Cellular and Molecular Neurobiology
2nd Edition
Description
This Second Edition, is the new, thoroughly revised edition of the established and well-respected authoritative text in the field. Cellular and Molecular Neurobiology is hypothesis driven and firmly based on numerous experiments performed by experts in the field. Seven new chapters (five new and two totally rewritten) complement and expand on the first edition and are written in a way that encourages students to ask questions. Additionally, new, groundbreaking research data on dendritic processing is presented in a very easy-to-understand format.
Key Features
- A presentation that is hypothesis driven and firmly based on experiment
- A concise but in depth explanation of molecular properties and functions of excitable cells
- Over 400 two-colour illustrations
- Appendices describing neurobiological techniques
Readership
Higher level undergraduate and postgraduate students in neuroscience, molecular neurobiology, cell biology, pharmacology, and physiology
Table of Contents
- Neurons.
- Neurons-Glial cells Cooperation.
- Ionic fluxes Across the Neuronal Plasma Membrane.
- Basic properties of excitable cells at rest.
- The Voltage-Gated Channels of Na+ Action Potentials.
- The Voltage-Gated Channels of Ca2+ Action Potentials. Generalization.
- The Chemical Synapses.
- Neurotransmitter Release.
- The ionotropic Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptors.
- The ionotropic GABAA Receptor.
- The Ionotropic Glutamate receptors.
- The ionotropic Mechanoreceptors.
- The metabotropic GABAB receptors.
- The metabotropic Glutamate receptors.
- The metabotropic Olfactory Receptors.
- Dendritic Processing of Postsynaptic Potentials. I. Passive properties of dendrites.
- Subliminal voltage-gated currents.
- Dendritic Processing of Postsynaptic Potentials. II. Role of subliminal depolarizing voltage-gated currents.
- Dendritic Processing of Postsynaptic Potentials. III. Role of high voltage-activated depolarizing currents.
- Firing patterns of neurons.
- Synaptic Plasticity.
- The adult hippocampal network.
- Maturation of the hippocampal network. Appendix 6.1. Appendix 7.2.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 493
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 4th May 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983929
About the Author
Constance Hammond
Constance Hammond is an INSERM director of research at the Mediterranean Institute of Neurobiology. A renowned Parkinson's disease investigator, in 2012 she became a Chevalier of the Légion d'Honneur in recognition for her services to scientific communication. Studying biology at the University of Pierre and Marie Curie and the Ecole Normale Supérieure in Paris she completed her thesis in neurosciences at the Marey Institute in Paris, directed by Prof. D. Albe-Fessard. Guided by her curiosity and her constant desire to learn, she changed lab and research domains several times. With the knowledge of other systems and the mastering of other techniques she finally came back to her first and preferred subject of research; the role of the subthalamic nucleus in the basal ganglia system in health and Parkinson's disease.
After many years of lecturing neurobiology to biology and psychology students it became apparent that students were in need of a book to help understand the basic principles of cell electrophysiology. Discussions with Philippe Ascher convinced her that the best way to approach the subject was to explain ionic currents and potential changes in terms of single channels and unitary currents, describing pioneering neurobiological experiments. This first book "Neurobiologie Cellulaire" (written in French with her colleague Danièle Tritsch) appeared in 1990. Its immediate success inspired her to completely revise the book content and publish it in English giving it to a larger audience; Appearing in 1996 the fist edition of "Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience" was born.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research INSERM U901, Institut de Neurobiologie de la Méditerranée, Marseilles, France
Reviews
"an excellent textbook for teachers and students alike. ...the book is very well organized, readable, up-to-date, concise yet full of information." @source:—-JOURNAL OF NEUROLOGICAL SCIENCES (2001)