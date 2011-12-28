Cellular Physiology and Neurophysiology
2nd Edition
Mosby Physiology Monograph Series (with Student Consult Online Access)
Table of Contents
Contents
SECTION I: Fundamental Physicochemical Concepts
1 Introduction: Homeostasis and Cellular Physiology
2 Diffusion and Permeability
3 Osmotic Pressure and Water Movement
4 Electrical Consequences of Ionic Gradients
SECTION II: Ion Channels and Excitable Membranes
5 Ion Channels
6 Passive Electrical Properties of Membranes
7 Generation and Propagation of the Action Potential
8 Ion Channel Diversity
SECTION III: Solute Transport
9 Electrochemical Potential Energy and Transport Processes
10 Passive Solute Transport
11 Active Transport
SECTION IV: Physiology of Synaptic Transmission
12 Synaptic Physiology I
13 Synaptic Physiology II
SECTION V: Molecular Motors and Muscle Contraction
14 Molecular Motors and the Mechanism of Muscle Contraction
15 Excitation-Contraction Coupling in Muscle
16 Mechanics of Muscle Contraction
Epilogue
Appendixes
A Abbreviations, Symbols, and Numerical Constants
B A Mathematical Refresher
C Root-Mean-Squared Displacement of Diffusing Molecules
D Summary of Elementary Circuit Theory
E Answers to Study Problems
F Review Examination
Description
Gain a quick and easy understanding of this complex subject with the 2nd edition of Cellular Physiology and Neurophysiology by doctors Mordecai P. Blaustein, Joseph PY Kao, and Donald R. Matteson. The expanded and thoroughly updated content in this Mosby Physiology Monograph Series title bridges the gap between basic biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, neuroscience, and organ and systems physiology, providing the rich, clinically oriented coverage you need to master the latest concepts in neuroscience. See how cells function in health and disease with extensive discussion of cell membranes, action potentials, membrane proteins/transporters, osmosis, and more. Intuitive and user-friendly, this title is a highly effective way to learn cellular physiology and neurophysiology, and it’s available in print and online at www.studentconsult.com.
Key Features
- Focus on the clinical implications of the material with frequent examples from systems physiology, pharmacology, and pathophysiology.
- Gain a solid grasp of transport processes—which are integral to all physiological processes, yet are neglected in many other cell biology texts.
- Understand therapeutic interventions and get an updated grasp of the field with information on recently discovered molecular mechanisms.
- Conveniently explore mathematical derivations with special boxes throughout the text.
Test your knowledge of the material with an appendix of multiple-choice review questions, complete with correct answers
About the Authors
Mordecai Blaustein

Professor & Chairman, Department of Physiology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Joseph Kao

Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Donald Matteson

Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD