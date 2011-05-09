Cellular and Molecular Immunology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781437715286, 9780323278423

Cellular and Molecular Immunology

7th Edition

Authors: Abul Abbas Andrew H. Lichtman Shiv Pillai
eBook ISBN: 9780323278423
eBook ISBN: 9781437735734
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th May 2011
Page Count: 560
Description

Cellular and Molecular Immunology takes a comprehensive yet straightforward approach to the latest developments in this active and fast-changing field. Drs. Abul K. Abbas, Andrew H. Lichtman, and Shiv Pillai present sweeping updates in this new edition to cover antigen receptors and signal transduction in immune cells, mucosal and skin immunity, cytokines, leukocyte-endothelial interaction, and more. In print and online with additional resources, this reference is the up-to-date and readable textbook you need to master the complex subject of immunology.

  • Access to www.studentconsult.com and Evolve provides informative lecture slides based on images in the book, fully modified for incorporation into your lesson plans. Other online features include searchable text, an image bank, self-assessment questions, and animations.

  • Recognize the clinical relevance of the immunology through discussions of the implications of immunologic science for the management of human disease.

  • Grasp the details of experimental observations that form the basis for the science of immunology at the molecular, cellular, and whole-organism levels and draw the appropriate conclusions.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Properties and Overview of Immune Responses

Chapter 2: Cells and Tissues of the Immune System

Chapter 3: Leukocyte Migration into Tissues

Chapter 4: Innate Immunity

Chapter 5: Antibodies and Antigens

Chapter 6: Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules and Antigen Presentation to T Lymphocytes

Chapter 7: Immune Receptors and Signal Transduction

Chapter 8: Lymphocyte Development and Antigen Receptor Gene Rearrangement

Chapter 9: Activation of T Lymphocytes

Chapter 10: Effector Mechanisms of Cell-Mediated Immunity

Chapter 11: B Cell Activation and Antibody Production

Chapter 12: Effector Mechanisms of Humoral Immunity

Chapter 13: Regional Immunity: Specialized Immune Responses in Epithelial and Immune Privileged Tissues

Chapter 14: Immunologic Tolerance and Autoimmunity

Chapter 15: Immunity to Microbes

Chapter 16: Transplantation Immunology

Chapter 17: Immunity to Tumors

Chapter 18: Hypersensitivity Disorders

Chapter 19: IgE-Dependent Immune Responses and Allergic Disease

Chapter 20: Congenital and Acquired Immunodeficiences

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323278423
eBook ISBN:
9781437735734

About the Author

Abul Abbas

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Andrew H. Lichtman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Shiv Pillai

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, Boston, Massachusetts

