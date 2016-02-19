Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation
1st Edition
Signal Transduction in Inflammatory Cells, Part A
Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation: Signal Transduction in Inflammatory Cells, Part A is a collection of papers that discusses the mechanisms of the transduction of signals linking stimulated receptors and cellular function.
This book describes the pathways of signal transduction involved in stimulating functions of inflammatory cells connected with host defense and development of inflammatory injury. One paper notes the potential of using fluorescence methodology in analyzing ligand-receptor interactions in living systems during the natural abundance of cell surface receptors. Another paper discusses the structure and function of GTP-binding proteins in neutrophil signal transduction, particularly the role of oligomeric G proteins in signal transduction. One concern in signal transduction research is the physiological significance of the presence of multiple forms of proteins that can have identical functions. One paper reviews phosphatidylcholine breakdown and hormone action in the rat liver, focusing on G proteins and on inositol phospholipid breakdown. This book also discusses calcium translocation in signal transduction, as well as, a novel signal transduction pathway involving phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase.
This book can prove beneficial for biochemists, micro-biologists, cellular researchers, and academicians involved in the study of cellular biology, physiology or oncology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Real-Time Analysis of Ligand-Receptor Dynamics and Binding Pocket Structure of the Formyl Peptide Receptor 1
Introduction
Birth of Real-Time Assays for Neutrophil Receptor Dynamics
Early Methods 1980-1985
Receptor-G Protein Interactions
Intact Cell
Amplification
Ligand-Receptor Dynamics for Unlabeled Ligands
Receptor Binding Pocket Topography
Prospects for Generalizing Real-Time Methods for Kinetic and Structural Analyses
References
Chapter 2 Structure and Function of GTP-Binding Proteins in Neutrophil Signal Transduction
Introduction
Oligomeric G Proteins
Neutrophil G Proteins
Low-Molecular-Weight G Proteins
LMWGs in Neutrophils
G Protein Regulation of Oxidant Production in Neutrophils
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Regulation of Phospholipase C Isozymes
Activation of PLC by G Protein-Dependent and -Independent Pathways
Heterogeneity in the PI Response to Specific Ligands
Multiple Forms of PLC
G Protein-Dependent Activation of PLC
G Protein-Dependent Inhibition of PLC
Activation of PLC by Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinases
Activation of PLC-γ1 Through Tyrosine Phosphorylation by Nonreceptor PTK
Prospective
References
Chapter 4 Phosphatidylcholine Metabolism in Signal
Transduction
Introduction
Liver as an Experimental System
Diacylglycerol Accumulation
Phosphatidate Accumulation
In Vivo Measurements of DAG and PA in the Regenerating Liver
Role of DAG and PA in Liver Function
Future Directions
References
Chapter 5 Calcium Translocation in Signal Transduction
Introduction
Ca2+ Signal; Studies in Cell Populations and Single Neutrophils
Neutrophil Plasma Membrane: Ion Channels, Membrane Potential, and Ca2+ Influx
Intracellular Ca2+ Stores in Myeloid Cells
Phosphatidylinositol Turnover
Role of [Ca2+]i in the Regulation of Neutrophil Functions
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6 Inositol Phosphate Metabolism
Introduction to Phosphatidylinositol Turnover
Discovering the Biological Role of Inositol Phosphates
Interconversion of the Phosphatidylinositols
Ptdlns 3-Kinase
Production of Inositol Phosphates
Ptdlns-Specific PLC
Cyclic Inositol Phosphate Pathway
Cyclic Hydrolase
Ins(1,4,5)P3/Ins(1,3,4,5)P4 Pathway
Possible Functions of Ins(1,3,4,5)P4
Ins(1,4,5)P3 3-Kinase
Inositol Polyphosphate 5-Phosphatase
Other Pathways of Inositol Phosphate Metabolism
Inositol Polyphosphate 1-Phosphatase
Inositol Polyphosphate 4-Phosphatase
Inositol Polyphosphate 3-Phosphatase
Phosphorylation of Ins(1,3,4)P3
Monophosphatase
Closing Comments
References
Chapter 7 Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase: A Novel Signal Transduction Pathway?
Introduction
Pathway and Structures for the Conventional Polyphosphoinositides
A Distinct Phosphatidylinositol Kinase Associates with Activated Protein Tyrosine Kinases
Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase Is Linked to Cell Proliferation and Transformation
Discovery of Other Novel Polyphosphoinositides
Critical Determinants for Association of Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase and Protein Tyrosine Kinases
Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 10th June 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191539