Cellular and Molecular Immunology

Section I. Introduction to the Immune System



Chapter 1. Properties and Overview of Immune Responses



Chapter 2. Innate Immunity



Chapter 3. Cells and Tissues of the Adaptive Immune System



Section II. Recognition of Antigens



Chapter 4. Antibodies and Antigens



Chapter 5. The Major Histocompatibility Complex



Chapter 6. Antigen Processing and Presentation to T Lymphocytes



Chapter 7. Antigen Receptors and Accessory Molecules of T Lymphocytes



Section III. Maturation, Activation and Regulation of Lymphocytes



Chapter 8. Lymphocyte Development and the Rearrangement and Expression of Antigen Receptor Genes



Chapter 9. Activation of T Lymphocytes



Chapter 10. B Cell Activation and Antibody Production



Chapter 11. Immunologic Tolerance



Section IV. Effector Mechanisms of Immune Responses



Chapter 12. Cytokines



Chapter 13. Effector Mechanisms of Cell-Mediated Immunity



Chapter 14. Effector Mechanisms of Humoral Immunity



Section V. The Immune System in Defense and Disease



Chapter 15. Immunity to Microbes



Chapter 16. Transplantation Immunology



Chapter 17. Immunity to Tumors



Chapter 18. Diseases Caused by Immune Responses: Hypersensitivity and Autoimmunity



Chapter 19. Immediate Hypersensitivity



Chapter 20. Congenital and Acquired Immunodeficiencies



Appendix I: Glossary



Appendix II: Principal Features of Selected CD Molecules



Appendix III: Laboratory Techniques Commonly Used in Immunology

