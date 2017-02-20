Cell Polarity and Morphogenesis, Volume 139
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Editors
Chapter 1. A user's guide for characterizing plasma membrane subdomains in living cells by spot variation fluorescence correlation spectroscopy
- Introduction
- 1. Building a Sensitive and Robust Homemade Spot Variation Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy/Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching Setup
- 2. Sample Preparations and Labeling
- 3. Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy Recording
- 4. Data Analysis and Interpretation
- Conclusion
Chapter 2. Investigating symmetry breaking in yeast: From seeing to understanding
- Introduction
- 1. Genetic Tools
- 2. Microscopy-Based Methods to Visualize Cell Polarization
- Conclusion and Future Perspective
- Notes
Chapter 3. Precise tracking of the dynamics of multiple proteins in endocytic events
- Introduction
- 1. Rationale
- 2. Sample Preparation
- 3. Fluorescence Microscopy
- 4. Image Processing
- 5. Tracking of the Endocytic Spots
- 6. Correction of Dual Channel Trajectory Pair Alignment
- 7. Generation of Average Trajectories and Alignment of the Average Trajectories
- Conclusion
Chapter 4. Quantitative approaches for the study of microtubule aster motion in large eggs
- Introduction
- 1. Three-Dimensional Tracking of Microtubule Asters in Sea Urchin Embryos
- 2. Laser Ablation of Astral Microtubules and In Situ Immunostaining
- Conclusions
Chapter 5. Dissection and characterization of microtubule bundles in the mitotic spindle using femtosecond laser ablation
- Introduction
- 1. Sample Preparation
- 2. Imaging
- 3. Laser Ablation
- 4. Image Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 6. Fluorescence eXclusion Measurement of volume in live cells
- Introduction
- 1. Method
- 2. FXm Pitfalls and Limitations
- 3. Discussion
Chapter 7. Quantitative methods to study epithelial morphogenesis and polarity
- Introduction
- 1. Biological Toolbox
- 2. Imaging Toolbox
- 3. Image Processing Toolbox
- 4. Measurements
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8. Probing tissue interaction with laser-based cauterization in the early developing Drosophila embryo
- Introduction
- 1. Materials
- 2. Methods
- Conclusion
Chapter 9. Optogenetic inhibition of apical constriction during Drosophila embryonic development
- Introduction
- 1. Methods
- Conclusion
Chapter 10. Micropipette aspiration: A unique tool for exploring cell and tissue mechanics in vivo
- Introduction
- 1. Building and Preparing a Microaspiration Setup
- 2. Subcellular Surface Tension Mapping
- 3. Mechanical Properties of Tissues
- General Conclusions
- Supplementary Data
Chapter 11. In-vivo analysis of morphogenesis in plants
- Introduction
- 1. Measuring the Growth: Live Imaging of Growing Tissues at Cellular Resolution
- 2. Probing the Wall Stiffness and Anisotropy
- Conclusions and Perspectives: Beyond Quantitative Live Imaging
- Acknowledgments
Description
Cell Polarity and Morphogenesis, the latest volume in the Methods in Cell Biology series, looks at cell polarity and morphogenesis. Edited by leaders in the field, this volume provides proven, state-of-art techniques, along with relevant historical background and theory, to aid researchers in efficient design and effective implementation of experimental methodologies.
Key Features
- Covers sections on cell polarity, morphogenesis, and emerging studies
- Written by experts in the field
- Includes cutting-edge materials
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128094570
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128093733