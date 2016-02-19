Cell Synchrony
1st Edition
Studies in Biosynthetic Regulation
Description
Cell Synchrony: Studies in Biosynthetic Regulation focuses on the processes, principles, applications, methodologies, and approaches involved in biosynthetic regulation, including chromosome replication, cellular biosynthesis, and enzyme synthesis.
The selection first takes a look at the theory of synchronous cultures, synchronous replication of the chromosome in Bacillus subtilis, and chromosome replication in Escherichia coli. Discussions focus on attempts to characterize the physical state of replicating DNA, cell division and the regulation of chromosome replication, regulation of sequential chromosome synthesis, synchrony of chromosome replication, and determination of the cell doubling-time distribution function from the decay of synchronization. The text then examines nuclear events in synchronously dividing yeast cultures, periodic enzyme synthesis in synchronous cultures of yeast, and light-induced synchronous sporulation of a myxomycete. Topics include periodicity of enzyme synthesis, use of synchronous cultures for studying cellular biosynthesis, and cytological observations on synchronously dividing cultures. The book explores the effects of temperature on the mitotic cycle of normal and synchronized mammalian cells; behavior of sulfhydryl groups in synchronous division; and morphogenetic and macromolecular aspects of synchronized Tetrahymena.
The selection is highly recommended for researchers interested in biosynthetic regulation.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Cell Synchrony, a Prologue to Discovery
I. Introduction
II. A Concept of Cell Synchrony
III. Synchrony and the Evolution of Cell Types
References
Chapter 2 On the Theory of Synchronous Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Finite Difference Conventions
III. Doubling-Time Distributions
IV. Ergodic Cultures
V. Growth Curve Prediction
VI. Determination of the Cell Doubling-Time Distribution Function from the Decay of Synchronization
VII. The Initial State of a Culture
VIII. The State Function
IX. Degree of Synchronization
X. Age Distribution
XI. Steady-State Growth
XII. A Numerical Example
XIII. Nonergodic Cultures: Cyclic Synchronous Cultures
XIV. Resumé
References
Chapter 3 Synchronous Replication of the Chromosome in Bacillus Subtilis
I. Introduction
II. Nonsynchronous Replication
III. Synchrony of Chromosome Replication
IV. Applications of Chromosome Synchrony
V. Future Problems
References
Chapter 4 Chromosome Replication in Escherichia coli
I. Introduction
II. The Escherichia coli Systems
III. Sequential Replication of the Escherichia coli Chromosome
IV. Regulation of Sequential Chromosome Synthesis
V. Measuring Changes in the Sequential Pattern of Replication
VI. Studies on the Mechanism Controlling Initiation of DNA Synthesis: Use of Inhibitors
VII. Cell Division and the Regulation of Chromosome Replication
VIII. Heterogeneity in the Resumption of DNA Synthesis after the Completion of a Chromosome Replication Cycle
IX. Rate of Chromosome Replication
X. Attempts to Characterize the Physical State of Replicating DNA
XI. The Regulation of Chromosome Replication
References
Chapter 5 Nuclear Events in Synchronously Dividing Yeast Cultures
I. Introduction
II. Nucleic Acid Synthesis in Synchronously Dividing Cultures
III. Cytological Observations on Synchronously Dividing Cultures
IV. General Conclusions
Addendum
References
Chapter 6 Periodic Enzyme Synthesis in Synchronous Cultures of Yeast
I. The Use of Synchronous Cultures for Studying Cellular Biosynthesis
II. Ordered Transcription During the Division Cycle
III. The Periodicity of Enzyme Synthesis
IV. The Relationship Between Gene Position and the Time of Enzyme Synthesis
V. Possible Mechanisms for Controlling Sequential Transcription
References
Chapter 7 Light-Induced Synchronous Sporulation of a Myxomycete—The Relation of Initial Metabolic Changes to the Establishment of a New Cell State
I. Introduction
II. Changes in Plasmodial Macromolecular Components During the Dark and Light Periods
III. Light-Induced Changes in the Plasmodial ATP Level
IV. Inhibition of Respiration by Light
V. Evidence of Light-Dependent Oxidation-Reduction Reactions
VI. Metabolism and Nature of the Yellow Pigment
VII. Melanogenesis
VIII. Some Observations on Energy-Controlled Metabolism Relating to Morphogenesis
IX. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Studies on Chloroplast Replication in Synchronized Euglena
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Reproduction
III. Biochemical Reproduction
IV. Morphological Reproduction
V. Role of Chloroplast Development in Synchronizing Euglena
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 9 Silica Shell Formation in Synchronously Dividing Diatoms
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Inducing Synchrony
III. Physiological Studies of Silicon Uptake and Shell Formation
IV. Morphological Development of Silica Shell
v. General Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Intracellular Control of Enzyme Synthesis and Activity During Synchronous Growth of Chlorella
i. Introduction
II. Organism and Growth Characteristics
III. Metabolic Shifts During Synchronous Growth
IV. Intracellular Control of RNA and DNA Synthesis
v. Intracellular Control of Enzyme Synthesis and Activity
References
Chapter 11 Energetics and the Synchronized Cell Cyle
I. Introduction
II. Respiration and Growth of Synchronized Astasia
III. Oxygen Tension and the Respiration and Division of Synchronized Astasia
IV. Respiration and Substrate Utilization
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 12 Synchrony of Cell Division in Root Meristems Following Treatment with 5-Aminouracil
I. Introduction
II. Mitotic Inhibition During Treatment with Aminouracil
III. Relation of the Aminouracil Effect to DNA Synthesis
IV. Studies of the Aminouracil Effect in Sectioned Material
V. Collateral Effects Produced by Aminouracil
References
Chapter 13 The Physiology of Reptitively Synchronized Tetrahymena
I. Introduction
II. Temperature-Induced Cell Synchrony in Tetrahymena
III. Relation Between the Nuclear DNA Cycle and the Division Cycle in Mass Cultures of Synchronized Tetrahymena pyriformis HSM
IV. Attempts to Synchronize the Nuclear DNA and Cell Division Cycles in the GL-C Strain
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 14 Morphogenetic and Macromolecular Aspects of Synchronized Tetrahymena
I. Introduction
II. Timing of Morphogenesis
III. Autoradiography and Other Tracer Studies
IV. Biochemical Studies
V. Nucleolar Changes during Synchrony
VI. Ribosomal Studies
VII. Discussion
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 15 Behavior of Sulfhydryl Groups in Synchronous Division
I. Introduction
II. SH Cycles in Sea Urchin Eggs
III. SH Cycle in Synchronized Tetrahymena Cells
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 16 A Method of Making Synchronous Cell Cultures by Density Gradient Centrifugation
Text
References
Chapter 17 Effects of Temperature on the Mitotic Cycle of Normal and Synchronized Mammalian Cells
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Temperature on the Duration of the Mit otic Cycle and of Mitosis
III. Life Cycle Analysis of HeLa Cells at Different Temperatures
IV. Mitotic Accumulation at Low Temperatures
V. Induction of Division Synchrony by Excess Thymidine
VI. Effect of Temperature Shift on the Duration of Mitosis in a Synchronized Culture
VII. Synchronization by Temperature Shocks
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 18 Some Macromolecular Characteristics of Synchronized Hela Cells
I. Introduction
II. Method
III. Macromolecular Synthesis
IV. Morphological Studies
V. Biochemical Characteristics of Metaphase-Arrested Cells
VI. Conclusion
References
Addendum
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483268972