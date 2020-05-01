Cell Death Regulation in Health and Disease - Part B, Volume 352
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Regulation of cell death signaling in insects
RK Seth
2. Bcl-2 family proteins, beyond the veil
Hamsa Puthalakath
3. Cell death signaling in prokaryotes
Robert P. Smith
4. Parthanatos in neurodegenerative diseases
Valina L. Dawson
5. Cell death regulation in yeast
Didac Carmona-Gutierrez
6. Mutual regulation of autophagy and necroptosis
Andrew Thorburn
7. Therapeutic inhibition of cell death by autophagy induction
Catherine Brenner
8. Necroptosis in neurodegenerative diseases
Cecilia Rodrigues
Description
Cell Death Regulation in Health and Disease - Part B, Volume 352, the latest release in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. Chapters in this updated release include Regulation of cell death signaling in insects, Bcl-2 family proteins, Cell death signaling in prokaryotes, Parthanatos in neurodegenerative diseases, Cell death regulation in yeast, Mutual regulation of autophagy and necroptosis, Therapeutic inhibition of cell death by autophagy induction, and Necroptosis in neurodegenerative diseases.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive collection of front-of-the line research in the field of cell death regulation
- Authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists drawn from international sources
- Presents only invited review articles, covering selected topics in many different organisms and disease settings
Readership
Expert investigators who may wish to expand their knowledge of the biology of regulated cell death, and newcomers to this exciting and rapidly expanding area of research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 277
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128199299
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Johan Spetz
Johan Spetz (born 1986) is currently a postdoctoral research fellow at the John B. Little Center for Radiation Sciences at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. With a background as a Medical Physicist (M.Sc. 2010, University of Gothenburg), Johan Spetz’s PhD (2017, University of Gothenburg) focused on peptide receptor radionuclide therapy of small intestine neuroendocrine tumors and biological effects of radiation. This research prompted a further interest in biology, and lead Johan Spetz to enter a postdoctoral research position under the mentorship of Kristopher Sarosiek at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, with a focus on the regulation of apoptotic priming in response to stress such as irradiation. Specifically, Johan Spetz has worked on measuring dynamic regulation of apoptotic sensitivity in healthy as well as cancerous mammalian cells throughout development and aging, on a single cell level. Through this research, Johan Spetz has identified subsets of cells which are vulnerable to genotoxic stress, within otherwise resistant tissues. Johan Spetz has also worked on the development of functional assays to measure defects in the intrinsic apoptotic pathway, which may be targeted to enhance cancer therapeutics and/or reduce toxic side effects of treatment. Johan Spetz has published 19 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and 90+ scientific conference abstracts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research fellow, John B. Little Center for Radiation Sciences, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology with the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, NY, USA), Honorary Assistant Professor Adjunct with the Department of Dermatology of the Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA), Honorary Associate Professor with the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France), and Faculty Member with the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology of the University of Ferrara (Ferrara, Italy) and the Graduate School of Pharmacological Sciences of the University of Padova (Padova, Italy). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), Co-chair of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Immunogenic Cell Death Working Group, and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 400 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013), and he was nominated Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics (formerly, Thomson Reuter) in 2016 and 2018. Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease. Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology with the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, NY, USA), Honorary Assistant Professor Adjunct with the Department of Dermatology of the Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA), Honorary Associate Professor with the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France), and Faculty Member with the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology of the University of Ferrara (Ferrara, Italy) and the Graduate School of Pharmacological Sciences of the University of Padova (Padova, Italy). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), Co-chair of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Immunogenic Cell Death Working Group, and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 400 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013), and he was nominated Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics (formerly, Thomson Reuter) in 2016 and 2018. Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA