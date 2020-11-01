Cell Instructive Materials to Control and Guide Cell Function
1st Edition
Programmable Bioactive Interfaces
Table of Contents
1. Key determinants of cell material interactions
2. The dynamics of cell material interface
3. Material-cytoskeleton crosstalk
4. Role of the cell-material interface on collective behavior
5. Principles of design and engineering of Cell Instructive Surfaces
6. Dynamic cell instructive platforms
7. Conclusion
Description
Cell Instructive Materials to Control and Guide Cell Function: Programmable Bioactive Interfaces looks at the key determinants of the dynamic interface between cell and materials and how this can be applied in developing new, bioactive biomaterials surfaces. The interface between cell and synthetic materials has attracted considerable scientific and technological interest, leading to the awareness that functional interfaces can actively guide and control specific adhesion and recognitions events.
Key Features
- Introduces readers to the fundamentals of complex cell-material interface dynamics
- Provides valuable tools for the control of the interfacial dynamics to instruct and control cells or tissues functions
- Covers the prospect of encoding specific cell instructions on, or within, a biomaterial by micro- and nano-patterning materials features
Readership
Students, researchers and scholars in materials science, bioengineering, biophysical and nanotechnology. Technologists and researchers working in industry dealing with surface treatments of prosthesis and implantable devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029374
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Paolo Netti
Paolo A. Netti is a Professor of Material Science at the Department of Chemical, Materials and Production Engineering, University of Naples Federico II, Italy and the Director of the Centre for Advanced Biomaterials for Health Care of the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Material Science, Department of Chemical, Materials and Production Engineering, University of Naples, Italy
Maurizio Ventre
Maurizio Ventre is an Assistant Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Naples Federico II. His research interests focus on cell instructive materials and in vitro tissue regeneration. He has authored 30 articles, 3 book chapters and several conference proceedings and abstracts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, University of Naples Federico II, Italy
