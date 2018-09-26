Cell Volume Regulation, Volume 81

Section 1. General Principles of Cell Volume Regulation

1. Water Homeostasis and Cell Volume Maintenance and Regulation

Eric Delpire and Kenneth B. Gagnon

2. Search for Upstream Cell Volume Sensors: The Role of Plasma Membrane and Cytoplasmic Hydrogel

Sergei N. Orlov, Aleksandra Shiyan, Francis Boudreault, Olga Ponomarchuk, and Ryszard Grygorczyk

3. Cytoskeletal Contribution to Cell Stiffness Due to Osmotic Swelling; Extending the Donnan Equilibrium

Pei-Chuan Chao, Mettupalayam Sivaselvan, and Frederick Sachs

4. Membrane Stiffening in Osmotic Swelling: Analysis of Membrane Tension and Elastic Modulus

Manuela A.A. Ayee and Irena Levitan

5. Molecular Identities and ATP Release Activities of Two Types of Volume-Regulatory Anion Channels, VSOR and Maxi-Cl

Yasunobu Okada, Toshiaki Okada, Md. Rafiqul Islam, and Ravshan Z. Sabirov

6. Molecular Biology and Physiology of LRRC8 Volume-Regulated Anion Channel (VRAC)

James Osei-Owusu, Junhua Yang, Maria del Carmen Vitery, and Zhaozhu Qiu

Section 2. Regulation of Intracellular Chloride and Water Homeostasis

7. Role of WNK Kinases in the Modulation of Cell Volume

Paola de los Heros, Diana Pacheco-Alvarez, and Gerardo Gamba

8. Intracellular Macromolecules in Cell Volume Control and Methods of Their Quantification

Michael A. Model M.A. and Jonathan C. Petruccelli

Section 3. Cell Volume Regulation in the Airways

9. Slippery When Wet: Airway Surface Liquid Homeostasis and Mucus Hydration

Megan J. Webster and Robert Tarran

10. Physiology of the Gut: Experimental Models for Investigating Intestinal Fluid and Electrolyte Transport

Isha Dey and Neil A. Bradbury

Section 4. Cell Volume Regulation in the Brain

11. Cell Volume Control in Healthy Brain and Neuropathologies

Corinne S. Wilson and Alexander A. Mongin

12. Cytotoxic Swelling of Sick Excitable Cells – Impaired Ion Omeostasis and Membrane Tension Homeostasis in Muscle and Neuron

Catherine E. Morris