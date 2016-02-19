Cell Surface Carbohydrate Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Cell Surface Carbohydrate Chemistry is a collection of papers from a symposium of the same title held in San Francisco, U.S.A. on September 1-2, 1976. The book discusses cell biology and carbohydrates, particularly oligosaccharides that make up the glycoproteins and glycolipids in the cell membrane of normal neoplastic cells. One paper discusses the involvement of membranes in the biosynthesis of glycoproteins. One author also analyzes the glycoproteins from the surface of tumor cells. The glycoproteins have complex saccharide structures similar to virus transformed fibroblasts or transformed epithelial cells. Another paper cites the concepts made by Abercrombie and Ambrose regarding distinct galactosyltransferase activity released by tumor cells. Another paper addresses a hypothetical mechanism to explain the control of cell growth by nucleoside efflux through the membrane. One author analyzes the basis for the selectivity of some cancer chemotherapeutic agents—these can also have an effect in the immunity responses of the host against cancer cells. This book can prove useful for the medically-oriented investigator, the biologist, and the scientist involved in molecular chemistry and cancer research.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 The Involvement of Membranes in the Biosynthesis of Glycoproteins
2 Surface Membranes of Tumor Cells
3 The Role of the Golgi Apparatus in the Synthesis of Glycoproteins and GlycoHpids
4 Structural Studies on the Major Glycoproteins of the TA3-Ha Ascites Tumor Cell
5 Cell Surface Galactosyltransferase in Mitosis, Differentiation, Neoplastic Transformation, and Metastases
6 Pertinence of Surface Membrane Changes in Spontaneously and Virally Transformed Cells to the Balance between Tumorigenicity and Immune Rejection
7 Membrane GlycoHpids and Their Relationship to the Structure and Function of Cell Surface Receptors for Glycoprotein Hormones, Bacterial Toxins, and Interferon
8 Structural Studies on Lectins and Lectin-Saccharide Interactions
9 Alterations of Surface Glycoconjugates and Cell Morphology Induced by Butyric Acid
10 Sugar Composition of Mammalian Cell Surface Membrane: A Function of Carbon Source
11 Initial Studies on the Mechanism of Substrate Adhesion of Normal and Virus-Transformed Cells
12 Surface Glycoproteins of Normal and Abnormal Platelets
13 Major Glycosphingolipids of Bovine-Erythrocyte Membranes
14 Transferrin Receptor from Rabbit Reticulocyte Membranes
15 Molecular Probes for the Mechanism of D-Glucose Transport across Cellular Membranes
16 Control of Cell Growth by Nucleoside Efflux through the Membrane
17 Cell Surface as a Target for Chemotherapy: Potential Inhibitors of Biosynthesis of the Protein-Carbohydrate Linkage in Glycoproteins
Index
