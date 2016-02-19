Cell Separation
1st Edition
Methods and Selected Applications
Description
Cell Separation: Methods and Selected Applications is a compendium of articles on the design and/or application of methods for the separation of cells.
This volume presents contributions on relatively finite subjects on cell separation. It covers topics on cell separation such as methods for obtaining cells in suspension from animal tissues; some of the kinds of data that are helpful in the description of cell purifications; and separation of host cells infiltrating tumors and allografts by velocity sedimentation at unit gravity. The separation of different kinds of nucleated cells from blood by centrifugal elutriation; a new approach to the separation of cells at unit gravity; and the isolation and culture of homogeneous populations of glomerular cell types are elucidated as well.
Experimental oncologists, hematologists, immunologists, cell biologists, endocrinologists, and others who are not already expert in the use of methods for cell separation will find the book highly useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Methods for Obtaining Cells in Suspension from Animal Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Nonenzymatic Methods of Tissue Disaggregation
III. Proteolytic Enzymes for Disaggregation
IV. Subsidiary Enzymes
V. Protease Inhibitors
VI. Protective Agents
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
2. Evaluation of Data, Problems, and General Approach
I. Introduction
II. Markers
III. Quantitative Characterization of Cells Before and After Cell Separation
IV. Morphological Criteria
V. Concluding Comments
References
3. Sedimentation of Cells: An Overview and Discussion of Artifacts
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Velocity Sedimentation
IV. Isopycnic Sedimentation
V. Comparison of Velocity and Isopycnic Sedimentation
VI. Differential Sedimentation and Discontinuous Gradients
VII. Artifacts in Sedimentation of Cells
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
4 . Separation of Host Cells Infiltrating Tumors and Allografts by Velocity Sedimentation at Unit Gravity
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Considerations
III. Potential Problems and Practical Limitations
IV. Velocity Sedimentation of Dissociated Animal Tumors
v. Velocity Sedimentation of Ascites Tumors, Leukemias, and Lymphomas
VI. Velocity Sedimentation of Disaggregated Human Neoplasms
VII. Recovery of Allograft-infiltrating Host Cells by 1 g Velocity Sedimentation
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
5. Analytical Characterization of Adult Granulocyte-Macrophage Progenitor Cells by Sedimentation Velocity and Buoyant Density
I. Introduction
II. Purification Studies
III. Characterization of the Clonable Mouse Granulocyte-Macrophage Progenitor Cells (CFU-C)
IV. Relationship of Mouse CFU-C to Other Clonable Hemopoietic Precursors and Stern Cells
V. Physical Properties of Human CIonable Granulocyte and Macrophage Progenitor Cells
VI. Conclusions
References
6. Sedimentation of Cells in Colloidal Silica (Percoll)
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Percoll
III. Principles of Cell Separation in Percoll
IV. Practical Aspects of the Use of Percoll
v. Does Percoll Interfere with Cell Functions?
VI. Future Use of Percoll
References
7. Separation of Different Kinds of Nucleated Cells from Blood by Centrifugal Elutriation
I. Introduction
II. Physical Characteristics of Human Blood Leukocytes
III. Practical Technique
IV. Isolation of Lymphocytes
V. Isolation of Monocytes
VI. Isolation of Granulocytes
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
8. A New Approach to the Separation of Cells at Unit Gravity
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. CelSep Apparatus for Unit Gravity Separations
IV. Standard Separation Procedure
V. Separation of Human Monocytes from Blood
VI. Characterization of Human Myeloid Stem Cells
VII. Fractionation of Canine Gastric Cells
VIII. Advantages and Disadvantages of the CelSep Method
References
9. Electronic Cell Sorting of Hemopoietic Progenitor Cells
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Sorting of Unstained Hemopoietic Cells
IV. Sorting of Hemopoietic Cells Labeled with Antibodies
V. Sorting of Hemopoietic Cells Labeled with Lectins
VI. Sorting of Hemopoietic Cells by Other Techniques
VII. Summary and Future Perspectives
References
10. Separation of Individual Cells from the Fundic Gastric Mucosa
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Gastric Mucosal Cell Isolation
III. Methods for Cell Purification
IV. General Characteristics of Isolated Gastric Cells
V. Specific Advantages and Disadvantages of the Various Purification Methods
VI. Functional Characterization of Isolated Gastric Cells
References
11. Isolation and Culture of Homogeneous Populations of Glomerular Cell Types
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Techniques for Isolating Glomerular Cells
IV. Tissue Culture Medium Used to Culture Glomerular Cells
V. Properties of Glomerular Cells in Culture
VI. Future Areas of Research on the Biology and Pathobiology of Glomerular Cells
References
12. Separation and Subfractionation of Blood Cell Populations Based on Their Surface Properties by Partitioning in Two-Polymer Aqueous Phase Systems
I. Introduction
II. Separation and Subfractionation of Blood Cells
III. Cell-Cell Affinity Reflected by Countercurrent Distribution
IV. Conclusion
References
13. Purification of Basophilic Leukocytes from Guinea Pig and Human Blood and from Guinea Pig Bone Marrow
I. Introduction
II. Purification of Guinea Pig Blood and Bone Marrow Basophils
III. Purification of Human Peripheral Blood Basophils
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219387