Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation: Signal Transduction in Inflammatory Cells, Part A is a collection of papers that discusses the mechanisms of the transduction of signals linking stimulated receptors and cellular function. This book describes the pathways of signal transduction involved in stimulating functions of inflammatory cells connected with host defense and development of inflammatory injury. One paper notes the potential of using fluorescence methodology in analyzing ligand-receptor interactions in living systems during the natural abundance of cell surface receptors. Another paper discusses the structure and function of GTP-binding proteins in neutrophil signal transduction, particularly the role of oligomeric G proteins in signal transduction. One concern in signal transduction research is the physiological significance of the presence of multiple forms of proteins that can have identical functions. One paper reviews phosphatidylcholine breakdown and hormone action in the rat liver, focusing on G proteins and on inositol phospholipid breakdown. This book also discusses calcium translocation in signal transduction, as well as, a novel signal transduction pathway involving phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase. This book can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in the study of cellular biology, physiology or oncology.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 Real-Time Analysis of Ligand-Receptor Dynamics and Binding Pocket Structure of the Formyl Peptide Receptor 1

Introduction

Birth of Real-Time Assays for Neutrophil Receptor Dynamics

Early Methods 1980-1985

Receptor-G Protein Interactions

Intact Cell

Amplification

Ligand-Receptor Dynamics for Unlabeled Ligands

Receptor Binding Pocket Topography

Prospects for Generalizing Real-Time Methods for Kinetic and Structural Analyses

Chapter 2 Structure and Function of GTP-Binding Proteins in Neutrophil Signal Transduction

Introduction

Oligomeric G Proteins

Neutrophil G Proteins

Low-Molecular-Weight G Proteins

LMWGs in Neutrophils

G Protein Regulation of Oxidant Production in Neutrophils

Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 3 Regulation of Phospholipase C Isozymes

Activation of PLC by G Protein-Dependent and -Independent Pathways

Heterogeneity in the PI Response to Specific Ligands

Multiple Forms of PLC

G Protein-Dependent Activation of PLC

G Protein-Dependent Inhibition of PLC

Activation of PLC by Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinases

Activation of PLC-γ1 Through Tyrosine Phosphorylation by Nonreceptor PTK

Prospective

Chapter 4 Phosphatidylcholine Metabolism in Signal

Transduction

Introduction

Liver as an Experimental System

Diacylglycerol Accumulation

Phosphatidate Accumulation

In Vivo Measurements of DAG and PA in the Regenerating Liver

Role of DAG and PA in Liver Function

Future Directions

Chapter 5 Calcium Translocation in Signal Transduction

Introduction

Ca2+ Signal; Studies in Cell Populations and Single Neutrophils

Neutrophil Plasma Membrane: Ion Channels, Membrane Potential, and Ca2+ Influx

Intracellular Ca2+ Stores in Myeloid Cells

Phosphatidylinositol Turnover

Role of [Ca2+]i in the Regulation of Neutrophil Functions

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 6 Inositol Phosphate Metabolism

Introduction to Phosphatidylinositol Turnover

Discovering the Biological Role of Inositol Phosphates

Interconversion of the Phosphatidylinositols

Ptdlns 3-Kinase

Production of Inositol Phosphates

Ptdlns-Specific PLC

Cyclic Inositol Phosphate Pathway

Cyclic Hydrolase

Ins(1,4,5)P3/Ins(1,3,4,5)P4 Pathway

Possible Functions of Ins(1,3,4,5)P4

Ins(1,4,5)P3 3-Kinase

Inositol Polyphosphate 5-Phosphatase

Other Pathways of Inositol Phosphate Metabolism

Inositol Polyphosphate 1-Phosphatase

Inositol Polyphosphate 4-Phosphatase

Inositol Polyphosphate 3-Phosphatase

Phosphorylation of Ins(1,3,4)P3

Monophosphatase

Closing Comments

Chapter 7 Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase: A Novel Signal Transduction Pathway?

Introduction

Pathway and Structures for the Conventional Polyphosphoinositides

A Distinct Phosphatidylinositol Kinase Associates with Activated Protein Tyrosine Kinases

Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase Is Linked to Cell Proliferation and Transformation

Discovery of Other Novel Polyphosphoinositides

Critical Determinants for Association of Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase and Protein Tyrosine Kinases

Conclusions

Index

