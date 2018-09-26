Cell Volume Regulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128154564, 9780128154571

Cell Volume Regulation, Volume 81

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Irena Levitan Eric Delpire Hector Rasgado-Flores
eBook ISBN: 9780128154571
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128154564
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th September 2018
Page Count: 514
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
219.94
186.95
142.00
120.70
147.00
124.95
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
142.00
120.70
147.00
124.95
287.23
244.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section 1. General Principles of Cell Volume Regulation
1. Water Homeostasis and Cell Volume Maintenance and Regulation
Eric Delpire and Kenneth B. Gagnon
2. Search for Upstream Cell Volume Sensors: The Role of Plasma Membrane and Cytoplasmic Hydrogel
Sergei N. Orlov, Aleksandra Shiyan, Francis Boudreault, Olga Ponomarchuk, and Ryszard Grygorczyk
3. Cytoskeletal Contribution to Cell Stiffness Due to Osmotic Swelling; Extending the Donnan Equilibrium
Pei-Chuan Chao, Mettupalayam Sivaselvan, and Frederick Sachs
4. Membrane Stiffening in Osmotic Swelling: Analysis of Membrane Tension and Elastic Modulus
Manuela A.A. Ayee and Irena Levitan
5. Molecular Identities and ATP Release Activities of Two Types of Volume-Regulatory Anion Channels, VSOR and Maxi-Cl
Yasunobu Okada, Toshiaki Okada, Md. Rafiqul Islam, and Ravshan Z. Sabirov
6. Molecular Biology and Physiology of LRRC8 Volume-Regulated Anion Channel (VRAC)
James Osei-Owusu, Junhua Yang, Maria del Carmen Vitery, and Zhaozhu Qiu

Section 2. Regulation of Intracellular Chloride and Water Homeostasis
7. Role of WNK Kinases in the Modulation of Cell Volume
Paola de los Heros, Diana Pacheco-Alvarez, and Gerardo Gamba
8. Intracellular Macromolecules in Cell Volume Control and Methods of Their Quantification
Michael A. Model M.A. and Jonathan C. Petruccelli

Section 3. Cell Volume Regulation in the Airways
9. Slippery When Wet: Airway Surface Liquid Homeostasis and Mucus Hydration
Megan J. Webster and Robert Tarran
10. Physiology of the Gut: Experimental Models for Investigating Intestinal Fluid and Electrolyte Transport
Isha Dey and Neil A. Bradbury

Section 4. Cell Volume Regulation in the Brain
11. Cell Volume Control in Healthy Brain and Neuropathologies
Corinne S. Wilson and Alexander A. Mongin
12. Cytotoxic Swelling of Sick Excitable Cells – Impaired Ion Omeostasis and Membrane Tension Homeostasis in Muscle and Neuron
Catherine E. Morris

Description

Cell Volume Regulation and Fluid Secretion, Volume 81, the latest release in the Current Topics in Membranes series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on General principles of cell volume regulation, Cell volume maintenance: water and salt homeostasis, The search for ubiquitous cell volume sensor: the role of plasma membrane and cytoplasmic hydrogel, More than membranes, Cellular and membrane biomechanics of CVR response, Molecular identities of volume-regulatory anion channels, Molecular biology and physiology of volume-regulated anion channel (VRAC), the Role of WNKs in the modulation of intracellular chloride, amongst other topics.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Membranes series
  • Includes the latest information on Cell Volume Regulation

Readership

Addressed to all specialists in this field

Details

No. of pages:
514
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128154571
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128154564

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Irena Levitan Serial Volume Editor

Irena Levitan, PhD, is Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Bioengineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Her current research focuses on cholesterol regulation of ion channels and cellular biomechanics. She published more than 70 papers and book chapters and is a recipient of Guyton Distinguished Lecturer award for quantitative and biophysical work on cholesterol modulation of ion channels and how this can affect integrated organ function from the Association of Chairs of Departments of Physiology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology and Bioengineering, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA

Eric Delpire Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Eric Delpire teaches at the Vanderbilt University, Nashville, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Hector Rasgado-Flores Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Hector Rasgado-Flores teaches at Rosalind Franklin University, Chicago, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Rosalind Franklin University, North Chicago, Illinois, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.