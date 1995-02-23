Cell Physiology Source book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126569704, 9780323142694

Cell Physiology Source book

1st Edition

Editors: Nicholas Sperelakis
eBook ISBN: 9780323142694
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd February 1995
Page Count: 753
Description

Cell Physiology Source Book provides a comprehensive discussion of physiology and biophysics at the cellular level. The book is organized into seven sections covering biophysical chemistry, electrochemistry, metabolism, second messengers, and ultrastructure (Section I); transport physiology, pumps, and exchangers (Section II); membrane excitability and ion channels (Section III); ion channels as targets for toxins, drugs, and genetic diseases (Section IV); synaptic transmission and sensory transduction (Section V); muscle and other contractile systems (Section VI); and bioluminescence and photosynthesis (Section VII). This text was written for graduate and advanced undergraduate students in the life sciences, including those taking courses in cell physiology, cell biophysics, and cell biology. Selected parts of this book can be used for courses in neurobiology, electrobiology, electrophysiology, secretory biology, biological transport, and muscle contraction. Students majoring in engineering, biomedical engineering, physics, and chemistry may use the book to understand the living state of matter. The text can serve as a reference tool for s postdoctoral scholars and faculty engaged in biological research. Medical, dental, and allied health students can also use this book to complement other textbooks in medical/mammalian physiology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Section I Biophysical Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Metabolism, Second Messengers, and Ultrastructure

1. Biophysical Chemistry of Cellular Electrolytes

2. The Physiological Structure and Function of Proteins

3. Lateral Lipid Domains and Membrane Function

4. Ultrastructure of Cells

5. Diffusion and Permeability

6. Origin of Resting Membrane Potentials

7. Gibbs-Donnan Equilibrium Potentials

8. Energy Production and Metabolism

9. Signal Transduction

10. Calcium as an Intracellular Second Messenger: Mediation by Calcium Binding Proteins

Section II Transport Physiology, Pumps, and Exchangers

11. Transport of Ions and Nonelectrolytes

12. The Sodium Pump

13. Ca2+-ATPases

14. Na-Ca Exchange Currents

15. Osmosis and the Regulation of Cell Volume

16. Intracellular pH Regulation

17. Polarity of Cell Membranes

Section III Membrane Excitability and Ion Channels

18. Cable Properties and Propagation of Action Potentials

19. Electrogenesis of Membrane Excitability

20. Patch-Clamp Techniques and Analysis

21. Structure and Mechanism of Voltage-Gated Ion Channels

22. Ion Channels in Nonexcitable Cells

23. Ion Channels in Sperm

24. Biology of Gap Junctions

25. Biophysics of the Nuclear Envelope

26. Regulation of Ion Channels by Phosphorylation

27. Ion Channels That Are Directly Regulated

Section IV Ion Channels as Targets for Toxins, Drugs, and Genetic Diseases

28. Ion Channels as Targets for Toxins

29. Ion Channels as Targets for Drugs

30. Ion Channels as Targets for Genetic Disease

Section V Synaptic Transmission and Sensory Transduction

31. Ligand-Gated Ion Channels

32. Synaptic Transmission

33. Excitation-Secretion Coupling

34. Stretch-Sensitive Ion Channels

35. Mechanoreceptor and Sonoreceptor Transduction

36. Cyclic Nucleotide-Gated Ion Channels

37. Visual Transduction

38. Olfactory/Taste Receptor Transduction

39. Stimulus Transduction in Metabolic Sensor Cells

Section VI Muscle and Other Contractile Systems

40. Skeletal Muscle Action Potentials

41. Cardiac Action Potential

42. Smooth Muscle Action Potentials

43. Ca2+ Release from Sarcoplasmic Reticulum in Muscle

44. Contractility of Muscles

45. Amoeboid Movement, Cilia, and Flagella

46. Spasmonemes/Centrin-Based Contraction and Bacterial Flagella

47. Physiological Effects of Pressure on Cell Function

Section VII Bioluminescence and Photosynthesis

48. Bioluminescence

49. Photosynthesis

50. Plant Cell Physiology

Appendix: Review of Electricity and Cable Properties

Index








About the Editor

Nicholas Sperelakis

Professor Sperelakis currently is Professor and Chairman Emeritus of Physiology and Biophysics at the College of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati. He is a cell physiologist specializing in cellular electrophysiology. Dr Sperelakis received a B.S. in Chemistry, M.S. in Physiology in 1955, and a Ph.D. in Physiology in 1957, all from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He was also trained in electronics, receiving a certificate from the U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Electronics School in Treasure Island, San Francisco. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Dr. Sperelakis is the author/co-author of over 550 scientific articles in journals and books. He has lectured at numerous universities worldwide and at international conferences/symposia. He has also trained many postdoctoral fellows and graduate students, and has been a visiting professor at several foreign universities. Professor Sperelakis has served on a number of journal editorial boards. He is a member of numerous professional societies and has served on the Council for several of them. He has served on the science program advisory committees for various international conferences and has organized several conferences. Dr. Sperelakis was an Established Investigator of the American Heart Association (AHA), Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory (Woods Hole), and elected Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). He received Awards for research excellence from Ohio AHA in 1995 and SW Ohio in 1996. His listings include Who's Who in the World, in America, in Science and Engineering, in Medicine and Healthcare, and in American Education.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.

