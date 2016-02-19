Cell Separation
1st Edition
Methods and Selected Applications
Description
Cell Separation: Methods and Selected Application, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the design and application of methods for the separation of cells. This book covers a variety of topics, including lymphoma cells, lectins, purification of cells from lung tumors, macrophage electrophoretic migration test, tissue heterogeneity, and characteristics of cultured cells.
Organized into 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the approaches in examining particular cell-surface properties and their role in the metastatic process. This text then examines lectins as important tools for identification and separation of cells, particularly of lymphocyte subpopulations. Other chapters consider the various methods that have been used to disperse rat pituitary tissue into single cells. This book discusses as well the different methods for isolating type II cells. The final chapter deals with the significance of having cell cultures homogeneous for a given cell type.
This book is a valuable resource for cell biologists, experimental oncologists, hematologists, immunologists, and endocrinologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. Separation of Malignant Lymphoid Cells by Countercurrent Distribution
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
III. Fractionation of RAW117 Lymphoma Cells
IV. Discussion of the Technique
References
2. Use of Lectins for Separation of Cells
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Selected Applications
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
3. Enzymatic Disaggregation of Human Bronchogenic Carcinomas followed by Velocity Sedimentation of Cells
I. Introduction
II. Enzymatic Disaggregation of Tumors
III. Suspensions of Tumors: Storage and Composition
IV. Purification of Cells from Lung Tumors
V. Concluding Remarks
References
4. Macrophage Electrophoretic Migration (MEM) Test with Some Illustrative and Heuristic Applications
I. Historical Introduction
II. Basic Requirements
III. Preparation of Macrophages
IV. Preparation of Lymphocytes
V. Procedure: Cancer
VI. Applications
References
5. Implementation of Microtechniques to Resolve Tissue Heterogeneity
I. Introduction
II. Description of Microtechniques
III. Cell Differentiation in the Cellular Slime Mold Dictyostelium discoideum
IV. Adaptation of the Micromethods to Human Mammary Tumors
V. Conclusions
References
6. In Vitro Isolation of Malignant Cells from Small Cell Carcinomas
I. Introduction
II. Establishment of Cell Lines
III. Characteristics of Cultured Cells
IV. Summary
References
7. Computer-Controlled Cell Electrophoresis Microscope
I. Introduction
II. Design of the Automated Electrophoresis Microscope System (AEMS)
III. Features Important to the Operation of the AEMS
IV. Conclusions
References
8. Separation of Cells from the Rat Anterior Pituitary Gland
I. Cellular Organization of the Rat Anterior Pituitary Gland
II. Preparation of Rat Pituitary Cell Suspensions
III. Methods Used to Differentiate Pituitary Cell Types
IV. Review of Pituitary Cell Separation Studies
V. Separated Pituitary Cells: Applications
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
9. Isolation of Type II Pneumocytes and Their Application in the Study of Pulmonary Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Overview—Type II Cell Isolation
III. Method of Isolation
IV. Applications
V. Conclusion
References
10. Selective Media
I. Introduction
II. Biological Basis for Selective Growth
III. Families of Cells with Similar Growth Requirements
IV. Selective Growth of Human Epidermal Keratinocytes
V. Techniques for Achieving Selective Growth
VI. Future Prospects
References
11. Cell Labeling and Separation Using Immunospecific Microspheres
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Cell-Specific Ligands
IV. Microspheres for Cell Labeling and Separation
V. Cell-Labeling Methods
VI. Applications of Microspheres in Cell Separations
VII. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
12. Collagenase and the Isolation of Cells from Bone
I. Cells of the Osteoblast Line
II. Cells of the Osteoclast Line
III. Isolation of Calvarial Cells
IV. Clostridium histolyticum Collagenase
V. Cell Separation Techniques
VI. Culture of Human Bone Cells
VII. Freezing Cells for Storage
References
13. Cell Separation by Biological Methods
I. Introduction
II. Differential Culture Procedures
III. Selective Reagents
IV. Selective Media
V. Discussion
References
Index
