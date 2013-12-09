Cell Press Reviews: Core Concepts in Cell Biology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
About Cell Press
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1. The Cell Biology of Genomes: Bringing the Double Helix to Life
Acknowledgments
Summary
Introduction
The Stochastic Genome
Epigenetics—and When Epigenetics is not Epigenetics
Genome Organization as a Modulator of Genome Function
Facing the Complexity
References
Chapter 2. Condensin, Chromatin Crossbarring and Chromosome Condensation
Acknowledgements
Summary
Introduction
Molecular Architecture of Condensin
Differential Contributions of Condensin I and II to Chromosome Structure
Cell-Cycle Regulation of Chromosome Condensation
Towards a Mechanistic Understanding of Chromosome Condensation
A Model for Mitotic Chromosome Condensation
References
Chapter 3. Nuclear Positioning
Acknowledgments
Summary
Introduction
The Nuclear Positioning Toolbox
Initiation of Nuclear Movement
Characteristics of Nuclear Movements
MT-Mediated Nuclear Movement
Actin-Mediated Nuclear Movement
Nuclear Positioning and Disease
Cellular Significance of Nuclear Positioning: Hypotheses and Perspectives
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Evolution and Function of the Mitotic Checkpoint
Acknowledgments
Summary
Mitosis, Kinetochores, and the Mitotic Checkpoint
Evolution of the MC and its Auxiliary Proteins
The Inhibitor and its Target: MCC and Cdc20
Evolution, Function, and Regulation of Cdc20
Feedback Control of the MC: Ubiquitination of Cdc20 by the APC/C
Catalyzing MCC Production
The APC/C Pseudosubstrate Inhibitor within the MCC
The Fate of a Paralog: Evolution and Function of Bub1
Kinetochore Scaffolds for the Mitotic Checkpoint
Regulating the MCC: Essential and Conserved Contributions of Mitotic Kinases
Auxiliary MC Proteins: The RZZ Complex
Releasing the Brake: MC Silencing
Concluding Thoughts and Future Directions
Supplemental Information
References
Chapter 5. Cell Division Orientation in Animals
Summary
Introduction
Shaping Tissues and Organs
Generating Cellular Diversity
Switching the Division Axis to Generate Cellular Diversity
Mechanism of Cell Division Orientation: Extracellular Cues
Mechanism of Cell Division Orientation: Intrinsic Cues
Connecting Extrinsic and Intrinsic Polarity Cues to Control Oriented Cell Division
PCP Control of Cell Shape and Cell Division Orientation
NuMA- and PCP-Independent Spindle Orientation Pathways
Developmental Consequences of Altered Cell Division Orientation
Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Cell Polarity: Mechanochemical Patterning
Acknowledgments
Summary
Ubiquity and Universality During Cell Polarization
Symmetry Breaking and Pattern Formation in Chemical Systems
Mechanically Polarizing Systems
Coupled Mechanochemical Systems
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7. Encoding and Decoding Cellular Information through Signaling Dynamics
Acknowledgments
Summary
Introduction
Quantifying Dynamics in Living Systems
Impact of Identity and Strength of Upstream Stimuli
Dynamics Associated with Specific Downstream Responses
Targeted Perturbations of Signaling Dynamics
Linking Dynamics with Network Structure
Functions Achieved through Modulation of Signaling Dynamics
Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 8. Directed Cytoskeleton Self-Organization
Acknowledgments
Summary
Setting Boundaries
Actin Network Self-Organization
MT Network Self-Organization
Cellular Self-Organization
Tissue self-organization
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 9. Mitochondria in Apoptosis: Bcl-2 Family Members and Mitochondrial Dynamics
Acknowledgments
Summary
Introduction
Bcl-2 Family Members
Mechanisms of Activation of Proapoptotic Bcl-2 Family Members
How Does Bax or Bak Permeabilize the Outer Mitochondrial Membrane?
Mechanistic Link between Mitochondrial Dynamics and MOMP: The Role of Membrane Hemifusion/Hemifission Intermediates
The Role of Mitochondria in Drosophila Cell Apoptosis
Apoptosis in the Worm
Bcl-2 Family Proteins and Mitochondrial Dynamics
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 10. Golgi Membrane Dynamics and Lipid Metabolism
Acknowledgements
Summary
Introduction
Ptdins-4-Phosphate and TGN Function
The Yin and Yang of Lipid Transfer Proteins and TGN Functions
Metazoan Lipid Transfer Proteins and the Golgi System
Sac1 Phosphoinositide Phosphatases and the Golgi System
Diacylglycerol and the Transport Carrier Cycle
Phosphatidic Acid Metabolism and Golgi Membrane Trafficking
PtdOH Remodeling Enzymes and Golgi Dynamics
Genetic Models for PLD Function
Genetic Models for BARS Function
Amino-Phospholipids and Membrane Trafficking
Sterols and the Golgi Complex
Glycolipid Transfer Proteins
Concluding Thoughts
References
Chapter 11. Weaving the Web of ER Tubules
Acknowledgments
Summary
Introduction
The Cytoskeleton
Curvature-Stabilizing Proteins
Atlastin GTPase-Mediated Homotypic ER Fusion
Mechanism of ATL-Mediated Fusion
Homotypic ER Fusion in Yeast and Plants
Perspective
References
Chapter 12. The ESCRT Pathway
Acknowledgments
Summary
Introduction
The ESCRT Complexes
Cargo: ESCRT-Mediated Cargo Recognition and Sorting
ESCRT-Mediated Membrane Deformation and Scission
Closing
References
Chapter 13. Mechanisms of Autophagosome Biogenesis
Acknowledgements
Summary
Introduction
Autophagosome Formation
Membrane Sources for Phagophores
Transition from Autophagosome Precursor to Phagophore
Transition from Phagophore to Autophagosomes — Roles of Atg8 Proteins
Synthesis, Challenges and Future Questions
References
Chapter 14. Organelle Growth Control through Limiting Pools of Cytoplasmic Components
Acknowledgements
Summary
Introduction
How Can the Cytoplasm Provide Dynamic Size Control?
Control of Centrosome Size
Centriole Duplication
Nuclear Size Control — Limiting Component or Active Control?
Cell Polarity — Global Control of Size and Number
Flagellar Length Control — Competition for Limiting Components
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 15. Curvature, Lipid Packing, and Electrostatics of Membrane Organelles: Defining Cellular Territories in Determining Specificity
Acknowledgments
Summary
Introduction
Biochemistry on Lipid Membrane Surfaces
Recognition of Organelles by Peripheral Proteins
Membrane Electrostatics
Lipid-Packing Defects
Membrane Curvature
Changing Membrane Properties
Phagocytosis: Decrease in Electrostatics Drives Membrane Maturation
Feedback Loops Linking Membrane Curvature and Vesicle Biogenesis
Barkor: Interplay between Curvature and PI(3)P Synthesis for Autophagosome Formation
Lipid-Packing Defects as an Index of Lipid Droplet Expansion
Membrane Contact Sites: When Lipid Territories Meet
Dangerous Combinations
Limits of the Two Territories Model and Perspectives
References
Chapter 16. Clathrin-Mediated Endocytosis in Budding Yeast
Acknowledgements
Summary
Endocytosis in Yeast: Past, Present and Future
Early Stages of Endocytosis, Including Cargo Selection
Coat Maturation
WASP/Myosin Recruitment
Actin Polymerization
Scission and Uncoating
Phosphorylation, Ubiquitination and Lipid Modification
Ultrastructural Analysis
Theoretical Modeling
Relationship to Mammalian Endocytosis
Concluding Remarks
References
Glossary
Chapter 17. Life at the Leading Edge
Acknowledgments
Summary
Introduction
Lamellipodia
Filopodia
Invadopodia
Blebs
Collective Cell Migration
Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter 18. Use the Force: Membrane Tension as an Organizer of Cell Shape and Motility
Acknowledgments
Summary
Introduction
Feedback between PM Tension and Cellular Processes
Role of Cytoskeletal Tension Versus PM Tension
Sensing PM Tension
Global Versus Local Membrane Tension
Future Directions
References
Chapter 19. Thinking Outside the Cell: How Cadherins Drive Adhesion
Acknowledgments
Summary
The Classical Cadherin Family
Extracellular Cadherin Domains Drive Adhesion from Outside the Cell
Mechanism of Adhesive Binding Between Single Cadherin Molecules from Apposed Cells
Speed Dating: The X-dimer Intermediate
From Bonds to Junctions
Non-Classical Cadherin Subfamilies Suggest Diversity of Adhesive Mechanism
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 20. Actin Cortex Mechanics and Cellular Morphogenesis
Acknowledgments
Summary
The Actomyosin Cortex Controls Animal Cell Shape
Structure and Composition of the Cortical Network
Mechanical Properties of the Cortex
Physical Descriptions of the Cortex
Cortex Contractility and Cell Shape Control
Dysregulation in Disease
Concluding Remarks
References
Glossary
Index
Description
Written by leading cell biologists and curated by Cell Press editors, reviews in the Cell Press Reviews: Core Concepts in Cell Biology publication informs, inspires, and connects cell biologists at all stages in their careers with timely, comprehensive insight into the most recent exciting developments across cell biology and hot topics within core areas of the field including:
- Signaling mechanisms and membrane biology
- Cytoskeletal self-organization and cell polarity
- Organelle dynamics and biogenesis
- Morphogenesis and cell motility
- Chromatin and genome organization in nuclear function
Contributions come from leading voices in cell biology, who are defining the future of their field, including:
- Tom Misteli, National Cancer Institute
- Galit Lahav, Harvard Medical School
- Scott D. Emr, Cornell University
- David G. Drubin, University of California, Berkeley
- Tom Rapoport, Harvard Medical School
- Anthony A. Hyman, Max Planck Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, Dresden
This publication is part of the Cell Press Reviews series, which features reviews published in Cell Press primary research and Trends reviews journals.
Key Features
- Provides timely, comprehensive coverage across a broad range of cell biological topics
- Offers foundational knowledge and expert insights to students and others new to the field
- Features reviews from leaders in cell biology research and discussion of future directions for the field
- Includes articles originally published in Cell, Current Biology, Developmental Cell, and Trends in Cell Biology
Readership
Academic, medical researchers and students across cell biology, molecular biology, developmental biology, stem cells
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © AP Cell 2014
- Published:
- 9th December 2013
- Imprint:
- AP Cell
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780127999180
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124201934
Reviews
"…collates topical review articles recently published in Cell Press journals…informs, inspires, and connects cell biologists at all stages in their careers with timely, comprehensive insight into the most recent exciting developments across cell biology and hot topics within core areas of the field…" --Anticancer Research 34, 2014