Cellular Automata presents the fundamental principles of homogeneous cellular systems. This book discusses the possibility of biochemical computers with self-reproducing capability.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of some theorems dealing with conditions under which universal computation and construction can be exhibited in cellular spaces. This text then presents a design for a machine embedded in a cellular space or a machine that can compute all computable functions and construct a replica of itself in any accessible and sufficiently large region of the space. Other chapters consider simulation of one cellular space by another. This book discusses as well the goal of exhibiting universal computer-constructor. The final chapter deals with the use of a digital computer for research in cellular automata.

This book is a valuable resource for computer designers and programmers who want a better understanding of the principles of homogeneous cellular systems. Automata theoreticians and biochemists will also find this book useful.