Cell Press Reviews: Stem Cells to Model and Treat Disease

Preface

Chapter 1. Stem Cell Therapies Could Change Medicine… If They Get the Chance

Summary

Introduction

Doing Harm

The Therapeutic Entity is the Stem Cell Itself

In Vivo Veritas

An Unexpected but Potent Barrier: Business Development

In Closing....

References

Chapter 2. Why Is It Taking So Long to Develop Clinically Competitive Stem Cell Therapies for CNS Disorders?

Summary

Introduction

The Problem of Generating the Right Cells and Understanding Their Mechanisms of Action

The Problem of Using the Right Animal Model and Behavioral Tests

The Problem of Distribution and Progression of Pathology

The Problem of Translating Basic Research Findings to Patients

The Problem of Competing Therapeutic Approaches

The Problem of Costs

Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Assessing the Safety of Stem Cell Therapeutics

Acknowledgments

Summary

Introduction

Current Status of Stem Cell Therapeutics and the Safety Challenge

The Safety Issues: Preclinical Assessment

The Safety Issues: Clinical Assessment

Current Assays for Stem Cell Therapy Safety Assessment

Regulation of Stem Cell Therapeutics

Proposals

References

Chapter 4. The Promise and Perils of Stem Cell Therapeutics

Acknowledgments

Summary

Cell Therapeutics: The Current Standard of Care

Lessons from the Historical Development of HSC Transplantation

Stem Cell Therapeutics: Frontline Clinical Trials and Medical Innovations

Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Reprogramming Cellular Identity for Regenerative Medicine

Acknowledgments

Summary

Introduction

Manipulating Cellular Identity In Vitro

Reprogramming-Based Disease Models Provide a New Platform for Disease Research

Reprogramming Imperfectly Resets the Epigenome to an ES Cell-Like State

Sources of Epigenetic Variation In Vivo: Environment and Stochasticity

Genetic, Environmental, and Epigenetic Contributions to Complex Diseases

Value of Stem Cell-Based Disease Modeling

Conclusions

References

Chapter 6. Cardiac Stem Cell Therapy and the Promise of Heart Regeneration

Acknowledgments

Summary

Introduction

Established Principles

Unresolved Questions

Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Next-Generation Regenerative Medicine: Organogenesis from Stem Cells in 3D Culture

Summary

Introduction: Key Roles for Noncentralized Patterning Mechanisms in Organogenesis

Self-Organization of Neuroectodermal Structures

Endodermal Tissues

Control of Epithelial-Mesenchymal Interactions

Perspectives for Future Medical Applications

References

Chapter 8. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Past, Present, and Future

Acknowledgments

Summary

Introduction

The Merging of Three Scientific Streams Led to the Production of iPSCs

Maturation and Understanding of iPSC Technology

New Scientific Streams have Emerged from iPSC Technology

The Big Question: are iPSCs Different from ESCs?

Is there a “Dark Side” to Induced Pluripotency?

Why are ESCs and iPSCs So Remarkably Similar?

Concluding Thoughts

References

Chapter 9. Remodeling Neurodegeneration: Somatic Cell Reprogramming-Based Models of Adult Neurological Disorders

Acknowledgments

Summary

Introduction

Cell-Fate Plasticity and iPSC Reprogramming

Directed Reprogramming: A Shortcut

Cell Reprogramming-Based Models of Adult Neurological Disorders

AD: Cell-Type-Specific In Vitro Correlates of Human Brain Pathology

PD and the Role of Environmental Stressors

ALS and Nonautonomous Mechanisms of Disease

Therapeutics: the Endgame

Epigenetic Reprogramming and the Etiology of Neurological Disorders: Nature Versus Nurture

Conclusion

References

Chapter 10. Therapeutic Translation of iPSCs for Treating Neurological Disease

Summary

Introduction

Modeling Neurological and Psychiatric Diseases In Vitro with Pluripotent Stem Cells

Translational and Clinical Opportunities for Pluripotent Stem Cells

Conclusion/Future Directions

References

Chapter 11. Modeling Human Disease with Pluripotent Stem Cells: From Genome Association to Function

Acknowledgments

Summary

Resolving the Taxonomy of Human Disease

hPSCs as a Powerful Tool for Modeling Human Disease

Challenges and Approaches to Disease Modeling with hPSCs

Illuminating Disease Mechanisms with hPSC-Based Disease-Modeling Data

Identification of Shared Molecular Disease Mechanisms between Disease Subtypes

hPSCs as a Tool to Sort and Curate Genomics Data

Modeling Non-Cell-Autonomous Contributions to Human Disease with hPSCs

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 12. How Can Human Pluripotent Stem Cells Help Decipher and Cure Huntington’s Disease?

Summary

Introduction

PSC-Based Therapy for HD

Human PSCs for Gene Therapy Validations

Exploring Molecular Mechanisms of HD Using Human PSC Lines

So, What can PSC Neural Derivatives Tell Us about HD?

Using Human PSC Lines for Drug Discovery in HD

Conclusion

References

Chapter 13. Integrating Human Pluripotent Stem Cells into Drug Development

Acknowledgments

Summary

Introduction

Shifting Paradigms in Drug Discovery

Building More Physiologically Relevant In Vitro Assays

IVD hPSC-Derived Cells for Drug Discovery

Challenges to Implementing IVD hPSC-Derived Cell Models in Drug Discovery

Introduction of New Technology

Licensing, Intellectual Property, and Legal Issues

Cell-Based Issues

Assay-Based Issues

Future Use of IVD hPSC-Derived Cells in Drug Discovery

References

Chapter 14. Process Engineering of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells for Clinical Application

Acknowledgments

Summary

The Potential for hPSC-Based Therapies

Transferring hPSCs to the Clinic: Crucial Needs in Process Engineering

Process Engineering of hPSCs

Final Remarks and Future Perspectives

References

Chapter 15. Mesenchymal Stem Cells: Therapeutic Outlook for Stroke

Summary

Current Therapies for Stroke

Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)

MSC Transplantation in Experimental Stroke Models

Clinical Studies on Intravenously Delivered Human MSCs

Concluding Remarks and Future Prospects

References

Chapter 16. The Potential of Stem Cells as an In Vitro Source of Red Blood Cells for Transfusion

Summary

Unmet Transfusion Needs

The Search for the Optimal Stem Cell Source

Economic and Logistical Challenges

Intermediate Therapeutic Goals

Safety Concerns

Concluding Remarks

Web Resources

References

Chapter 17. Hematopoietic-Stem-Cell-Based Gene Therapy for HIV Disease

Acknowledgments

Summary

Background

Identification and Expansion of HSCS

Introduction of De Novo Gene Functions into HSCs

Selection of Gene Functions to Confer Resistance to HIV

In Vivo Engraftment of Transduced HSCs

Pretransplant Conditioning Regimens

Design of HSC-Based Gene Therapy Clinical Trials in Humans

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 18. Stem Cells in Translation

iPSCs in Clinics

Transplantation

Brain in a Dish

Cardiac Transdifferentiation

Stem Cell and Diabetes

Cancer Stem Cells

Secrets in the Egg

Power of Tissue Culture

Challenges Ahead

Index