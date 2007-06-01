Cellular and Molecular Immunology
6th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
An exceptionally lucid guide to the latest immunology concepts! Through five best-selling editions, readers worldwide have appreciated this book's in-depth yet straightforward, richly illustrated approach to this complex subject. Now, sweeping updates incorporate the latest discoveries about innate immunity, the organization of lymphoid organs, and many other cutting-edge topics. Plus, online access via STUDENT CONSULT makes this an even more powerful learning resource!
Key Features
- Clearly explains the experimental observations that form the basis for the science of immunology at the molecular, cellular, and whole-organism levels—and the conclusions that can be drawn from those observations.
- Highlights the implications of immunologic science for the management of human disease, emphasizing the clinical relevance of the material.
Table of Contents
Section I. Introduction to the Immune System
Chapter 1. Properties and Overview of Immune Responses
Chapter 2. Innate Immunity
Chapter 3. Cells and Tissues of the Adaptive Immune System
Section II. Recognition of Antigens
Chapter 4. Antibodies and Antigens
Chapter 5. The Major Histocompatibility Complex
Chapter 6. Antigen Processing and Presentation to T Lymphocytes
Chapter 7. Antigen Receptors and Accessory Molecules of T Lymphocytes
Section III. Maturation, Activation and Regulation of Lymphocytes
Chapter 8. Lymphocyte Development and the Rearrangement and Expression of Antigen Receptor Genes
Chapter 9. Activation of T Lymphocytes
Chapter 10. B Cell Activation and Antibody Production
Chapter 11. Immunologic Tolerance
Section IV. Effector Mechanisms of Immune Responses
Chapter 12. Cytokines
Chapter 13. Effector Mechanisms of Cell-Mediated Immunity
Chapter 14. Effector Mechanisms of Humoral Immunity
Section V. The Immune System in Defense and Disease
Chapter 15. Immunity to Microbes
Chapter 16. Transplantation Immunology
Chapter 17. Immunity to Tumors
Chapter 18. Diseases Caused by Immune Responses: Hypersensitivity and Autoimmunity
Chapter 19. Immediate Hypersensitivity
Chapter 20. Congenital and Acquired Immunodeficiencies
Appendix I: Glossary
Appendix II: Principal Features of Selected CD Molecules
Appendix III: Laboratory Techniques Commonly Used in Immunology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 1st June 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437700787
About the Author
Abul Abbas
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Andrew H. Lichtman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Shiv Pillai
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, Boston, Massachusetts