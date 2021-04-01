COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Cellular Networks in Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128145890

Cellular Networks in Development, Volume 143

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Serial Volume Editor: Markus Affolter
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128145890
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 362
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
165.00
185.00
293.59
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Building a ciliated epithelium: Transcriptional regulation and radial intercalation of multiciliated cells
Brian Mitchell
2. Biomechanics of Amphibian Morphogenesis
David Shook
3. Planar cell polarity during neural tube closure
Sergei Sokol
4. Left-right asymmetry research in Xenopus: Questions solved and new frontiers
Martin Blum
5. Xenopus neural crest and its relevance to human disease
Anne-Helene Monsoro-Burq
6. Endoderm organogenesis
Aaron Zorn
7. From egg to embryo in marsupial frogs
Eugenia M. del Pino
8. Evo-devo lessons from the analysis of Xenopus genomes
マサノリ タイラ
9. Transcriptional regulation during zygotic genome activation
Ken W.Y. Cho
10. Proteomics and metabolomics for cell lineage analysis in frog embryos
Peter Nemes
11. Salamanders: champions of tissue regeneration and its relevance to human diseases
Karen Echeverri
12. Xenopus for the discovery of new genes relevant to human disease
Mustafa Khokha

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by one or more members of an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series

Readership

Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128145890

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editor

Markus Affolter

Markus Affolter is at University of Basel, Switzerland

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Basel, Switzerland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.