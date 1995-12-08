Cellular Organelles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559388030, 9780080528793

Cellular Organelles, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Edward Bittar
eBook ISBN: 9780080528793
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559388030
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th December 1995
Page Count: 287
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (E.E. Bittar and N. Bittar). The Plasma Membrane (S.K. Malhotra and T.K. Shnitka). The Transport of Macromolecules Across the Nuclear Envelope (N. Pokrywka, D. Goldfarb, M. Zillmann, and A. DeSilva). Chromosomes, Chromatin, and the Regulation of Transcription (N. Stuurman and P.A. Fisher). The Nucleolus (D. Hernandez-Verdun and H.R. Junera). Centromeres and Telomeres (J.B. Rattner). The Cytoskeleton (D.S. Ettenson and A.I. Gotlieb). Intermediate Filaments: A Medical Overview (M.W. Klymkowsky and R.M. Evans). The Endoplasmic Reticulum (G.L.E. Koch). The Sarcoplasmic Reticulum (A.N. Martonosi). The Ribosome (R. Brimacombe).

Description

The purpose of this volume is to provide a synopsis of present knowledge of the structure, organisation, and function of cellular organelles with an emphasis on the examination of important but unsolved problems, and the directions in which molecular and cell biology are moving. Though designed primarily to meet the needs of the first-year medical student, particularly in schools where the traditional curriculum has been partly or wholly replaced by a multi-disciplinary core curriculum, the mass of information made available here should prove useful to students of biochemistry, physiology, biology, bioengineering, dentistry, and nursing. It is not yet possible to give a complete account of the relations between the organelles of two compartments and of the mechanisms by which some degree of order is maintained in the cell as a whole. However, a new breed of scientists, known as molecular cell biologists, have already contributed in some measure to our understanding of several biological phenomena notably interorganelle communication. Take, for example, intracellular membrane transport: it can now be expressed in terms of the sorting, targeting, and transport of protein from the endoplasmic reticulum to another compartment. This volume contains the first ten chapters on the subject of organelles. The remaining four are in Volume 3, to which sections on organelle disorders and the extracellular matrix have been added.

Details

No. of pages:
287
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080528793
Hardcover ISBN:
9781559388030

About the Editors

Edward Bittar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, USA

