Cell Physiology Source book
1st Edition
Cell Physiology Source Book provides a comprehensive discussion of physiology and biophysics at the cellular level. The book is organized into seven sections covering biophysical chemistry, electrochemistry, metabolism, second messengers, and ultrastructure (Section I); transport physiology, pumps, and exchangers (Section II); membrane excitability and ion channels (Section III); ion channels as targets for toxins, drugs, and genetic diseases (Section IV); synaptic transmission and sensory transduction (Section V); muscle and other contractile systems (Section VI); and bioluminescence and photosynthesis (Section VII). This text was written for graduate and advanced undergraduate students in the life sciences, including those taking courses in cell physiology, cell biophysics, and cell biology. Selected parts of this book can be used for courses in neurobiology, electrobiology, electrophysiology, secretory biology, biological transport, and muscle contraction. Students majoring in engineering, biomedical engineering, physics, and chemistry may use the book to understand the living state of matter. The text can serve as a reference tool for s postdoctoral scholars and faculty engaged in biological research. Medical, dental, and allied health students can also use this book to complement other textbooks in medical/mammalian physiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Section I Biophysical Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Metabolism, Second Messengers, and Ultrastructure
1. Biophysical Chemistry of Cellular Electrolytes
2. The Physiological Structure and Function of Proteins
3. Lateral Lipid Domains and Membrane Function
4. Ultrastructure of Cells
5. Diffusion and Permeability
6. Origin of Resting Membrane Potentials
7. Gibbs-Donnan Equilibrium Potentials
8. Energy Production and Metabolism
9. Signal Transduction
10. Calcium as an Intracellular Second Messenger: Mediation by Calcium Binding Proteins
Section II Transport Physiology, Pumps, and Exchangers
11. Transport of Ions and Nonelectrolytes
12. The Sodium Pump
13. Ca2+-ATPases
14. Na-Ca Exchange Currents
15. Osmosis and the Regulation of Cell Volume
16. Intracellular pH Regulation
17. Polarity of Cell Membranes
Section III Membrane Excitability and Ion Channels
18. Cable Properties and Propagation of Action Potentials
19. Electrogenesis of Membrane Excitability
20. Patch-Clamp Techniques and Analysis
21. Structure and Mechanism of Voltage-Gated Ion Channels
22. Ion Channels in Nonexcitable Cells
23. Ion Channels in Sperm
24. Biology of Gap Junctions
25. Biophysics of the Nuclear Envelope
26. Regulation of Ion Channels by Phosphorylation
27. Ion Channels That Are Directly Regulated
Section IV Ion Channels as Targets for Toxins, Drugs, and Genetic Diseases
28. Ion Channels as Targets for Toxins
29. Ion Channels as Targets for Drugs
30. Ion Channels as Targets for Genetic Disease
Section V Synaptic Transmission and Sensory Transduction
31. Ligand-Gated Ion Channels
32. Synaptic Transmission
33. Excitation-Secretion Coupling
34. Stretch-Sensitive Ion Channels
35. Mechanoreceptor and Sonoreceptor Transduction
36. Cyclic Nucleotide-Gated Ion Channels
37. Visual Transduction
38. Olfactory/Taste Receptor Transduction
39. Stimulus Transduction in Metabolic Sensor Cells
Section VI Muscle and Other Contractile Systems
40. Skeletal Muscle Action Potentials
41. Cardiac Action Potential
42. Smooth Muscle Action Potentials
43. Ca2+ Release from Sarcoplasmic Reticulum in Muscle
44. Contractility of Muscles
45. Amoeboid Movement, Cilia, and Flagella
46. Spasmonemes/Centrin-Based Contraction and Bacterial Flagella
47. Physiological Effects of Pressure on Cell Function
Section VII Bioluminescence and Photosynthesis
48. Bioluminescence
49. Photosynthesis
50. Plant Cell Physiology
Appendix: Review of Electricity and Cable Properties
Index
- No. of pages:
- 753
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 23rd February 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142694
Nicholas Sperelakis
Professor Sperelakis currently is Professor and Chairman Emeritus of Physiology and Biophysics at the College of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati. He is a cell physiologist specializing in cellular electrophysiology. Dr Sperelakis received a B.S. in Chemistry, M.S. in Physiology in 1955, and a Ph.D. in Physiology in 1957, all from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He was also trained in electronics, receiving a certificate from the U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Electronics School in Treasure Island, San Francisco. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Dr. Sperelakis is the author/co-author of over 550 scientific articles in journals and books. He has lectured at numerous universities worldwide and at international conferences/symposia. He has also trained many postdoctoral fellows and graduate students, and has been a visiting professor at several foreign universities. Professor Sperelakis has served on a number of journal editorial boards. He is a member of numerous professional societies and has served on the Council for several of them. He has served on the science program advisory committees for various international conferences and has organized several conferences. Dr. Sperelakis was an Established Investigator of the American Heart Association (AHA), Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory (Woods Hole), and elected Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). He received Awards for research excellence from Ohio AHA in 1995 and SW Ohio in 1996. His listings include Who's Who in the World, in America, in Science and Engineering, in Medicine and Healthcare, and in American Education.
University of Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.