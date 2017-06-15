Cell Phone Location Evidence for Legal Professionals
1st Edition
Understanding Cell Phone Location Evidence from the Warrant to the Courtroom
Description
Cell Phone Location Evidence for Legal Professionals: Understanding Cell Phone Location Evidence from the Warrant to the Courtroom is a guide, in plain language, for digital forensics professionals, attorneys, law enforcement professionals and students interested in the sources, methods and evidence used to perform forensic data analysis of cell phones, call detail records, real time ping records and geo-location data obtained from cellular carriers and cell phones.
Users will gain knowledge on how to identify evidence and how to properly address it for specific cases, including challenges to the methods of analysis and to the qualifications of persons who would testify about this evidence.
This book is intended to provide digital forensics professionals, legal professionals and others with an interest in this field the information needed to understand what each type of evidence means, where it comes from, how it is analyzed and presented, and how it is used in various types of civil and criminal litigation. Relevant case law are included, or referred to, as appropriate throughout this book to give the reader an understanding of the legal history of this type of evidence and how it is being addressed by various state and federal courts.
Key Features
- Presents the most current and leading edge information on cell phone location evidence, including how cell phone location works, and how evidence is used and presented in court
- Covers tactics on how to locate cell phones and cell phone records
- Provides the first book to take an in-depth look at cell phone location evidence for digital forensics, legal and law enforcement professionals
- Includes a companion website with full-color illustrations of cell phone evidence and how cell phones work
Readership
Digital forensic professionals and analysts, information security professionals, researchers, and practitioners, legal professionals, attorneys, law enforcement officers, as well as students in digital forensics criminal justice programs at the university level
Table of Contents
The Wireless Telephone System – a Primer
Experts
Common Types of Phone Records
Motions and Discovery of Records
Locating Cell Phones and Connected Devices
Other Types of Record Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 15th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093825
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128093979
About the Author
Larry Daniel
Larry Daniel is a digital forensics examiner and cellular records analyst with Guardian Digital Forensics. Larry has testified over 45 times in state and federal courts, and is one of the top digital forensic examiners in the US, with experience in hundreds of civil and criminal cases involving all types of digital evidence, from computers to black boxes to cell phones. Larry is a sought-after speaker for both technical and legal conferences, and is the co-author of the successful Syngress title Digital Forensics for Legal Professionals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Consultant, Guardian Digital Forensics, an Envista Forensics Company