Cell Separation: Methods and Selected Applications is a compendium of articles on the design and/or application of methods for the separation of cells.

This volume presents contributions on relatively finite subjects on cell separation. It covers topics on cell separation such as methods for obtaining cells in suspension from animal tissues; some of the kinds of data that are helpful in the description of cell purifications; and separation of host cells infiltrating tumors and allografts by velocity sedimentation at unit gravity. The separation of different kinds of nucleated cells from blood by centrifugal elutriation; a new approach to the separation of cells at unit gravity; and the isolation and culture of homogeneous populations of glomerular cell types are elucidated as well.

Experimental oncologists, hematologists, immunologists, cell biologists, endocrinologists, and others who are not already expert in the use of methods for cell separation will find the book highly useful.