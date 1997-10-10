Cellular and Molecular Procedures in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531362, 9780080584591

Cellular and Molecular Procedures in Developmental Biology, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Roger Pedersen Gerald Schatten
Serial Volume Editors: Flora de Pablo Alberto Ferrus Claudio Stern
eBook ISBN: 9780080584591
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th October 1997
Page Count: 329
Table of Contents

E. Dupin, C. Ziller, and N.M. Le Douarin, The Avian Embryo as a Model in Developmental Studies.

A.V. Morales and F. de Pablo, Inhibition of Gene Expression by Antisense Oligonucleotides in Chick Embryos in Vitro and in Vivo.

C.L. Cepko, E. Ryder, C. Austin, J. Golden, and S. Fields-Berry, Lineage Analysis Using Retroviral Vectors.

G. Lagna and A. Hemmati-Brivanlou, Use of Dominant/Negative Constructs to Modulate Gene Expression.

M. Torres, The Use of Embryonic Stem Cells for the Genetic Manipulation of the Mouse.

J.J. Garrido, T. Schimmang, J. Represa, and F. Giraldez, Organoculture of Otic Vesicle and Ganglion.

E.J. de la Rosa, B. Diaz, and F. de Pablo, Organoculture of the Chick Embryonic Neuroretina.

C.E. Krull and P.M. Kulesa, Embryonic Explant and Slice Preparations for Studies of Cell Migration and Axon Guidance.

A.V. Holst and H. Roher, Culture of Avian Sympathetic Neurons.

M-J. Fann and P.H. Patterson, Analysis of Gene Expression in Cultured Primary Neurons.

S. Nakagawa, H. Matsunami, and M. Takeichi, Selective Aggregation Assays for Embryonic Brain Cell and Cell Lines.

J. Serna, B. Pimentel, and E.J. de la Rosa, Flow Cytometric Analysis of Whole Organs and Embryos.

C.D. Stern, Detection of Multiple Gene Products Simultaneously by in Situ Hybridization and Immunohistochemistry in Whole Mounts of Avian Embryos.

C. Dulac, Differential Cloning from Single Cell cDNA Libraries.

F. Feiguin, S. Llamazares, and C. Gonzalez, Methods in Drosophila Cell Cycle Biology.

J. Lerma, M. Morales, and M. de los Angeles Vincente, Single CNS Neurons in Culture.

M. Martinez-Padron and A. Ferrus, Patch-Clamp Recordings from Drosophila Presynaptic Terminals.

N.J. McCarthy and G.I. Evan, Methods for Detecting and Quantifying Apoptosis. Subject Index. Contents of Previous Volumes.

Description

This volume incorporates practical methods at the level of molecular, cellular, and whole organism biology in vertebrate and invertebrate models. It presents straightforward protocols written step-by-step for state-of-the-art techniques with the emphasis on single-cell resolution procedures.

Key Features

  • Provides straightforward, current protocols and critical appraisals
  • Includes diverse analysis of cellular and molecular techniques
  • Presents everything from whole-organ cultures to electrophysiological approaches
  • Details a variety of methods for interfering with gene function in various species
  • Offers multiple illusions of in situ hybridization, immunostaining, and apoptosis

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in developmental, molecular, and cell biology, as well as genetics, zoology, agriculture, and neuroscience.

About the Serial Editors

Roger Pedersen Serial Editor

Gerald Schatten Serial Editor

About the Serial Volume Editors

Flora de Pablo Serial Volume Editor

Alberto Ferrus Serial Volume Editor

Claudio Stern Serial Volume Editor

