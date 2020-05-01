Cell-derived Matrices Part B, Volume 157
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Glaucomatous cell-derived matrices
VijayKrishna Raghunathan
2. Cardiac tissue explants decellularization
Perpetua Pinto-do-Ó
3. Decellularization of skin matrices for wound healing applications
Alexandra P. Marques
4. Guiding axonal growth by aligned cell-derived matrices for spinal cord injury regeneration
Miguel Oliveira
5. Human Mesenchymal Stem Cell–Derived Matrices for Enhanced Osteoregeneration
Carl A. Gregory
6. Amniotic decellularized matrices
Mazaher Gholipourmalekabadi
7. Three-Dimensional (3-D) Tissue Reconstruction without Scaffold
Kyungsook Kim
8. Tubular cell-derived matrices for TERM applications
Feng Zhao
9. Boosting collagen deposition with a lysyl oxidase/bone morphogenetic protein-1 cocktail
Fernando Rodriguez-Pascual
10. Use of Supercritical CO2 in Soft Tissue Decellularization
Halil Murat Aydin
11. Corneal extracellular matrix decellularization
Mark Ahearne
12. Tissue- derived decellularized extracellular matrices towards cartilage repair and regeneration
Samit Kumar Nandi
13. Skin cancer organotypic models based on FDMs
Petra Boukamp
Description
We provide a detailed description and step-by-step methods about the use of three-dimensional cell-derived matrices for tissue engineering applications. Biochemical, biophysical, and cell biological approaches are presented along with sample results.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading experts in the field from across the globe
- Covers a wide array of topics on the use of cell-derived matrices for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications
- Includes relevant, analysis-based topics, such as quantification of the mechanical properties, decellularization protocols, and innovative matrix engineering methods
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in the area of tissue engineering, biophysics and cellular biology, and other related scientific areas
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Caballero Serial Volume Editor
Dr. David Caballero is a senior Research Associate at the 3B’s Research Group, I3Bs – Institute for Biomaterials, Biodegradables and Biomimetics at University of Minho (Portugal). Dr. Caballero has broad experience in the fields of biophysics, bioengineering, microfluidics, and nanotechnology. His main research interests include the development of novel bioengineered in vitro models to study the mechanistic determinants of cancer cell invasion. Currently, Dr. Caballero work focuses in the development of innovative multi-organ-on-chip tumor models using engineered native-like 3D biomaterials for drug screening applications.
Subhas Kundu Serial Volume Editor
Prof. Subhas C Kundu is a European Research Area Chair and Professor at the 3B´s Research Group, I3Bs – Institute on Biomaterials, Biodegradables and Biomimetics of University of Minho (Portugal). Earlier Prof. Kundu was a Professor in the Department of Biotechnology at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (India). He obtained his post-graduation and PhD in Genetics from Banaras Hindu University (India) and received his post-doctoral trainings at the Institute of Molecular Biology in Moscow, the York University in Canada, the Medical University in Lubeck (Germany), and the Brunel University in UK. His research interests include silk biomaterial matrices for biomedical applications including 3D cancer modelling for investigating tumor growth and progression. His present area of interest is the use of natural-based biomaterials for 3D cancer modelling and drug screening.
Rui Reis Serial Volume Editor
Prof. Rui L Reis is the Vice-President for Research and Innovation of University of Minho (Portugal), Director of the 3B’s Research Group, I3Bs – Institute for Biomaterials, Biodegradables and Biomimetics, and Director of ICVS/3B´s Associate Laboratory, both at University of Minho (Portugal). He is also the CEO of the European Institute of TERM, the Coordinator of Discoveries Centre for Regenerative and Precision Medicine, and the Global Past-President of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS). He is a recognized world expert in the TERM and biomaterials fields, has edited several books and has more 1200 publications and around 70 patents. He co-founded several companies that raised private investments. He has been awarded several important international prizes, including among others the Jean Leray and George Winter Awards (ESB), the Clemson Award (SFB) and TERMIS-EU Awards (i) for contributions to the literature and (ii) the lifetime achievement, and recently the UNESCO- International Life Sciences Award and the IET A. F. Harvey Engineering Research Prize.
