Cellular and Molecular Immunology
7th Edition
with STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Cellular and Molecular Immunology takes a comprehensive yet straightforward approach to the latest developments in this active and fast-changing field. Drs. Abul K. Abbas, Andrew H. Lichtman, and Shiv Pillai present sweeping updates in this new edition to cover antigen receptors and signal transduction in immune cells, mucosal and skin immunity, cytokines, leukocyte-endothelial interaction, and more. In print and online with additional resources, this reference is the up-to-date and readable textbook you need to master the complex subject of immunology.
Key Features
- Access to www.studentconsult.com and Evolve provides informative lecture slides based on images in the book, fully modified for incorporation into your lesson plans. Other online features include searchable text, an image bank, self-assessment questions, and animations.
- Recognize the clinical relevance of the immunology through discussions of the implications of immunologic science for the management of human disease.
- Grasp the details of experimental observations that form the basis for the science of immunology at the molecular, cellular, and whole-organism levels and draw the appropriate conclusions.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Properties and Overview of Immune Responses
Chapter 2: Cells and Tissues of the Immune System
Chapter 3: Leukocyte Migration into Tissues
Chapter 4: Innate Immunity
Chapter 5: Antibodies and Antigens
Chapter 6: Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules and Antigen Presentation to T Lymphocytes
Chapter 7: Immune Receptors and Signal Transduction
Chapter 8: Lymphocyte Development and Antigen Receptor Gene Rearrangement
Chapter 9: Activation of T Lymphocytes
Chapter 10: Effector Mechanisms of Cell-Mediated Immunity
Chapter 11: B Cell Activation and Antibody Production
Chapter 12: Effector Mechanisms of Humoral Immunity
Chapter 13: Regional Immunity: Specialized Immune Responses in Epithelial and Immune Privileged Tissues
Chapter 14: Immunologic Tolerance and Autoimmunity
Chapter 15: Immunity to Microbes
Chapter 16: Transplantation Immunology
Chapter 17: Immunity to Tumors
Chapter 18: Hypersensitivity Disorders
Chapter 19: IgE-Dependent Immune Responses and Allergic Disease
Chapter 20: Congenital and Acquired Immunodeficiences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 9th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278423
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735734
About the Author
Abul Abbas
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Andrew H. Lichtman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Shiv Pillai
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, Boston, Massachusetts