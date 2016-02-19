Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121504014, 9781483191515

Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation

1st Edition

Receptors of Inflammatory Cells: Structure—Function Relationships

Editors: Charles G. Cochrane Michael A. Gimbrone
eBook ISBN: 9781483191515
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1990
Page Count: 266
Description

Receptors of Inflammatory Cells: Structure-Function Relationships is the first in a new serial on Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Inflammation. The purpose of this serial is to bring together the latest knowledge in various areas of research in this actively developing field around a topical focus. These volumes are not intended to present comprehensive reviews. Rather, each contribution is meant to be a status report from laboratories actively working in an area.

This volume presents an analysis of the structure-function relationships of receptors. It is clear that the structure of receptors provides the initial guidance for numerous functions of each cell in the organism. Through an analysis of the submolecular features of the receptors that are responsible for the initiation of activity of diverse biochemical pathways within the cells, a molecular understanding of the all important initial, guiding events of cell functions will emerge. In the broad sense of cells involved in inflammation, this includes mitogenesis, gene transcription, generation of lipid metabolites and oxidants, clearance of molecules from the surrounding medium, and release of granular constituents from cytoplasmic vesicles into the external medium, among others.

The contents of this first volume will serve as a foundation for the subject of the second volume, which is signal transduction. Four additional volumes are in preparation, including Endothelial Leukocyte-Adhesion Molecules, Leukocyte Adhesive Mechanisms in Inflammation and Immunity, a second volume on Signal Transduction, and Stimulation of Inflammatory Cells.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 FCγ Receptors: A Diverse and Multifunctional Gene Family

Introduction

Nomenclature

huFcγRI

huFcγRII

huFcγRIII

moFcγRI

moFcγRII

FcγR Cycling

FcγR Signaling

Soluble FcγRs

Autoimmunity

References

Chapter 2 Genetic Analysis of β-Adrenergic Receptor Structure and Function

Introduction

Receptor Structure

Ligand-Binding Domain

G Protein Coupling

Conclusions and Future Directions

References

Chapter 3 CR1 and CR2: Receptors Mediating Cellular Recognition in the Complement System

Overview

CR1

CR2

References

Chapter 4 N-Formyl Peptide Receptor Structure-Function Relationships

Introduction

Receptor Purification and Reconstitution

Physicochemical Properties of the Receptor

Receptor Structure

Receptor Heterogeneity

Control of Cell Surface Receptor Numbers

Cellular Processing of Receptor and Ligand

Molecular Interactions of the Receptor

Summary

References

Chapter 5 Influenza A Virus Activation of the Human Neutrophil: A Case of Promiscuous Binding?

Introduction

Hemagglutinin Structure

Hemagglutinin and Its Receptor

Effect of Competing Sugars on Neutrophil Activation by IAV and Other Stimuli

Effects of Preincubation with Neuraminidase on Neutrophil Activation by IAV and WGA

Viral Binding

Discussion

References

Chapter 6 Structure and Function of Murine and Human IL-1 Receptors

Introduction

Structure of Murine and Human IL-1 Receptors

Interaction of IL-1 Receptor with IL-1s

IL-1 Receptor Heterogeneity

Signal Transduction through the IL-1 Receptor and Postreceptor Events

IL-1 Receptor Regulation

Summary

References

Chapter 7 Structure and Function of the High-Affinity Receptor for Immunoglobulin E

Introduction

Receptor Structure

Receptor-IgE Interactions

IgE Receptor Cross-Linking

IgE Receptor-Mediated Signal Transduction

Future Directions

References

Chapter 8 Signal Transduction by the PDGF Receptor

Introduction

Role of PDGF in Vivo

Structure of the PDGF Receptor

Cellular Responses to PDGF

PDGF Stimulation of Gene Expression

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 9 IL-6 Receptor

Introduction

Binding Properties and Distribution of IL-6R

Structure of IL-6R

Regulation of IL-6R Expression

IL-6-Induced Association of IL-6R and gp130

Signal Transducer of IL-6R, gp130

A Novel Mechanism of Cytokine-Mediated Signal Transduction

References

Index

About the Editor

Charles G. Cochrane

Michael A. Gimbrone

