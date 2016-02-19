Cell Growth and Cell Division - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483230740, 9781483282008

Cell Growth and Cell Division

1st Edition

Editors: R. J. C. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483282008
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 352
Description

Cell Growth and Cell Division is a collection of papers dealing with the biochemical and cytological aspects of cell development and changes in bacterial, plant, and animal systems. One paper discusses studies on the nuclear and cytoplasmic growth of ten different strains of the genus Blepharisma, in which different types of nutrition at high and low temperatures alter the species to the extent that they became morphologically indistinguishable. The paper describes the onset of death at high and low temperatures as being preceded by a decrease in the size of the cytoplasm and a corresponding decrease in the size of the macronucleus. The moribund organisms, still possessing structure, are motionless with no distinguishable macronuclear materials. Another paper presents the response of meiotic and mitotic cells to azaguanine, chloramphenicol, ethionine, and 5-methyltryptophan. The paper describes the failure of spindle action, arrest of second division, inhibition of cytokinesis, aberrant wall synthesis, and alterations in chromosome morphology in meiosis cells. In the case of mitosis, a single enzyme—thymidine phosphorylase—shows that reagents which inhibit protein synthesis also inhibit the appearance of that enzyme if the reagent is applied one day before it normally appears. Other papers discuss control mechanisms for chromosome reproduction in the cell cycle, as well as the force of cleavage of the dividing sea urchin egg. The collection can prove valuable for bio-chemists, cellular biologists, micro-biologists, and developmental biologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Independent Cycles of Cell Division and of DNA Synthesis in Tetrahymena

Cell Division and Growth Studies on Synchronized Flagellates

Macronuclear Variability of Blepharisma Associated with Growth

Facets of Intracellular Regulation of Meiosis and Mitosis

Nucleotide Metabolism and Ribosomal Activity During Synchronized Cell Division

The Integration of Protein and Ribonucleic Acid Synthesis in Bacteria

RNA and Protein Replacement in the Nucleus During Growth and Division and the Conservation of Components in the Chromosome

RNA and Protein in Nucleocytoplasmic Interactions

The Cell Cycle of a Fission Yeast

Control Mechanisms for Chromosome Reproduction in the Cell

Les Facteurs de la Croissance de Tumeurs Associées à des Organes Embryonnaires de Poulet

Dynamisme de l'Ana-Télophase et Cytodiérèse.

Some Observations Concerning Cell Movement and Cell Cleavage

A New Theory on the Mechanism of Cell Division

Force of Cleavage of the Dividing Sea Urchin Egg

Some Problems of Cleavage in Relation to the Cell Membrane

Application de Techniques Cytologiques Modernes à l'Ètude du Problème des Amitoses dans les Bourgeons musculaires

Le Problème de l'Amitose.

Cytoplasmic Deoxyribonucleic Acids: Their Mitochondrial Localization and Synthesis in Somatic Cells Under Experimental Conditions and During the Normal Cell Cycle in Relation to the Preparation for Mitosis.

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483282008

About the Editor

R. J. C. Harris

