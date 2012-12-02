Cell Physiology Source Book - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080574554

Cell Physiology Source Book

3rd Edition

Essentials of Membrane Biophysics

Editors: Nicholas Sperelakis
eBook ISBN: 9780080574554
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 1235
Description

This authoritative book gathers together a broad range of ideas and topics that define the field. It provides clear, concise, and comprehensive coverage of all aspects of cellular physiology from fundamental concepts to more advanced topics. The Third Edition contains substantial new material. Most chapters have been thoroughly reworked. The book includes chapters on important topics such as sensory transduction, the physiology of protozoa and bacteria, the regulation of cell division, and programmed cell death.

Key Features

  • Completely revised and updated - includes 8 new chapters on such topics as membrane structure, intracellular chloride regulation, transport, sensory receptors, pressure, and olfactory/taste receptors
  • Includes broad coverage of both animal and plant cells
  • Appendixes review basics of the propagation of action potentials, electricity, and cable properties
  • Authored by leading experts in the field
  • Clear, concise, comprehensive coverage of all aspects of cellular physiology from fundamental concepts to more advanced topics

Readership

Graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and researchers in physiology, biophysics, cell biology, molecular biology, and biochemistry; upper-level undergraduates taking courses in cellular physiology

Table of Contents

Foreword to the First Edition

Foreword to the Second Edition

Foreword to the Third Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the Third Edition



Section I Biophysical Chemistry, Metabolism, Second

Messengers, and Ultrastructure

1. Biophysical Chemistry of Physiological Solutions

Appendix: Thermodynamics of Membrane Transport

2. Physiological Structure and Function of Proteins

3. Structural Organization and Properties of Appendix: Exponential Time Course Membrane Lipids

4. Cell Membranes and Model Membranes

5. Lipid Domains and Biological Membrane Function

6. Ultrastructure of Cells

7. Energy Production and Metabolism

8. Physiology of Mitochondria

9. Signal Transduction

10. Calcium as an Intracellular Second Messenger: Mediation by Calcium-Binding Proteins

11. Regulation of Cellular Functions by Extracellular Calcium

12. Cellular Responses to Hormones

Section II Membrane Potential, Transport Physiology, Pumps, and Exchangers

13. Diffusion and Permeability

Appendix: Exponential Time Course of Diffusion

14. Origin of Resting Membrane Potentials

Appendix

15. Gibbs-Donnan Equilibrium Potentials

16. Mechanisms of Carrier-Mediated Transport: Facilitated Diffusion, Cotransport, and Countertransport

17. Sodium Pump Function

18. Ca2 +-ATPases

19. Na+-Ca2+ Exchange Currents

20. Intracellular Chloride Regulation

21. Osmosis and Regulation of Cell Volume

22. Intracellular pH Regulation

23. Membrane Transport in Red Blood Cells

Section III Membrane Excitability and Ion Channels

24. Cable Properties and Propagation of Action Potentials

Appendix 1: Propagation in Cardiac Muscle and Smooth Muscles

Appendix 2: Derivation of the Cable Equation and the AC Length Constant

25. Electrogenesis of Membrane Excitability

26. Patch-Clamp Techniques and Analysis

27. Structure and Mechanism of Voltage-Gated Ion Channels

28. Biology of Neurons

29. Ion Channels in Nonexcitable Cells

30. Ion Channels in Sperm

31. Biology of Gap Junctions

32. Biophysics of the Nuclear Envelope

33. Regulation of Ion Channels by Phosphorylation

34. Direct Regulation of Ion Channels by G Proteins

35. Developmental Changes in Ion Channels

36. Regulation of Ion Channels by Membrane Proteins and Cytoskeleton

Section IV Ion Channels as Targets for Toxins, Drugs, and Genetic Diseases

37. Ion Channels as Targets for Toxins

38. Ion Channels as Targets for Drugs

39. Ion Channels as Targets for Disease

Section V Synaptic Transmission and Sensory Transduction

40. Ligand-Gated Ion Channels

41. Synaptic Transmission

42. Excitation-Secretion Coupling

43. Stimulus-Response Coupling in Metabolic Sensor Cells

44. Mechanosensitive Ion Channels in Eukaryotic Cells

45. Sensory Receptors and Mechanotransduction

46. Acoustic Transduction

Appendix: Self-Referencing Electrodes for the Measurement of Extracellular Potential and Chemical Gradients

47. Cyclic Nucleotide-Gated Ion Channels

48. Visual Transduction

49. Gustatory and Olfactory Sensory Transduction

50. Electroreceptors and Magnetoreceptors

Appendix: The Biophysics of Electroreception in Ampullary Organs of Elasmobranch Fishes

Section VI Muscle and Other Contractile Systems

51. Skeletal Muscle Action Potentials

52. Cardiac Action Potentials

53. Smooth Muscle Action Potentials and Electrical Profiles

54. Excitation-Contraction Coupling in Skeletal Muscle

55. Ca2+ Release from Sarcoplasmic Reticulum in Muscle

56. Contraction of Muscles

57. Amoeboid Movement, Cilia, and Flagella

58. Centrin-Based Contraction and Bacterial Flagella

59. Effects of High Pressure on Cellular Processes

60. Electrocytes of Electric Fish

Section VII Protozoa and Bacteria

61. Physiological Adaptations of Protists

61. Physiology of Prokaryotic Cells

Section VIII Plant Cells, Photosynthesis, and Bioluminescence

63. Plant Cell Physiology

64. Photosynthesis

65. Bioluminescence

Section IX Cell Division and Programmed Cell Death

66. Regulation of Cell Division in Higher Eukaryotes

67. Cancer Cell Properties

68. Apoptosis

69. Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Cells

Appendix

70. Review of Electricity and Cable Properties

Index






About the Editor

Nicholas Sperelakis

Professor Sperelakis currently is Professor and Chairman Emeritus of Physiology and Biophysics at the College of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati. He is a cell physiologist specializing in cellular electrophysiology. Dr Sperelakis received a B.S. in Chemistry, M.S. in Physiology in 1955, and a Ph.D. in Physiology in 1957, all from the University of Illinois, Urbana. He was also trained in electronics, receiving a certificate from the U.S. Navy & Marine Corps Electronics School in Treasure Island, San Francisco. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Dr. Sperelakis is the author/co-author of over 550 scientific articles in journals and books. He has lectured at numerous universities worldwide and at international conferences/symposia. He has also trained many postdoctoral fellows and graduate students, and has been a visiting professor at several foreign universities. Professor Sperelakis has served on a number of journal editorial boards. He is a member of numerous professional societies and has served on the Council for several of them. He has served on the science program advisory committees for various international conferences and has organized several conferences. Dr. Sperelakis was an Established Investigator of the American Heart Association (AHA), Fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory (Woods Hole), and elected Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). He received Awards for research excellence from Ohio AHA in 1995 and SW Ohio in 1996. His listings include Who's Who in the World, in America, in Science and Engineering, in Medicine and Healthcare, and in American Education.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A.

Reviews

Reviews of previous edition:
"...a core textbook in cell physiology...The need for such a book is well justified and it fulfills its objectives admirably. It is especially strong on the subjects of signal transduction, membrane biology, ion channels, and neuronal and muscle cell physiology... It is a solid textbook in its field..." --DOODY'S PUBLISHING REVIEWS

"Cell Physiology Source Book 2e will be useful for advanced undergraduate and graduate students studying cell physiology, cell biophysics, electrophysiology, and biological scientists in many fields. The book is particularly suitable for introducing cell physiology to students with training in the physical sciences and for introducing cell biophysics to students with backgrounds in biology." --BIOPHYSICAL JOURNAL

Ratings and Reviews

