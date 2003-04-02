Cell Surface Proteases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121531546, 9780080490885

Cell Surface Proteases, Volume 54

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Wen-Tien Chen
Serial Volume Editors: Stanley Zucker
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121531546
eBook ISBN: 9780080490885
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd April 2003
Page Count: 452
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
198.00
138.60
138.60
138.60
158.40
138.60
138.60
158.40
170.00
119.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
119.00
119.00
136.00
225.00
157.50
157.50
157.50
180.00
157.50
157.50
180.00
135.00
94.50
94.50
94.50
108.00
94.50
94.50
108.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Membrane Type - Matrix Metalloproteinases Surface Association of Secreted Matrix Metalloproteinases Biochemical Properties and Functions of Membrane-anchored Metalloprotease-Disintegrin Proteins (ADAMs) Shedding of plasma membrane proteins Expression of Meprins in Health and Disease Type II Transmembrane Serine Proteases DPPIV, Seprase and Related Serine Peptidases in Multiple Cellular Functions The Secretases of Alzheimer's Disease Plasminogen Activation at the Cell Surface Cell Surface Cathepsin B: Understanding its Functional Significance Protease activated receptors EMMPRIN (CD147), a cell surface regulator of Matrix Metalloproteinase Production and Function The evolving roles of Cell Surface Proteases in Health and Disease: Implications for Developmental, Adaptive, Inflammatory and Neoplastic Processes Shed Membrane Vesicles and Clustering of Membrane-bound Proteolytic Enzymes

Description

Cell Surface Proteases provides a comprehensive overview of these important enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of a protein as it degrades to a simpler substance. In the 1990s, an explosion of new discoveries shed light on the role of cell surface proteases and extended it beyond degradation of extracellular matrix components to include its influence on growth factors, cell signaling, and other cellular events. This volume unites the scientific literature from across disciplines and teases out unified themes of interactions between cell surface proteases and interconnecting cell surface-related systems -- including integrins and other adhesion molecules. Scientists and students involved in developmental biology, cell biology and disease processes will find this an indispensable resource.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of the entire field of cell surface proteases in a single volume
  • Presents major issues and astonishing discoveries at the forefront of modern developmental biology and developmental medicine
  • A thematic volume in the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology with over 30 years of coverage

Readership

Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
452
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121531546
eBook ISBN:
9780080490885

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Wen-Tien Chen Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York at Stony Brooks, New York, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Stanley Zucker Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

VA Medical Center, Northport, New York, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.