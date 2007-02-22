Cellular Electron Microscopy, Volume 79
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction: McIntosh - A new era in electron microscopy of cells
Preparative Methods for Cellular Electron Microscopy
- The physics of rapid cooling and its implications for cryo-immobilization of cells
- Cryopreparation Methods for Electron Microscopy of Selected Model Systems
- Cryo-preparation methodology for plant cell biology
- Correlative Light and Electron Microscopy of Early C. elegans Embryos in Mitosis
Imaging Fixed Cells in Three Dimensions
- Understanding microtubule organizing centers by comparing mutant and wild-type structures with electron tomography
- Whole Cell Investigation of Microtubule Cytoskeleton Architecture by Electron Tomography
- Electron Microscopy of archaea
- Reconstructing Mammalian Membrane Architecture by Large Area Cellular Tomography
- Visualization of Membrane-Cytoskeletal Interactions during Plant Cytokinesis
- Electron Tomographic Methods for Studying the Chemical Synapse
- Using electron microscopy to understand functional mechanisms of chromosome alignment on the mitotic spindle
- EM Analysis of the Leading Edge in Migrating Cells
- Imaging actomyosin in situ
Imaging Frozen-Hydrated Cells and Cell Parts
- Electron tomography of bacterial chemotaxis receptor assemblies
- How to “read” a vitreous section
- Single Particle Electron Cryomicroscopy of the Ion Channels in the Excitation-Contraction Coupling Junction
- Electron microscopy of microtubule-based cytoskeletal machinery
- Reconstructing the endocytotic machinery
Localizing Macromolecules in Cells
- 3-D Immuno-localization with plastic sections
- EM analysis of viral morphogenesis
- Electron tomography of immuno-labeled cryosections
- Visualizing macromolecules with fluoronanogold: from photon microscopy to electron tomography
- Markers for correlated light and electron microscopy
- Localizing Specific Elements Bound to Macromolecules by EFTEM
- Localization of protein complexes by pattern recognition
Aspects of Data Collection and Analysis Instrumentation for image acquisition
- Application of Energy Filtered Electron Microscopy to Tomography of Thick, Selectively Stained Biological Samples
- Optimization of Image Collection for Cellular Electron Microscopy
- Future Directions for Camera Systems in Electron Microscopy
Computational methods for the analysis of cellular data
- Structure determination in situ by averaging of tomograms
- Methods for image segmentation in cellular tomography
- Database Resources for Cellular Electron Microscopy
Recent advances in the imaging technique electron microscopy (EM) have improved the method, making it more reliable and rewarding, particularly in its description of three-dimensional detail. Cellular Electron Microscopy will help biologists from many disciplines understand modern EM and the value it might bring to their own work. The book’s five sections deal with all major issues in EM of cells: specimen preparation, imaging in 3-D, imaging and understanding frozen-hydrated samples, labeling macromolecules, and analyzing EM data. Each chapter was written by scientists who are among the best in their field, and some chapters provide multiple points of view on the issues they discuss. Each section of the book is preceded by an introduction, which should help newcomers understand the subject. The book shows why many biologists believe that modern EM will forge the link between light microscopy of live cells and atomic resolution studies of isolated macromolecules, helping us toward the goal of an atomic resolution understanding of living systems.
- Updates the numerous technological innovations that have improved the capabilities of electron microscopy
- Provides timely coverage of the subject given the significant rise in the number of biologists using light microscopy to answer their questions and the natural limitations of this kind of imaging
- Chapters include a balance of "how to", "so what" and "where next", providing the reader with both practical information, which is necessary to use these methods, and a sense of where the field is going
Researchers in various fields of biology who utilize electron microscopy.
