Cell Separation: Methods and Selected Application, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the design and application of methods for the separation of cells. This book covers a variety of topics, including lymphoma cells, lectins, purification of cells from lung tumors, macrophage electrophoretic migration test, tissue heterogeneity, and characteristics of cultured cells.

Organized into 13 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the approaches in examining particular cell-surface properties and their role in the metastatic process. This text then examines lectins as important tools for identification and separation of cells, particularly of lymphocyte subpopulations. Other chapters consider the various methods that have been used to disperse rat pituitary tissue into single cells. This book discusses as well the different methods for isolating type II cells. The final chapter deals with the significance of having cell cultures homogeneous for a given cell type.

This book is a valuable resource for cell biologists, experimental oncologists, hematologists, immunologists, and endocrinologists.