Cellular Automata - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200149, 9781483225173

Cellular Automata

1st Edition

Authors: E. F. Codd
Editors: Robert L. Ashenhurst
eBook ISBN: 9781483225173
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 132
Description

Cellular Automata presents the fundamental principles of homogeneous cellular systems. This book discusses the possibility of biochemical computers with self-reproducing capability.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of some theorems dealing with conditions under which universal computation and construction can be exhibited in cellular spaces. This text then presents a design for a machine embedded in a cellular space or a machine that can compute all computable functions and construct a replica of itself in any accessible and sufficiently large region of the space. Other chapters consider simulation of one cellular space by another. This book discusses as well the goal of exhibiting universal computer-constructor. The final chapter deals with the use of a digital computer for research in cellular automata.

This book is a valuable resource for computer designers and programmers who want a better understanding of the principles of homogeneous cellular systems. Automata theoreticians and biochemists will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Nature of Investigation

1.2 Outline

Chapter 2. Basic Definitions

2.1 Introductory Remark

2.2 Cellular Space

2.3 Configurations

2.4 Computation

2.5 Construction

2.6 Self-Reproduction

2.7 Symmetries of Cellular Spaces

Chapter 3. Propagation and Universality

3.1 Preliminary Definitions

3.2 Propagation in Certain 2-State Cellular Spaces

3.3 Universality

Chapter 4. A Universal 8-State, 5-Neighbor Cellular Space

4.1 Introductory Remark

4.2 Principal Objectives

4.3 Subordinate Objectives

4.4 The Eight States

4.5 The Definition of the Transition Function f

4.6 Paths and Signals

4.7 The Sheathed Path

4.8 The Three Phases of Construction

4.9 Propagation of Signals

4.10 Propagation Down Sheathed Paths

4.11 Corners and Junctions

4.12 Collision of Signals

4.13 Sheathing an Unsheathed Path

4.14 The Cap on a Path End

4.15 Gates and Gating

4.16 Path Extension and Signal Sequences

4.17 The Marking Signals

4.18 Changing the State of Cells p and q

4.19 Path Extension Left and Right

4.20 Path Retraction

4.21 Path Retraction Left and Right

4.22 Operations upon (0,1) Configurations

4.23 Marking and Erasing

4.24 Sensing

4.25 Signal Injection

4.26 Summary of Signal Sequences and Operations

4.27 Transition Function Tables

Chapter 5. Components

5.1 Introductory Remark

5.2 Notation and Convention

5.3 Permanent One-Way Lock

5.4 Permanent Two-Way Lock

5.5 Subordinate-Restored Gate

5.6 Periodic Emitter

5.7 Signal Transformer Type 456

5.8 Signal Transformer Type 7

5.9 Crossover for Two Unidirectional Paths

5.10 Crossover for One Bidirectional and One Unidirectional Path

5.11 Echo Switch

5.12 Echo Discriminator

5.13 Decoder

Chapter 6. A Self-Reproducing Universal Computer-Constructor

6.1 Objectives

6.2 Programmer's View of UCC

6.3 Universality of UCC Command Set

6.4 Structure of UCC

6.5 Memory Section

6.6 Executive Section

6.7 Control Section

6.8 The Microlanguage

6.9 Microsequences

6.10 Selection of Microprogram Steps

6.11 The Microprogram

6.12 Some Conventions

6.13 Self-Reproduction by UCC

Chapter 7. Methodology

7.1 Experimental Stage

7.2 An On-Line Program

7.3 Why On-Line?

7.4 Testing Stage

Chapter 8. Conclusions

8.1 Summary

8.2 Open Questions

References

Index

