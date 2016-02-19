Cell Movement and Neoplasia
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Annual Meeting of the Cell Tissue and Organ Culture Study Group, Held at the Janssen Research Foundation, Beerse, Belgium, May 1979
Editors: M. De Brabander M. Mareel L. De Ridder
eBook ISBN: 9781483189567
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 202
Description
Cell Movement and Neoplasia presents the proceedings of the annual meeting of the Cell Tissue and Organ Culture Study Group, held at the Janssen Research Foundation, Beerse, Belgium, in May 1979. The book covers papers about the structural functional correlates in cell movement and invasion and an approach to the in vitro study of neoplastic cell social behavior with a light microscopy method of bidirectional image transfer. The text then presents papers about cell interactions and invasion in vitro and cell movement and invasion in vivo. Geneticists, oncologists, pathologists, cytologists, and other scientists from diverse disciplines will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Structural Functional Correlates in Cell Movement and Invasion
Serum α2 M: A Cell Attachment Factor?
Receptor-mediated Uptake of α2 Macroglobulin-Protease Complexes by Cultured Cells
Inhibition of Plasminogen-Activator by Sera from Tumor-bearing mice
Tubulin Localization in Whole, Glutaraldehyde Fixed Cells, Viewed with Stereo High-Voltage Electron Microscopy
The Organized Assembly and Function of the Microtubule System Throughout the Cell Cycle
Cell Movement In Vitro
Essay of Characterization of Skin Fibroblasts Derived from Patients with Mammary Tumors - II - Biological Properties of Cell Cultures from Different Body Sites
A New Approach to the in vitro Study of Neoplastic Cell Social Behavior with a New Light Microscopy Method of Bidirectional Image Transfer
Histokinetic Responses of Epithelial Cells in Histophysiologic Gradient Culture
An Embryological Model of Non-malignant Invasion or Ingression
Cell Interactions and Invasion In Vitro
The Interaction of Normal and Malignant Rat Liver Epithelial Cells in Culture
Methods for Morphological and Biochemical Analysis of Invasion in vitro
Quantitative Analysis of Invasiveness in vitro
Influence of Anti-Cancer Agents on Growth, Migration and Invasion of Malignant Fibroblastic Cells
Phagocytosis of Host Tissue by Invasive Malignant Cells
In Vitro Studies of the Invasiveness of Cultured Malignant, "Spontaneously" Transformed and Normal Human Bladder Cells
Invasiveness of Neutrophil Leukocytes
Cell Movement and Invasion In Vivo
Embryo Implantation and Trophoblast Invasion
Locomotory Behavior of a B16 Melanoma Variant Line Selected for Increased Invasiveness
Some Further Characteristics of Human Mesothelioma Cells
Invasiveness of Malignant Mouse Fibroblasts in vivo
The Role of Cell Movement in Tumor Invasion: A General Appraisal
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189567
About the Editor
M. De Brabander
M. Mareel
L. De Ridder
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.