide range of biomaterials targeted at specific medical applications.
Part one discusses cell responses to a variety of polymers and ceramics with chapters on such topics as degradable polymers and biocompatibility. Part two covers cell responses and regenerative medicine with coverage of themes such as vascular grafts, nerve repair and Bioglass®. Part three examines the effect of surfaces and proteins on cell response. Specific chapters review nano-engineered surfaces, the influence of plasma proteins on bone cell adhesion and surface modification of titanium implants.
With its distinguished editor and team of international contributors, Cellular response to biomaterials is an essential read for those researching or studying medical devices in industry and academia.
Key Features
- Examines the response of cells to a wide range of biomaterials targeted at specific medical applications
- Discusses cell responses and regenerative medicine with specific chapters on vascular grafts and nerve repair
- Assesses the effect of surfaces and proteins on cell response including the influence of plasma proteins on cell adhesion and surface modification of titanium implants
Readership
Those researching or studying medical devices in industry and academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 22nd December 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695477
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845693589
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Lucy Di Silvio Editor
Dr Lucy Di Silvio is a Senior Lecturer in Biomaterials and Biomimetics at the esteemed King's College London. She has over 20 years experience in this field, and is currently President of the United Kingdom Society of Biomaterials (UKSB).
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College London, UK