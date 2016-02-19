Cells and Tissues
1st Edition
An Introduction to Histology and Cell Biology
Description
Cells and Tissues: An Introduction to Histology and Cell Biology begins by explaining why histology should be studied. Some chapters follow on the techniques for studying cells and tissues, the anatomy of the cell, the epithelia, the connective tissues, and the blood. This book also covers topics on the immunity against foreign material; contractility, specifically at how it is brought about and at how the system changes in a stationary cell; and harnessing of contraction to produce movement. This text also looks into the communication systems within cells, the life and death of cells, and the histological sections of small intestine. The responses of the body to injury in the processes of inflammation and repair are also explored. This book will be useful to students starting in histology, though it does assume some elementary knowledge of biochemistry and of the structure of the mammalian body.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Why Study Histology?
Further Reading
Chapter 2 The Techniques Available
Introduction
Dimensions
The Light Microscope
The Design of the Microscope
Magnification and Resolution
The Use of the Light Microscope
The Preparation of Tissues for Microscopy
Fixation, Embedding and Sectioning
Staining the Section
The Limitations of Conventional Techniques of Microscopy
The Tissue is Dead
The Stains are Non-Specific
Few Chemicals Survive the Preparative Techniques
A Section is Only Two-Dimensional
The Section is Static and Unchanging
The Resolution is Limited
Collecting Information is Difficult
Back to Earth
Further Reading
Chapter 3 The Anatomy of the Cell
Introduction
The Cell Membrane
Freeze Fracture
The Glycocalyx
The Nucleus
The Nuclear Membrane
Chromatin
The Cytoplasm
Energy Production
Synthetic Activity
Absorption
The Cell Skeleton
Storage within the Cell
Linking Cell Structure to Function
The Fibroblast
The Macrophage
The Unknown Cell
Further Reading
References
Chapter 4 Epithelia: The Body's Limits
Introduction
Definitions
Features Common to All Epithelia
The Recognition of Epithelia
The Organization of Glands
Contacts between Epithelial Cells
The Junctional Complex
The Gap Junction
The Classification of Epithelia
A Look at Particular Epithelia
The Small Intestine
The Pancreas
The Bronchus
The Urinary Bladder
The Oesophagus
The Skin
Summary
Further Reading
References
Chapter 5 Connective Tissue: The Spaces In Between
Introduction
The Extracellular Fluid
Renewal of the Extracellular Fluid
Removal of Proteins from the Extracellular Fluid
The Cells of Connective Tissue
Fibroblasts
Macrophages
Fat Cells
Mast Cells
Extracellular Materials of Connective Tissue
Collagen Fibres
Elastic Fibres
Glycosaminoglycans
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 6 How to Look at a Section
Introduction
The Sequence of Observations
Examining a Section
Structure and Function in Skin
The Epidermis
The Dermis
Summary of the Functions of Skin
Review of Progress
Further Reading
Chapter 7 The Blood
Introduction
Blood Plasma
The Cells of the Blood
Erythrocytes
Polymorphonuclear Leucocytes
Lymphocytes
Monocytes
Platelets
The Blood Summarized
Exchange between Blood and Tissues
Capillaries
Sinusoids
Exchanging Vessels and Connective Tissue
The Effects of Damage to Endothelial Cells
Further Reading
Chapter 8 Immunity against Foreign Material
Introduction
The Removal of Proteins from the Extracellular Space
The Transport of Lymph
The Filtering of the Lymph
The Fate of Foreign Proteins in the Tissues
Lymphocytes
The Immune Responses
The Secondary Response to Soluble Antigens
The Secondary Response to Cell-Bound Antigens
The Primary Immune Response
Lymphocytes and Lymphoid Tissue
The Life Histories of Lymphocytes
The Organization of Lymphoid Tissue
The Immune System throughout Life
Further Reading
Chapter 9 Contraction and Muscle
Introduction
The Major Proteins of Contraction
Movement in Non-Muscle Cells
Patterns of Movement
The Varying Patterns of Actin
A Moving Cell Becomes Stationary
Muscle Cells
Smooth Muscle
The Organization of Smooth Muscle
The Functional Characteristics of Smooth Muscle
The Recognition of Smooth Muscle
Striated Muscle
The Structure of a Single Sarcomere
The Sarcoplasmic Reticulum
The Functional Characteristics of Striated Muscle
The Recognition of Striated Muscle
Cardiac Muscle
The Intercalated Disc
The Functional Characteristics of Cardiac Muscle
The Recognition of Cardiac Muscle
The Biological Importance of Muscle Contraction
Further Reading
Chapter 10 Harnessing Contraction to Produce Movement
Introduction
Tendons
Cartilage
The Matrix of Cartilage
The Cells of Cartilage
The Recognition of Varieties of Cartilage
Ageing and Repair in Cartilage
Bone
The Extracellular Matrix of Bone
The Cells of Bone
The Micro-Architecture of Bone
The Periosteum
Effects of Movements on Surrounding Structures
Fat
Fluid-Filled Sacs
Joints
Joints with Little or no Movement
Freely Movable Joints
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 11 A Look at Tubes
Introduction
General Observations about the Tube
Muscle Coat Present
What Other Components Accompany Muscle in the Wall of the Tube?
The Structure of the Wall of a Tube That Contains Muscle Fibres
The Distribution of Vessels and Nerves to Tubes
Tubes Modified to Form Storage Chambers
Tubes Lacking a Muscle Coat
Structure and Function in Tubes
Chapter 12 Communication Systems
Introduction
Local Communications between Cells
Local Diffusion of Signals
Cell Contacts
Assisted Diffusion of Signaling Molecules — Hormones
The Economics of Hormonal Signaling
Cells That Produce Hormones
Target Cells and Their Responses
The Characteristics of Hormonal Signaling
Signaling by Nerves
The Cell Membrane of the Neurone
Nerve Impulses
Release of Transmitter at a Nerve Terminal
Electrical Events at the Nerve Cell Body
The Structure of a Nerve Cell
The Cell Body
Theaxon
The Organization of Nervous Tissue
The Supporting Cells of the Central Nervous System
The Epithelial Nature of Nervous Tissue
Peripheral Nerves
Review of Communication by Means of Nerves
Further Reading
References
Chapter 13 The Life and Death of Cells
Introduction
Mitosis
The Cell Cycle in Intestinal Epithelium
Labeling Methods
Phases of the Cell Cycle
The Fate of Labeled Cells
Patterns of Cell Renewal
Continually Dividing Populations
Cells That Divide in Response to Cell Loss
Cells That Never Divide
The Regulation of Cell Division
The Male and Female Germ Cells
Meiosis
Male Germ Cells
Female Germ Cells
Summary
Further Reading
References
Chapter 14 The Small Intestine
Introduction
Initial Observations on Sections of Small Intestine
The Region inside the Muscle Layer
The Mucosa
The Muscularis Mucosae and Submucosa
The Muscle Layer and the Region outside it
The Muscularis Externa
The Serosa
Summary of Function and Structure of the Jejunum
Variations in Structure down the Length of the Small Intestine
The Duodenum
The Ileum
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 15 Interpreting Abnormal Structure
Introduction
Inflammation
Mobilization of Defenses into the Injured Area
Restriction of Damage and Removal of the Cause
Repairing the Damage
Chronic Inflammation
Acute Bronchopneumonia
Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Skin
The Spread of Cancer by Metastasis
Summary
Further Reading
References
Chapter 16 What Have We Achieved?
Recurring Patterns
Patterns and Learning
Notes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984100