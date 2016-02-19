Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation
1st Edition
Receptors of Inflammatory Cells: Structure—Function Relationships
Description
Receptors of Inflammatory Cells: Structure-Function Relationships is the first in a new serial on Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation. The purpose of this serial is to bring together the latest knowledge in various areas of research in this actively developing field around a topical focus. These volumes are not intended to present comprehensive reviews. Rather, each contribution is meant to be a status report from laboratories actively working in an area.
This volume presents an analysis of the structure-function relationships of receptors. It is clear that the structure of receptors provides the initial guidance for numerous functions of each cell in the organism. Through an analysis of the submolecular features of the receptors that are responsible for the initiation of activity of diverse biochemical pathways within the cells, a molecular understanding of the all important initial, guiding events of cell functions will emerge. In the broad sense of cells involved in inflammation, this includes mitogenesis, gene transcription, generation of lipid metabolites and oxidants, clearance of molecules from the surrounding medium, and release of granular constituents from cytoplasmic vesicles into the external medium, among others.
The contents of this first volume will serve as a foundation for the subject of the second volume, which is signal transduction. Four additional volumes are in preparation, including Endothelial Leukocyte-Adhesion Molecules, Leukocyte Adhesive Mechanisms in Inflammation and Immunity, a second volume on Signal Transduction, and Stimulation of Inflammatory Cells.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 FCγ Receptors: A Diverse and Multifunctional Gene Family
Introduction
Nomenclature
huFcγRI
huFcγRII
huFcγRIII
moFcγRI
moFcγRII
FcγR Cycling
FcγR Signaling
Soluble FcγRs
Autoimmunity
References
Chapter 2 Genetic Analysis of β-Adrenergic Receptor Structure and Function
Introduction
Receptor Structure
Ligand-Binding Domain
G Protein Coupling
Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 3 CR1 and CR2: Receptors Mediating Cellular Recognition in the Complement System
Overview
CR1
CR2
References
Chapter 4 N-Formyl Peptide Receptor Structure-Function Relationships
Introduction
Receptor Purification and Reconstitution
Physicochemical Properties of the Receptor
Receptor Structure
Receptor Heterogeneity
Control of Cell Surface Receptor Numbers
Cellular Processing of Receptor and Ligand
Molecular Interactions of the Receptor
Summary
References
Chapter 5 Influenza A Virus Activation of the Human Neutrophil: A Case of Promiscuous Binding?
Introduction
Hemagglutinin Structure
Hemagglutinin and Its Receptor
Effect of Competing Sugars on Neutrophil Activation by IAV and Other Stimuli
Effects of Preincubation with Neuraminidase on Neutrophil Activation by IAV and WGA
Viral Binding
Discussion
References
Chapter 6 Structure and Function of Murine and Human IL-1 Receptors
Introduction
Structure of Murine and Human IL-1 Receptors
Interaction of IL-1 Receptor with IL-1s
IL-1 Receptor Heterogeneity
Signal Transduction through the IL-1 Receptor and Postreceptor Events
IL-1 Receptor Regulation
Summary
References
Chapter 7 Structure and Function of the High-Affinity Receptor for Immunoglobulin E
Introduction
Receptor Structure
Receptor-IgE Interactions
IgE Receptor Cross-Linking
IgE Receptor-Mediated Signal Transduction
Future Directions
References
Chapter 8 Signal Transduction by the PDGF Receptor
Introduction
Role of PDGF in Vivo
Structure of the PDGF Receptor
Cellular Responses to PDGF
PDGF Stimulation of Gene Expression
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 9 IL-6 Receptor
Introduction
Binding Properties and Distribution of IL-6R
Structure of IL-6R
Regulation of IL-6R Expression
IL-6-Induced Association of IL-6R and gp130
Signal Transducer of IL-6R, gp130
A Novel Mechanism of Cytokine-Mediated Signal Transduction
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th November 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191515