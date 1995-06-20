Cellular and Molecular Approaches to Fish Ionic Regulation, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
W.S. Marshall, Transport Processes in Isolated Teleost Epithelia.
C.A. Loretz, Electrophysiology of Intestinal Cells.
P.M. Anderson, Urea Cycle in Fish.
K.W. Beyenbach, Secretory Electrolyte Transport in Renal Proximal Tubules in Fish.
E.R. Lacy and E. Reale, Functional Morphology of the Elasmobranch Nephron and Retention of Urea.
J.L. Renfro, Solute Transport by Flounder Renal Cells in Primary Culture.
J.D. Valentich, Phenotypic Expression and Natriuretic Peptide-Activated Chloride Secretion in Cultured Shark (Squalus acanthias) Rectal Gland Epithelial Cells.
P. Part and E. Bergstrom, Primary Cultures of Teleost Branchial Epithelial Cells.
H. Lin and D. Randall, Proton Pumps in Fish Gills.
G. Goss, Ultrastructural and Morphometric Studies on Ion and Acid-Base Transport Processes in Freshwater Fish.
S.D. McCormick, Hormonal Control of Gill Na+, K+-ATPase and Chloride Cell Function.
G. Flik, Calcium Transport Processes in Fishes. Author Index. Subject Index. Systematic Index.
Description
Many physiological processes are regulated by the movement of ions into and out of organs, tissues, and cells. During the past decade, a variety of new techniques and approaches have contributed to a deeper understanding of the myriad influences ions have on the function and structure of organisms. From respiration and excretion to neurological control and metabolic processing, ions and their regulation occupy a central role in physiology of fish as well as other organisms.
- Comprehensive update of ionic regulation in fish
- Focuses on wide variety of organ systems and the influence of ions on organ system function
- Contributions from an international group
Graduate students, faculty and researchers interested in comparative physiology, ichthyologists interested in physiology, cell biologists interested in how ions are regulated, as well as other physiologists. Schools with strongprograms in physiology and ichthyology as well as marine sciences and cell biology. Fishery scientists interested in physiology, especially metabolism, respiration, and excretion in fish.
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 20th June 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080585383
"Volume 14, Cellular and Molecular Approaches to Fish Ionic Regulation, provides an essential update... presents detailed descriptions of cutting-edge techniques and new approaches at the cellular and molecular levels that are playing a central role in pushing forward the frontiers of this diverse field." --TRANSACTIONS OF AMERICAN FISHERIES SOCIETY
Chris Wood Series Volume Editor
Dept of Biology, McMaster University, Ontario, Canada
Trevor Shuttleworth Series Volume Editor
University of Rochester, School of Medicine and Dentistry, New York, U.S.A.