Cellular Nutrient Utilization and Cancer, Volume 347
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Sulfur metabolism and cancer
Gina DeNicola
2. The interplay of genetic drivers of cancer and cellular nutrients to support oncogenesis
Kristin Kate Brown
3. Diet’s impact on nutrient availability for cancer cells
Paolo Ettore
4. Nutrients as determinants of redox balance in cancer
Jacques Pouyssegur
5. The role of dietary lipids in colon cancer pathogenesis
Ashley J. Snider
6. The influence of diet on nutrient utilization by cancer cells and immune-surveillance
Semir Beyaz
7. Autophagy and cancer metabolism
Kay Macleod
8. One-carbon metabolism and cancer
Geoffrey Girnun
Description
Cellular Nutrient Utilization and Cancer, Volume 347 in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology (IRCMB) series maintains a high standard by publishing invited articles on timely topics that are authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists. Sections in this new release include Sulfur metabolism and cancer, The interplay of genetic drivers of cancer and cellular nutrients to support oncogenesis, The diet’s impact on nutrient availability for cancer cells, Nutrients as determinants of redox balance in cancer, The role of dietary lipids in colon cancer pathogenesis, The influence of diet on nutrient utilization by cancer cells and immune-surveillance, and more.
Key Features
- Publishes invited review articles on selected topics as authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists whose work is drawn from international sources
- Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
Readership
Articles are addressed to a wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 277
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128184066
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Montrose Serial Volume Editor
David Montrose is at Weill Cornell Medical College, USA
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
