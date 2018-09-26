Cell Volume Regulation, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1. General Principles of Cell Volume Regulation
1. Water Homeostasis and Cell Volume Maintenance and Regulation
Eric Delpire and Kenneth B. Gagnon
2. Search for Upstream Cell Volume Sensors: The Role of Plasma Membrane and Cytoplasmic Hydrogel
Sergei N. Orlov, Aleksandra Shiyan, Francis Boudreault, Olga Ponomarchuk, and Ryszard Grygorczyk
3. Cytoskeletal Contribution to Cell Stiffness Due to Osmotic Swelling; Extending the Donnan Equilibrium
Pei-Chuan Chao, Mettupalayam Sivaselvan, and Frederick Sachs
4. Membrane Stiffening in Osmotic Swelling: Analysis of Membrane Tension and Elastic Modulus
Manuela A.A. Ayee and Irena Levitan
5. Molecular Identities and ATP Release Activities of Two Types of Volume-Regulatory Anion Channels, VSOR and Maxi-Cl
Yasunobu Okada, Toshiaki Okada, Md. Rafiqul Islam, and Ravshan Z. Sabirov
6. Molecular Biology and Physiology of LRRC8 Volume-Regulated Anion Channel (VRAC)
James Osei-Owusu, Junhua Yang, Maria del Carmen Vitery, and Zhaozhu Qiu
Section 2. Regulation of Intracellular Chloride and Water Homeostasis
7. Role of WNK Kinases in the Modulation of Cell Volume
Paola de los Heros, Diana Pacheco-Alvarez, and Gerardo Gamba
8. Intracellular Macromolecules in Cell Volume Control and Methods of Their Quantification
Michael A. Model M.A. and Jonathan C. Petruccelli
Section 3. Cell Volume Regulation in the Airways
9. Slippery When Wet: Airway Surface Liquid Homeostasis and Mucus Hydration
Megan J. Webster and Robert Tarran
10. Physiology of the Gut: Experimental Models for Investigating Intestinal Fluid and Electrolyte Transport
Isha Dey and Neil A. Bradbury
Section 4. Cell Volume Regulation in the Brain
11. Cell Volume Control in Healthy Brain and Neuropathologies
Corinne S. Wilson and Alexander A. Mongin
12. Cytotoxic Swelling of Sick Excitable Cells – Impaired Ion Omeostasis and Membrane Tension Homeostasis in Muscle and Neuron
Catherine E. Morris
Description
Cell Volume Regulation and Fluid Secretion, Volume 81, the latest release in the Current Topics in Membranes series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on General principles of cell volume regulation, Cell volume maintenance: water and salt homeostasis, The search for ubiquitous cell volume sensor: the role of plasma membrane and cytoplasmic hydrogel, More than membranes, Cellular and membrane biomechanics of CVR response, Molecular identities of volume-regulatory anion channels, Molecular biology and physiology of volume-regulated anion channel (VRAC), the Role of WNKs in the modulation of intracellular chloride, amongst other topics.
Key Features
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 26th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154571
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128154564
About the Serial Volume Editors
Irena Levitan Serial Volume Editor
Irena Levitan, PhD, is Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Bioengineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Her current research focuses on cholesterol regulation of ion channels and cellular biomechanics. She published more than 70 papers and book chapters and is a recipient of Guyton Distinguished Lecturer award for quantitative and biophysical work on cholesterol modulation of ion channels and how this can affect integrated organ function from the Association of Chairs of Departments of Physiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Bioengineering, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA
Eric Delpire Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Eric Delpire teaches at the Vanderbilt University, Nashville, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Hector Rasgado-Flores Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Hector Rasgado-Flores teaches at Rosalind Franklin University, Chicago, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Rosalind Franklin University, North Chicago, Illinois, USA