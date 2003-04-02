Cell Surface Proteases, Volume 54

Cell Surface Proteases provides a comprehensive overview of these important enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of a protein as it degrades to a simpler substance. In the 1990s, an explosion of new discoveries shed light on the role of cell surface proteases and extended it beyond degradation of extracellular matrix components to include its influence on growth factors, cell signaling, and other cellular events. This volume unites the scientific literature from across disciplines and teases out unified themes of interactions between cell surface proteases and interconnecting cell surface-related systems -- including integrins and other adhesion molecules. Scientists and students involved in developmental biology, cell biology and disease processes will find this an indispensable resource.