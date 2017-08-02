Cellular and Molecular Immunology: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
The top required and recommended immunology text worldwide, Cellular and Molecular Immunology by Drs. Abul K. Abbas, Andrew H. H. Lichtman, and Shiv Pillai, is a clear, well-written, and superbly illustrated introduction to the field. The First South Asia Edition retains a practical, clinical focus while updating and revising all content to ensure clarity and comprehension, bringing readers fully up to date with new and emerging information in this challenging area.
Key Features
- Highlights the implications of immunologic science for the management of human disease, emphasizing clinical relevance throughout.
- Provides a highly visual, full-color description of the key immunologic and molecular processes with a fully updated, comprehensive, and consistent art program.
- Helps readers grasp the details of experimental observations that form the basis for the science of immunology at the molecular, cellular, and whole-organism levels and draw the appropriate conclusions.
- Includes summary boxes that assist with rapid review and mastery of key material.
Table of Contents
- Chapter1 Properties and Overview of Immune Responses
- Chapter2 Cells and Tissues of the Immune System
- Chapter3 Leukocyte Circulation and Migration into Tissues
- Chapter4 Innate Immunity
- Chapter5 Antibodies and Antigens
- Chapter6 Antigen Presentation to T Lymphocytes and the Functions of MHC Molecules
- Chapter7 Immune Receptors and Signal Transduction
- Chapter8 Lymphocyte Development and Antigen Receptor Gene Rearrangement
- Chapter9 Activation of T Lymphocytes
- Chapter 10 Differentiation and Functions of CD4+ Effector T Cells
- Chapter 11 Differentiation and Functions of CD8+ Effector T Cells
- Chapter 12 B Cell Activation and Antibody Production
- Chapter 13 Effector Mechanisms of Humoral Immunity
- Chapter 14 Specialized Immunity at Epithelial Barriers and in Immune Privileged Tissues
- Chapter 15 Immunologic Tolerance and Autoimmunity
- Chapter 16 Immunity to Microbes
- Chapter 17 Transplantation Immunology
- Chapter 18 Immunity to Tumors
- Chapter 19 Hypersensitivity Disorders
- Chapter 20 Allergy
- Chapter 21 Congenital and Acquired Immunodeficiencies
- Appendix I Glossary
- Appendix II Cytokines
- Appendix III Principle Features of Selected CD Molecules
- Appendix IV Laboratory Techniques Commonly Used in Immunology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 2nd August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131248928
About the Author
Abul Abbas
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Andrew Lichtman
Shiv Pillai
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Health Sciences and Technology, Harvard Medical School, Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, Boston, Massachusetts