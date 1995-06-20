Cellular and Molecular Approaches to Fish Ionic Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123504388, 9780080585383

Cellular and Molecular Approaches to Fish Ionic Regulation, Volume 14

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Chris Wood Trevor Shuttleworth
eBook ISBN: 9780080585383
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th June 1995
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
144.00
100.80
100.80
100.80
115.20
100.80
100.80
115.20
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

W.S. Marshall, Transport Processes in Isolated Teleost Epithelia.

C.A. Loretz, Electrophysiology of Intestinal Cells.

P.M. Anderson, Urea Cycle in Fish.

K.W. Beyenbach, Secretory Electrolyte Transport in Renal Proximal Tubules in Fish.

E.R. Lacy and E. Reale, Functional Morphology of the Elasmobranch Nephron and Retention of Urea.

J.L. Renfro, Solute Transport by Flounder Renal Cells in Primary Culture.

J.D. Valentich, Phenotypic Expression and Natriuretic Peptide-Activated Chloride Secretion in Cultured Shark (Squalus acanthias) Rectal Gland Epithelial Cells.

P. Part and E. Bergstrom, Primary Cultures of Teleost Branchial Epithelial Cells.

H. Lin and D. Randall, Proton Pumps in Fish Gills.

G. Goss, Ultrastructural and Morphometric Studies on Ion and Acid-Base Transport Processes in Freshwater Fish.

S.D. McCormick, Hormonal Control of Gill Na+, K+-ATPase and Chloride Cell Function.

G. Flik, Calcium Transport Processes in Fishes. Author Index. Subject Index. Systematic Index.

Description

Many physiological processes are regulated by the movement of ions into and out of organs, tissues, and cells. During the past decade, a variety of new techniques and approaches have contributed to a deeper understanding of the myriad influences ions have on the function and structure of organisms. From respiration and excretion to neurological control and metabolic processing, ions and their regulation occupy a central role in physiology of fish as well as other organisms.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive update of ionic regulation in fish
  • Focuses on wide variety of organ systems and the influence of ions on organ system function
  • Contributions from an international group

Readership

Graduate students, faculty and researchers interested in comparative physiology, ichthyologists interested in physiology, cell biologists interested in how ions are regulated, as well as other physiologists. Schools with strongprograms in physiology and ichthyology as well as marine sciences and cell biology. Fishery scientists interested in physiology, especially metabolism, respiration, and excretion in fish.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080585383

Reviews

"Volume 14, Cellular and Molecular Approaches to Fish Ionic Regulation, provides an essential update... presents detailed descriptions of cutting-edge techniques and new approaches at the cellular and molecular levels that are playing a central role in pushing forward the frontiers of this diverse field." --TRANSACTIONS OF AMERICAN FISHERIES SOCIETY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Chris Wood Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept of Biology, McMaster University, Ontario, Canada

Trevor Shuttleworth Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, School of Medicine and Dentistry, New York, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.