Cellular and Molecular Immunology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416031222, 9781437700787

Cellular and Molecular Immunology

6th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Abul Abbas Andrew H. Lichtman Shiv Pillai
eBook ISBN: 9781437700787
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st June 2007
Page Count: 572
Description

An exceptionally lucid guide to the latest immunology concepts! Through five best-selling editions, readers worldwide have appreciated this book's in-depth yet straightforward, richly illustrated approach to this complex subject. Now, sweeping updates incorporate the latest discoveries about innate immunity, the organization of lymphoid organs, and many other cutting-edge topics. Plus, online access via STUDENT CONSULT makes this an even more powerful learning resource!

Key Features

  • Clearly explains the experimental observations that form the basis for the science of immunology at the molecular, cellular, and whole-organism levels—and the conclusions that can be drawn from those observations.
  • Highlights the implications of immunologic science for the management of human disease, emphasizing the clinical relevance of the material.

Table of Contents

Section I. Introduction to the Immune System

Chapter 1. Properties and Overview of Immune Responses

Chapter 2. Innate Immunity

Chapter 3. Cells and Tissues of the Adaptive Immune System

Section II. Recognition of Antigens

Chapter 4. Antibodies and Antigens

Chapter 5. The Major Histocompatibility Complex

Chapter 6. Antigen Processing and Presentation to T Lymphocytes

Chapter 7. Antigen Receptors and Accessory Molecules of T Lymphocytes

Section III. Maturation, Activation and Regulation of Lymphocytes

Chapter 8. Lymphocyte Development and the Rearrangement and Expression of Antigen Receptor Genes

Chapter 9. Activation of T Lymphocytes

Chapter 10. B Cell Activation and Antibody Production

Chapter 11. Immunologic Tolerance

Section IV. Effector Mechanisms of Immune Responses

Chapter 12. Cytokines

Chapter 13. Effector Mechanisms of Cell-Mediated Immunity

Chapter 14. Effector Mechanisms of Humoral Immunity

Section V. The Immune System in Defense and Disease

Chapter 15. Immunity to Microbes

Chapter 16. Transplantation Immunology

Chapter 17. Immunity to Tumors

Chapter 18. Diseases Caused by Immune Responses: Hypersensitivity and Autoimmunity

Chapter 19. Immediate Hypersensitivity

Chapter 20. Congenital and Acquired Immunodeficiencies

Appendix I: Glossary

Appendix II: Principal Features of Selected CD Molecules

Appendix III: Laboratory Techniques Commonly Used in Immunology

Details

No. of pages:
572
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437700787

About the Author

Abul Abbas

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Andrew H. Lichtman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Shiv Pillai

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, Boston, Massachusetts

