Cell Lineage and Fate Determination
1st Edition
Description
Cell Lineage and Fate Determination provides a comprehensive view of the mechanisms regulating cell lineage and fate determination in an effort to understand how the fertilized egg is transformed into a complex of specialized tissues. It presents basic information on eight different animal models and recent developmental biological research done in each model. The book provides a focused forum presenting key information for researchers studying various aspects of developmental and cellular biology. Extensive use of tables and black-and-white and color figures helps illustrate each model. The book concludes by discussing future goals for bringing cellular, molecular, and genetic research to clinical applications and tissue replacement therapies.
Key Features
Presents eight different animal models
- Provides a focused forum on cell fate determination that provides comprehensive and key information for researchers
- Illustrates the transitional relationship between researchers and clinicians
- Includes the extensive use of tables and color figures
Readership
Graduate students, post-doctorates, and faculty in developmental biology, cell biology, neurobiology, genetics, clinical genetics, and teratology.
Table of Contents
Contributors. Foreword.
Sea Urchins and Ascidians:
G.A. Wray, Introduction to Sea Urchins.
R.A. Cameron and J.A. Coffman, Gene Expression and Early Cell Fate Specification in Embryos of the Purple Sea Urchin (Strongylocentrotus purpuratus).
A.H. Wikramanayake and W.H. Klein, Otx, b-Catenin and the Specification of Ectodermal Cell Fates in the Sea Urchin Embryo.
C.Y. Logan and D.R. McClay, Lineages that Give Rise to the Endoderm and the Mesoderm in the Sea Urchin Embryo.
N. Satoh, Cell Fate Determination in the Ascidian Embryo. Nematode:
W.B. Wood, Cell Lineages in Caenorhabditis elegans Development.
B. Bowerman, The Maternal Control of Polarity and Patterning during Embryogenesis in the Nematode Caenorhabditis elegans.
R.E. Ellis, Sex and Death in the Caenorhabditis elegans Germ Line.
S.W. Emmons, Cell Fate Determination in Caenorhabditis elegans Ray Development.
A. Hajnal, Cell Fate Determination and Signal Transduction During Caenorhabditis elegans Vulval Development. Leech:
G.S. Stent, Introduction to the Leech.
D.A. Weisblat, F.Z. Huang, and D.E. Isaksen, Cell Fate Specification in Glossiphoniid Leech: Macromeres, Micromeres, and Proteloblasts.
S.T. Bissen, Spatial and Temporal Control of Cell Division during Leech Development.
M. Shankland, Anteroposterior Pattern Formation in the Leech Embryo.
Drosophila:
J.A. Campos-Ortega, Studies on Cell Lineage and Cell Fate Determination in Drosophila.
R.W. Carthew, R.C. Kauffmann, S. Kladny, S. Li, and J. Zhang, Cell Determination in the Drosophila Eye.
E. Siegfried, Role of Drosophila Wingless Signaling in Cell Fate Determination.
J. Broadus and E.P. Spana, Asymmetric Cell Division and Fate Specification in the Drosophila Central Nervous System. Frog:
I.B. Dawid, Your Origin Is Your Fate-Or Is It?
S.A. Sullivan, K.B. Moore, and S.A. Moody, Early Events in Frog Blastomere Fate Determination.
D.S. Kessler, Maternal Signaling Pathways and the Regulation of Cell Fate.
C.S. Newman and P.A. Krieg, Specification and Differentiation of the Heart in Amphibia.
M. Perron and W.A. Harris, Cellular Determination in Amphibian Retina.
Zebrafish:
W. Driever, Introduction to the Zebrafish.
S.E. Fraser, Cell Interactions and Morphogenetic Motions Pattern the Zebrafish Nervous System.
R.K. Ho, J.P. Kanki, V.E. Prince, L. Joly, M. Ekker, and A. Fritz, Patterning of the Zebrafish Embryo Along the Anteroposterior Axis.
D.W. Raible and J.S. Eisen, Specification of Neural Crest Cell Fate in the Embryonic Zebrafish.
Chick:
G.C. Schoenwolf, Section Introduction, The Avian Embryo: A Model for Descriptive and Experimental Embryology.
A. Streit and C.D. Stern, More to Neural Induction than Inhibition of BMPs.
T. Mikawa, Determination of Heart Cell Lineages.
R. Adler and T. Belecky-Adams, Cell Fate Determination in the Chick Embryo Retina.
Mammals:
R.A. Pedersen, Cell Lineage and Cell Fate Determination in Mammals.
B.P. Davidson, A. Camus, and P.P.L. Tam, Cell Fate and Lineage Specification in the Gastrulating Mouse Embryo.
L. Selwood and D. Hickford, Early Cell Lineages in Marsupial Embryos.
M. Zernicka-Goetz, Green Fluorescent Protein: A New Approach to Understanding Spatial Patterning and Cell Fate in Early Mammalian Development.
M.L. Ware and C.A. Walsh, Cell Fate and Cell Migration in the Developing Cerebral Cortex.
Vertebrate Tissue Specification:
S.A. Moody, Tissue Determination: An Introduction.
T.D. Sargent and M.I. Morasso, Differentiation of Vertebrate Epidermis.
E.C. Liao and L.I. Zon, Conservation of Themes in Vertebrate Blood Development.
M. Gannon and C.V.E. Wright, Endodermal Patterning and Organogenesis.
M. Buckingham and S. Tajbakhsh, Myogenic Cell Specification During Somitogenesis. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 644
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 23rd October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528786
About the Editor
Sally Moody
Sally A. Moody is Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology at the George Washington University Medical Center, and a member of both the Neuroscience and Genetics programs. Prior to this appointment she was on the faculty of the Anatomy and Cell Biology Department, the Department of Neuroscience, and the Developmental Biology program at the University of Virginia. She trained in developmental neurobiology at the University of Florida’s Department of Neuroscience and the University of Utah’s Department of Neurobiology and Anatomy. Dr. Moody’s current research focuses on the cascade of interactions that instruct lineages to give rise to the frog nervous system. She has taught developmental neurobiology in the MBL "Neurobiology" course and was co-director of the "Early Development of Xenopus Laevis" course at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. She has also served on many National Institute of Health advisory committees dealing with issues in developmental biology and developmental neurobiology, and served on the Board of Trustees of the Society for Developmental Biology.
Affiliations and Expertise
George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA
Reviews
@qu:"The thorough presentation and discussion of these eight animal model systems [sea urchin, leech, nematode, fly, frog, fish, chick, and mammal] would be very useful to anyone who thinks about many of the critical questions in development. It certainly should be on the shelves of all life science libraries." @source:--DOODY'S REVIEW SERVICE (June 1999) @qu:"The contributors provide a broad overview of how findings from eight model organisms form our current understanding of the mechanisms by which embryonic cells attain their final differentiated state. For each animal, they present the important developmental processes, the experimental usefulness, and several chapters describing interdisciplinary research on key questions." @source:--SCIENCE (April 16,1999)