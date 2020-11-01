COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Cell Instructive Materials to Control and Guide Cell Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081029374

Cell Instructive Materials to Control and Guide Cell Function

1st Edition

Programmable Bioactive Interfaces

Authors: Paolo Netti Maurizio Ventre
Paperback ISBN: 9780081029374
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 450


Table of Contents

1. Key determinants of cell material interactions
2. The dynamics of cell material interface
3. Material-cytoskeleton crosstalk
4. Role of the cell-material interface on collective behavior
5. Principles of design and engineering of Cell Instructive Surfaces
6. Dynamic cell instructive platforms
7. Conclusion

Description

Cell Instructive Materials to Control and Guide Cell Function: Programmable Bioactive Interfaces looks at the key determinants of the dynamic interface between cell and materials and how this can be applied in developing new, bioactive biomaterials surfaces. The interface between cell and synthetic materials has attracted considerable scientific and technological interest, leading to the awareness that functional interfaces can actively guide and control specific adhesion and recognitions events.

Key Features

  • Introduces readers to the fundamentals of complex cell-material interface dynamics
  • Provides valuable tools for the control of the interfacial dynamics to instruct and control cells or tissues functions
  • Covers the prospect of encoding specific cell instructions on, or within, a biomaterial by micro- and nano-patterning materials features

Readership

Students, researchers and scholars in materials science, bioengineering, biophysical and nanotechnology. Technologists and researchers working in industry dealing with surface treatments of prosthesis and implantable devices.

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780081029374

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Paolo Netti

Paolo A. Netti is a Professor of Material Science at the Department of Chemical, Materials and Production Engineering, University of Naples Federico II, Italy and the Director of the Centre for Advanced Biomaterials for Health Care of the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Material Science, Department of Chemical, Materials and Production Engineering, University of Naples, Italy

Maurizio Ventre

Maurizio Ventre is an Assistant Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Naples Federico II. His research interests focus on cell instructive materials and in vitro tissue regeneration. He has authored 30 articles, 3 book chapters and several conference proceedings and abstracts.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, University of Naples Federico II, Italy

