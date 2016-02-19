Cell Shape
1st Edition
Determinants, Regulation, And Regulatory Role
Cell Shape: Determinants, Regulation, and Regulatory Role is written to help readers understand cell shape and its regulation. It provides insight into how the shape of a cell is determined at a molecular level. It also discusses how the shape of the cell, as a signal, controls gene expression and modulates intercellular interaction. Divided into four parts encompassing 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the mechanism of shape determination. It then explores how the cytoskeleton, the extracellular matrix, and biochemical force transduction may affect or respond to cell shape control. Other chapters focus on the mechanical modeling of cell shape and the biochemical reactions underlying cell motility. The text also describes the results of the molecular studies that have provided important information on the composition of the cytoskeleton. The final chapter reviews the shape changes that happen during embryogenesis. It also considers how the polarity of the embryo is determined. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, embryologists, and cell biologists.
I. Basic Determinants of Cell Shape
1. Tension and Compression as Basic Determinants of Cell Form and Function: Utilization of a Cellular Tensegrity Mechanism
I. Introduction
II. Cell Shape and Regulation of Cell Function
III. Determinants of Cell Shape
IV. Modeling Cell Behavior with Tensegrity Cell Models
V. How Physical Forces Provide Regulatory Information
VI. Conclusion
References
2. Cell Motility and Tissue Morphogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Cell Motility: Forces in the Leading Lamella
III. Mechanical Aspects of Morphogenesis
IV. Discussion
References
3. Ion Channels as Mechanical Transducers
I. Introduction
II. Stretch-Activated Ion Channels
III. Nonspecific Mechanosensors and Stretch-Activated Channels
IV. Evolution of Stretch-Activated Channels
V. Stretch-Activated Channels in Cell Size Regulation: A Speculation
References
II. Molecular Approaches to Cell Shape
4. Cell Shape and Cell Contacts: Molecular Approaches to Cytoskeleton Expression
I. Introduction
II. Cell Shape-Related Regulation of Cytoskeletal Protein Expression
III. Regulation of Cytoskeleton Organization and Expression during Differentiation
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Fibronectin as a Transducer of Tension
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Properties of Fibronectin
III. Fibronectin Receptors
IV. Cytoskeleton Interactions
V. Fibronectin: Cell Adhesion, Shape, and Motility
References
6. Extracellular Matrix Interaction with the Cytoskeleton
I. Introduction
II. Cell Shape, Cytoskeleton, and Gene Expression
III. Regulation of Levels of Gene Expression by the Cytoskeleton
IV. Mechanisms of Cytochalasin Action
V. Interaction of the Extracellular Matrix with Actin via Cell Surface Receptors
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
7. Cell Shape and Growth Control: Role of Cytoskeleton-Extracellular Matrix Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Growth Factors and the Cell Cycle
III. Cell Adhesion and Growth Control
IV. Importance of Cell-Extracellular Matrix Interactions
V. Role of the Cytoskeleton
References
III. Shaping in Specialized Cells
8. Red Cell Shape
I. Introduction
II. Red Cell Morphology
III. Red Cell Volume
IV. The Red Cell Membrane
V. The Red Cell Membrane Skeleton
VI. Membrane Mechanics
VII. Bilayer Couple Effects
VIII. Membrane Elasticity
IX. Membrane Plasticity
X. Red Cell Deformability
XI. Membrane Durability
XII. Evolution of Red Cell Shape
XIII. Speculations on the Genesis of Red Cell Shape
References
9. Nerve Cell Shape
I. Introduction
II. Neuronal Morphology and Maintenance
III. Chemical Properties of Cytoskeletal Components
IV. Formation of Neuronal Processes
V. Changes of Mature Neuronal Shape
VI. Summary
References
10. Effect of Cell Shape on Cartilage Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Cell Shape on Chondrogenic Differentiation
III. Effects of Cell Shape on Continued Expression of the Cartilage Phenotype
IV. Speculations: Mechanisms of Shape or of Cytoskeletal Influences on Differentiation
V. Concluding Remarks
References
11. Bone Cell Shape and Function
I. Bone Cell Shape, Motility, and Function
II. Response of Bone, Bone Cells, and Cytoplasm to Mechanical Perturbations
III. Summary
References
IV. The Shape of Organisms
12. Unicellular Morphogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Morphogenesis in Protozoa
III. Morphogenesis in Unicellular Algae
IV. Conclusions
References
13. Cell Shape and Vertebrate Embryogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Embryonic Polarity
III. Gastrulation and Notochord Formation
IV. Neurulation
V. Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th June 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149990
Felix Bronner
Department of Oral Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center