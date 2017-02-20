Cell Polarity and Morphogenesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128093733, 9780128094570

Cell Polarity and Morphogenesis, Volume 139

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Thomas Lecuit
eBook ISBN: 9780128094570
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128093733
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th February 2017
Page Count: 236
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. A user's guide for characterizing plasma membrane subdomains in living cells by spot variation fluorescence correlation spectroscopy

  • Introduction
  • 1. Building a Sensitive and Robust Homemade Spot Variation Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy/Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching Setup
  • 2. Sample Preparations and Labeling
  • 3. Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy Recording
  • 4. Data Analysis and Interpretation
  • Conclusion

Chapter 2. Investigating symmetry breaking in yeast: From seeing to understanding

  • Introduction
  • 1. Genetic Tools
  • 2. Microscopy-Based Methods to Visualize Cell Polarization
  • Conclusion and Future Perspective
  • Notes

Chapter 3. Precise tracking of the dynamics of multiple proteins in endocytic events

  • Introduction
  • 1. Rationale
  • 2. Sample Preparation
  • 3. Fluorescence Microscopy
  • 4. Image Processing
  • 5. Tracking of the Endocytic Spots
  • 6. Correction of Dual Channel Trajectory Pair Alignment
  • 7. Generation of Average Trajectories and Alignment of the Average Trajectories
  • Conclusion

Chapter 4. Quantitative approaches for the study of microtubule aster motion in large eggs

  • Introduction
  • 1. Three-Dimensional Tracking of Microtubule Asters in Sea Urchin Embryos
  • 2. Laser Ablation of Astral Microtubules and In Situ Immunostaining
  • Conclusions

Chapter 5. Dissection and characterization of microtubule bundles in the mitotic spindle using femtosecond laser ablation

  • Introduction
  • 1. Sample Preparation
  • 2. Imaging
  • 3. Laser Ablation
  • 4. Image Analysis
  • Conclusion

Chapter 6. Fluorescence eXclusion Measurement of volume in live cells

  • Introduction
  • 1. Method
  • 2. FXm Pitfalls and Limitations
  • 3. Discussion

Chapter 7. Quantitative methods to study epithelial morphogenesis and polarity

  • Introduction
  • 1. Biological Toolbox
  • 2. Imaging Toolbox
  • 3. Image Processing Toolbox
  • 4. Measurements
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8. Probing tissue interaction with laser-based cauterization in the early developing Drosophila embryo

  • Introduction
  • 1. Materials
  • 2. Methods
  • Conclusion

Chapter 9. Optogenetic inhibition of apical constriction during Drosophila embryonic development

  • Introduction
  • 1. Methods
  • Conclusion

Chapter 10. Micropipette aspiration: A unique tool for exploring cell and tissue mechanics in vivo

  • Introduction
  • 1. Building and Preparing a Microaspiration Setup
  • 2. Subcellular Surface Tension Mapping
  • 3. Mechanical Properties of Tissues
  • General Conclusions
  • Supplementary Data

Chapter 11. In-vivo analysis of morphogenesis in plants

  • Introduction
  • 1. Measuring the Growth: Live Imaging of Growing Tissues at Cellular Resolution
  • 2. Probing the Wall Stiffness and Anisotropy
  • Conclusions and Perspectives: Beyond Quantitative Live Imaging
Description

Cell Polarity and Morphogenesis, the latest volume in the Methods in Cell Biology series, looks at cell polarity and morphogenesis. Edited by leaders in the field, this volume provides proven, state-of-art techniques, along with relevant historical background and theory, to aid researchers in efficient design and effective implementation of experimental methodologies.

Key Features

  • Covers sections on cell polarity, morphogenesis, and emerging studies
  • Written by experts in the field
  • Includes cutting-edge materials

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

Thomas Lecuit Serial Volume Editor

