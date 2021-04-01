Cellular Networks in Development, Volume 143
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Building a ciliated epithelium: Transcriptional regulation and radial intercalation of multiciliated cells
Brian Mitchell
2. Biomechanics of Amphibian Morphogenesis
David Shook
3. Planar cell polarity during neural tube closure
Sergei Sokol
4. Left-right asymmetry research in Xenopus: Questions solved and new frontiers
Martin Blum
5. Xenopus neural crest and its relevance to human disease
Anne-Helene Monsoro-Burq
6. Endoderm organogenesis
Aaron Zorn
7. From egg to embryo in marsupial frogs
Eugenia M. del Pino
8. Evo-devo lessons from the analysis of Xenopus genomes
マサノリ タイラ
9. Transcriptional regulation during zygotic genome activation
Ken W.Y. Cho
10. Proteomics and metabolomics for cell lineage analysis in frog embryos
Peter Nemes
11. Salamanders: champions of tissue regeneration and its relevance to human diseases
Karen Echeverri
12. Xenopus for the discovery of new genes relevant to human disease
Mustafa Khokha
Description
Current Topics in Developmental Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by one or more members of an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
Readership
Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128145890
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editor
Markus Affolter
Markus Affolter is at University of Basel, Switzerland
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Basel, Switzerland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.