Cell Movement and Neoplasia presents the proceedings of the annual meeting of the Cell Tissue and Organ Culture Study Group, held at the Janssen Research Foundation, Beerse, Belgium, in May 1979. The book covers papers about the structural functional correlates in cell movement and invasion and an approach to the in vitro study of neoplastic cell social behavior with a light microscopy method of bidirectional image transfer. The text then presents papers about cell interactions and invasion in vitro and cell movement and invasion in vivo. Geneticists, oncologists, pathologists, cytologists, and other scientists from diverse disciplines will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Preface

Structural Functional Correlates in Cell Movement and Invasion

Serum α2 M: A Cell Attachment Factor?

Receptor-mediated Uptake of α2 Macroglobulin-Protease Complexes by Cultured Cells

Inhibition of Plasminogen-Activator by Sera from Tumor-bearing mice

Tubulin Localization in Whole, Glutaraldehyde Fixed Cells, Viewed with Stereo High-Voltage Electron Microscopy

The Organized Assembly and Function of the Microtubule System Throughout the Cell Cycle

Cell Movement In Vitro

Essay of Characterization of Skin Fibroblasts Derived from Patients with Mammary Tumors - II - Biological Properties of Cell Cultures from Different Body Sites

A New Approach to the in vitro Study of Neoplastic Cell Social Behavior with a New Light Microscopy Method of Bidirectional Image Transfer

Histokinetic Responses of Epithelial Cells in Histophysiologic Gradient Culture

An Embryological Model of Non-malignant Invasion or Ingression

Cell Interactions and Invasion In Vitro

The Interaction of Normal and Malignant Rat Liver Epithelial Cells in Culture

Methods for Morphological and Biochemical Analysis of Invasion in vitro

Quantitative Analysis of Invasiveness in vitro

Influence of Anti-Cancer Agents on Growth, Migration and Invasion of Malignant Fibroblastic Cells

Phagocytosis of Host Tissue by Invasive Malignant Cells

In Vitro Studies of the Invasiveness of Cultured Malignant, "Spontaneously" Transformed and Normal Human Bladder Cells

Invasiveness of Neutrophil Leukocytes

Cell Movement and Invasion In Vivo

Embryo Implantation and Trophoblast Invasion

Locomotory Behavior of a B16 Melanoma Variant Line Selected for Increased Invasiveness

Some Further Characteristics of Human Mesothelioma Cells

Invasiveness of Malignant Mouse Fibroblasts in vivo

The Role of Cell Movement in Tumor Invasion: A General Appraisal

Index



