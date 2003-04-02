Cell Surface Proteases, Volume 54
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Membrane Type - Matrix Metalloproteinases Surface Association of Secreted Matrix Metalloproteinases Biochemical Properties and Functions of Membrane-anchored Metalloprotease-Disintegrin Proteins (ADAMs) Shedding of plasma membrane proteins Expression of Meprins in Health and Disease Type II Transmembrane Serine Proteases DPPIV, Seprase and Related Serine Peptidases in Multiple Cellular Functions The Secretases of Alzheimer's Disease Plasminogen Activation at the Cell Surface Cell Surface Cathepsin B: Understanding its Functional Significance Protease activated receptors EMMPRIN (CD147), a cell surface regulator of Matrix Metalloproteinase Production and Function The evolving roles of Cell Surface Proteases in Health and Disease: Implications for Developmental, Adaptive, Inflammatory and Neoplastic Processes Shed Membrane Vesicles and Clustering of Membrane-bound Proteolytic Enzymes
Description
Cell Surface Proteases provides a comprehensive overview of these important enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of a protein as it degrades to a simpler substance. In the 1990s, an explosion of new discoveries shed light on the role of cell surface proteases and extended it beyond degradation of extracellular matrix components to include its influence on growth factors, cell signaling, and other cellular events. This volume unites the scientific literature from across disciplines and teases out unified themes of interactions between cell surface proteases and interconnecting cell surface-related systems -- including integrins and other adhesion molecules. Scientists and students involved in developmental biology, cell biology and disease processes will find this an indispensable resource.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the entire field of cell surface proteases in a single volume
- Presents major issues and astonishing discoveries at the forefront of modern developmental biology and developmental medicine
- A thematic volume in the longest-running forum for contemporary issues in developmental biology with over 30 years of coverage
Readership
Developmental biologists, cell biologists, genetics researchers, and molecular biologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 2nd April 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121531546
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080490885
About the Series Volume Editors
Wen-Tien Chen Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York at Stony Brooks, New York, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Stanley Zucker Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
VA Medical Center, Northport, New York, U.S.A.