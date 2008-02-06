Cellular and Molecular Neurophysiology
3rd Edition
Description
Cellular and Molecular Neurophysiology, Third Edition, is the new, thoroughly revised edition of the only current, established, and authoritative text focusing on the cellular and molecular physiology of nerve cells. Previously titled Cellular and Molecular Neurobiology, the new title better reflects this focus. This version contains 80% new or updated material.
Fifteen appendices describing neurobiological techniques are interspersed in the text. Now in full color throughout, the book has over 400 carefully selected and constructed illustrations. It includes an instructor website with all the images in electronic format, plus additional material. The book is hypothesis driven rather than just presenting the facts, and the content is firmly based on numerous experiments performed by the top experts in the field.
While covering the important facts, the book also presents the background for how researchers arrived at this knowledge to provide a context for the field. It promotes a real understanding of the function of nerve cells that is useful for practicing neurophysiologists and students in a graduate-level course on the topic alike.
Key Features
- 80% new or updated material
- Fifteen appendices describing neurobiological techniques are interspersed in the text
- Now in full color throughout, with more than 400 carefully selected and constructed illustrations
- Provides an instructor website with all the images in electronic format, plus additional material
Readership
Neurophysiologists, neurobiologists, neurologists, as well as graduate-level courses on neurophysiology.
Table of Contents
Part I – Neurons: Excitable and Secretory Cells that Establish Synapses. Chapter 1: Neurons Chapter 2: Neuron –Glial Cell Cooperation Chapter 3: Ionic Gradients, Membrane Potential and Ionic Currents Appendix 3.1: The active transport of ions by pumps and transporters maintain the unequal distribution of ions Appendix 3.2: The passive diffusion of ions through an open channel Appendix 3.3: The Nernst equation Chapter 4: The Voltage-Gated Channels of Na+ Action Potentials Appendix 4.1: Current clamp recording Appendix 4.2: Voltage clamp recording Chapter 5: The Voltage-Gated Channels of Ca+2Action Potentials: Generalization Appendix 5.1: Fluorescence measures of intracellular Ca2+ concentration Appendix 5.2: Tail currents Chapter 6: The Chemical Synapses Appendix 6.1: Neurotransmitters, agonists and antagonists Appendix 6.2: Identification and Localization of Neurotransmitters and their Receptors Chapter 7: Neurotransmitter Release Appendix 7.1: Quantal nature of neurotransmitter release Appendix 7.2: The probabilistic nature of neurotransmitter release (the neuromuscular junction as a model)
Part 2 – Ionotropic and Metabotropic Receptors in Synaptic Transmission and Sensory Transduction. Chapter 8: The Ionotropic Nicotinic Acetycholine Receptors Appendix 8.1: The neuronal nicotinic receptors Chapter 9: The Ionotropic GABAA Receptor Appendix 9.1: Mean time and mean burst duration of the GABAA single-channel current Appendix 9.2: Non-invasive measurements of membrane potential and of the reversal potential of the GABAA current using cell-attached recordings of single channels Chapter 10: The Ionotropic Glutamate Receptors Chapter 11: The Metabotropic GABAB Receptors Chapter 12: The Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Part 3 – Somato-Dendritic Processing and Plasticity of Postsynaptic Potentials. Chapter 13: Somato-Dendritic Processing of Postsynaptic Potentials I: Passive Properties of Dendrites Chapter 14: Subliminal Voltage-Gated Currents of the Somato-Dendritic Membrane Chapter 15: Somato-Dendritic Processing of Postsynaptic Potentials II: Role of Subliminal Depolarizing Voltage-Gated Currents Chapter 16: Somato-Dendritic Processing of Postsynaptic Potentials III: Role of High Voltage-Activated Depolarizing Currents Chapter 17: Firing Patterns of Neurons Chapter 18: Synaptic Plasticity Appendix 18.1: Depolarization of induced suppression of inhibition (DSI)
Part 4 – The Adult Hippocampal Network. Chapter 19: The Adult Hippocampal network Chapter 20: Maturation of the Hippocampal Network
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 6th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556949
About the Author
Constance Hammond
Constance Hammond is an INSERM director of research at the Mediterranean Institute of Neurobiology. A renowned Parkinson's disease investigator, in 2012 she became a Chevalier of the Légion d'Honneur in recognition for her services to scientific communication. Studying biology at the University of Pierre and Marie Curie and the Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris she completed her thesis in neurosciences at the Marey Institute in Paris, directed by Prof. D. Albe-Fessard. Guided by her curiosity and her constant desire to learn, she changed lab and research domains several times. With the knowledge of other systems and the mastering of other techniques she finally came back to her first and preferred subject of research; the role of the subthalamic nucleus in the basal ganglia system in health and Parkinson's disease.
After many years of lecturing neurobiology to biology and psychology students it became apparent that students were in need of a book to help understand the basic principles of cell electrophysiology. Discussions with Philippe Ascher convinced her that the best way to approach the subject was to explain ionic currents and potential changes in terms of single channels and unitary currents, describing pioneering neurobiological experiments. This first book "Neurobiologie Cellulaire" (written in French with her colleague Danièle Tritsch) appeared in 1990. Its immediate success inspired her to completely revise the book content and publish it in English giving it to a larger audience; Appearing in 1996 the fist edition of "Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience" was born.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research INSERM U901, Institut de Neurobiologie de la Méditerranée, Marseilles, France
Constance Hammond
Constance Hammond is an INSERM director of research at the Mediterranean Institute of Neurobiology. A renowned Parkinson's disease investigator, in 2012 she became a Chevalier of the Légion d'Honneur in recognition for her services to scientific communication. Studying biology at the University of Pierre and Marie Curie and the Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris she completed her thesis in neurosciences at the Marey Institute in Paris, directed by Prof. D. Albe-Fessard. Guided by her curiosity and her constant desire to learn, she changed lab and research domains several times. With the knowledge of other systems and the mastering of other techniques she finally came back to her first and preferred subject of research; the role of the subthalamic nucleus in the basal ganglia system in health and Parkinson's disease.
After many years of lecturing neurobiology to biology and psychology students it became apparent that students were in need of a book to help understand the basic principles of cell electrophysiology. Discussions with Philippe Ascher convinced her that the best way to approach the subject was to explain ionic currents and potential changes in terms of single channels and unitary currents, describing pioneering neurobiological experiments. This first book "Neurobiologie Cellulaire" (written in French with her colleague Danièle Tritsch) appeared in 1990. Its immediate success inspired her to completely revise the book content and publish it in English giving it to a larger audience; Appearing in 1996 the fist edition of "Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience" was born.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research INSERM U901, Institut de Neurobiologie de la Méditerranée, Marseilles, France
Reviews
"In its third internationally acclaimed edition, this textbook provides an unrivaled account of the basic foundations of molecular and cellular neurophysiology. For those of us who were inclined to believe that the unprecedented development of neuroscience made neurophysiology disposable, Constance Hammond proves us with conviction and elegance that this is just not the case!" -Dr. Robert Dantzer, Professor of Psychoneuroimmunology, Integrative Immunology and Behavior Program University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign"Unlike many other texts, chapters in this book are structured around the known neurophysiological facts. The author states the fact, gives simple explanations for why it is so, and when appropriate follows her discussion by in-depth analyses. Also unlike many other texts, the chapters are not built around the work of other people, and are not overburdened with references to published material. This style makes for a very fluid and self consistent read which should be of interest to neophytes and advanced students alike." -Jean-Marc Fellous, Professor Psychology, Neuroscience, Cognitive Sciences, and Applied Mathematics, University of Arizona, Tucson "A particularly strong feature of the book is that most of the exposition is driven by data from original experiments, supplying many figures that offer a ready-made basis for lectures (figures are available on the instructor's website). In addition, appendices of many chapters provide further information about techniques or related topics (e.g. patch-clamping, fluorescence measurements, neurotransmitter identification) that is often not essential to understanding the physiology, but is extremely useful to the more interested or advanced student." -Jim Belanger, Department of Biology, West Virginia University "More than any similar volume that I have come across in recent years, this one has the potential of luring students of neuroscience and even students from other fields to build a career in neurophysiology." -György Buzsáki, M.D., Ph.D., Board of Governors Professor, Center for Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience, Rutgers University "Constance Hammond has rewritten and updated most of the chapters, which gives a better homogeneity to the book. The figures are now in color and thereby easier to read. In summary, this book is a very precious and unique tool, ideal for students with a strong interest in neuroscience." -Jean-Francois Perrier, Institute of Neuroscience and Pharmacology, University of Copenhagen, Denmark "This is an outstanding book that I will definitely recommend to my students." -Peter Somogyi, Oxford University, United Kingdom