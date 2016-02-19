Cellular Automata
1st Edition
Description
Cellular Automata presents the fundamental principles of homogeneous cellular systems. This book discusses the possibility of biochemical computers with self-reproducing capability.
Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of some theorems dealing with conditions under which universal computation and construction can be exhibited in cellular spaces. This text then presents a design for a machine embedded in a cellular space or a machine that can compute all computable functions and construct a replica of itself in any accessible and sufficiently large region of the space. Other chapters consider simulation of one cellular space by another. This book discusses as well the goal of exhibiting universal computer-constructor. The final chapter deals with the use of a digital computer for research in cellular automata.
This book is a valuable resource for computer designers and programmers who want a better understanding of the principles of homogeneous cellular systems. Automata theoreticians and biochemists will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Nature of Investigation
1.2 Outline
Chapter 2. Basic Definitions
2.1 Introductory Remark
2.2 Cellular Space
2.3 Configurations
2.4 Computation
2.5 Construction
2.6 Self-Reproduction
2.7 Symmetries of Cellular Spaces
Chapter 3. Propagation and Universality
3.1 Preliminary Definitions
3.2 Propagation in Certain 2-State Cellular Spaces
3.3 Universality
Chapter 4. A Universal 8-State, 5-Neighbor Cellular Space
4.1 Introductory Remark
4.2 Principal Objectives
4.3 Subordinate Objectives
4.4 The Eight States
4.5 The Definition of the Transition Function f
4.6 Paths and Signals
4.7 The Sheathed Path
4.8 The Three Phases of Construction
4.9 Propagation of Signals
4.10 Propagation Down Sheathed Paths
4.11 Corners and Junctions
4.12 Collision of Signals
4.13 Sheathing an Unsheathed Path
4.14 The Cap on a Path End
4.15 Gates and Gating
4.16 Path Extension and Signal Sequences
4.17 The Marking Signals
4.18 Changing the State of Cells p and q
4.19 Path Extension Left and Right
4.20 Path Retraction
4.21 Path Retraction Left and Right
4.22 Operations upon (0,1) Configurations
4.23 Marking and Erasing
4.24 Sensing
4.25 Signal Injection
4.26 Summary of Signal Sequences and Operations
4.27 Transition Function Tables
Chapter 5. Components
5.1 Introductory Remark
5.2 Notation and Convention
5.3 Permanent One-Way Lock
5.4 Permanent Two-Way Lock
5.5 Subordinate-Restored Gate
5.6 Periodic Emitter
5.7 Signal Transformer Type 456
5.8 Signal Transformer Type 7
5.9 Crossover for Two Unidirectional Paths
5.10 Crossover for One Bidirectional and One Unidirectional Path
5.11 Echo Switch
5.12 Echo Discriminator
5.13 Decoder
Chapter 6. A Self-Reproducing Universal Computer-Constructor
6.1 Objectives
6.2 Programmer's View of UCC
6.3 Universality of UCC Command Set
6.4 Structure of UCC
6.5 Memory Section
6.6 Executive Section
6.7 Control Section
6.8 The Microlanguage
6.9 Microsequences
6.10 Selection of Microprogram Steps
6.11 The Microprogram
6.12 Some Conventions
6.13 Self-Reproduction by UCC
Chapter 7. Methodology
7.1 Experimental Stage
7.2 An On-Line Program
7.3 Why On-Line?
7.4 Testing Stage
Chapter 8. Conclusions
8.1 Summary
8.2 Open Questions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 132
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225173