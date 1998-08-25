Cell Polarity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762303816, 9780080877112

Cell Polarity, Volume 26

1st Edition

Editors: J.R. Bartles
eBook ISBN: 9780080877112
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762303816
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th August 1998
Page Count: 258
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
95.00
80.75
150.00
127.50
118.00
100.30
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (J.R. Bartles). Cell Polarity in the Budding Yeast Saccharomyces Cerevisiae (C. Costigan and M. Snyder). Cell Polarity and mouse early Development (T.P. Fleming, E. Butler, J. Collins, B. Sheth, and A.E. Wild). Signals and Mechanisms of Sorting in Epithelial Polarity (C.J. Gottardi and M.J. Caplan). The Generation of Polarity in Neuronal Cells (S.K. Powell and R.J. Rivas). Polarity and Development of the Cell Surface in Skeletal Muscle (A.O. Jorgensen). Polarity and Polarization of Fibroblasts in Culture (A.K. Harris). Index.

Description

Few cells conform to the stereotype of the spherical blob hastily scribbled on chalkboards and, regrettably, sometimes even displayed prominently in textbooks. Instead, real cells display a remarkable degree of structural and functional asymmetry. In modern cell biological parlance, this asymmetry has come to be lumped under the general heading of "cell polarity". Cell polarity is by no means restricted to the cells of tissues and organs, but can also be displayed by cells that lead a more solitary existence. The amazing extent to which cell morphology is correlated with function has long been a source of inspiration for biologists. Today the fascination continues unabated in the field of cell polarity, where it is fueled by an ever-deepening appreciation for the ways that fundamental cellular processes, such as membrane trafficking and cytoskeleton assembly, contribute to the establishment and maintenance of cell polarity. In the ensuing chapters, a collection of experts will summarize and interpret the findings obtained from basic research on cell polarity in a diverse array of experimental systems.

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080877112
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762303816

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.R. Bartles Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, Northewestern University School of Medicine, Chicago, IL, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.