Cell Separation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125645034, 9781483219400

Cell Separation

1st Edition

Methods and Selected Applications

Editors: Thomas G. Pretlow Theresa P. Pretlow
eBook ISBN: 9781483219400
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th June 1984
Page Count: 336
Description

Cell Separation: Methods and Selected Application, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the design and application of methods for the separation of cells. This book covers a variety of topics, including lymphoma cells, lectins, purification of cells from lung tumors, macrophage electrophoretic migration test, tissue heterogeneity, and characteristics of cultured cells.

Organized into 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the approaches in examining particular cell-surface properties and their role in the metastatic process. This text then examines lectins as important tools for identification and separation of cells, particularly of lymphocyte subpopulations. Other chapters consider the various methods that have been used to disperse rat pituitary tissue into single cells. This book discusses as well the different methods for isolating type II cells. The final chapter deals with the significance of having cell cultures homogeneous for a given cell type.

This book is a valuable resource for cell biologists, experimental oncologists, hematologists, immunologists, and endocrinologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. Separation of Malignant Lymphoid Cells by Countercurrent Distribution

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Methods

III. Fractionation of RAW117 Lymphoma Cells

IV. Discussion of the Technique

References

2. Use of Lectins for Separation of Cells

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Selected Applications

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

3. Enzymatic Disaggregation of Human Bronchogenic Carcinomas followed by Velocity Sedimentation of Cells

I. Introduction

II. Enzymatic Disaggregation of Tumors

III. Suspensions of Tumors: Storage and Composition

IV. Purification of Cells from Lung Tumors

V. Concluding Remarks

References

4. Macrophage Electrophoretic Migration (MEM) Test with Some Illustrative and Heuristic Applications

I. Historical Introduction

II. Basic Requirements

III. Preparation of Macrophages

IV. Preparation of Lymphocytes

V. Procedure: Cancer

VI. Applications

References

5. Implementation of Microtechniques to Resolve Tissue Heterogeneity

I. Introduction

II. Description of Microtechniques

III. Cell Differentiation in the Cellular Slime Mold Dictyostelium discoideum

IV. Adaptation of the Micromethods to Human Mammary Tumors

V. Conclusions

References

6. In Vitro Isolation of Malignant Cells from Small Cell Carcinomas

I. Introduction

II. Establishment of Cell Lines

III. Characteristics of Cultured Cells

IV. Summary

References

7. Computer-Controlled Cell Electrophoresis Microscope

I. Introduction

II. Design of the Automated Electrophoresis Microscope System (AEMS)

III. Features Important to the Operation of the AEMS

IV. Conclusions

References

8. Separation of Cells from the Rat Anterior Pituitary Gland

I. Cellular Organization of the Rat Anterior Pituitary Gland

II. Preparation of Rat Pituitary Cell Suspensions

III. Methods Used to Differentiate Pituitary Cell Types

IV. Review of Pituitary Cell Separation Studies

V. Separated Pituitary Cells: Applications

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

9. Isolation of Type II Pneumocytes and Their Application in the Study of Pulmonary Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Overview—Type II Cell Isolation

III. Method of Isolation

IV. Applications

V. Conclusion

References

10. Selective Media

I. Introduction

II. Biological Basis for Selective Growth

III. Families of Cells with Similar Growth Requirements

IV. Selective Growth of Human Epidermal Keratinocytes

V. Techniques for Achieving Selective Growth

VI. Future Prospects

References

11. Cell Labeling and Separation Using Immunospecific Microspheres

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations

III. Cell-Specific Ligands

IV. Microspheres for Cell Labeling and Separation

V. Cell-Labeling Methods

VI. Applications of Microspheres in Cell Separations

VII. Summary and Concluding Remarks

References

12. Collagenase and the Isolation of Cells from Bone

I. Cells of the Osteoblast Line

II. Cells of the Osteoclast Line

III. Isolation of Calvarial Cells

IV. Clostridium histolyticum Collagenase

V. Cell Separation Techniques

VI. Culture of Human Bone Cells

VII. Freezing Cells for Storage

References

13. Cell Separation by Biological Methods

I. Introduction

II. Differential Culture Procedures

III. Selective Reagents

IV. Selective Media

V. Discussion

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219400

About the Editor

Thomas G. Pretlow

Theresa P. Pretlow

